

What TV Channel Can You Watch the Masters On?

The Masters is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated golf tournaments in the world. For avid golf fans, it is a must-watch event that showcases the best golfers battling it out for the coveted green jacket. If you are wondering what TV channel you can catch the action on, read on to find out.

The Masters is broadcasted on CBS in the United States. CBS has been the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament since 1956, providing comprehensive coverage of all the thrilling moments and intense competition. The channel offers a range of viewing options, including live coverage, highlights, analysis, and interviews with players.

While CBS is the primary TV channel for the Masters, ESPN also provides coverage of the tournament. ESPN airs the early rounds of the Masters, providing a perfect platform for fans who want to catch the action from the beginning. ESPN’s coverage includes live broadcasts, replays, and analysis of the tournament.

Apart from these two major channels, there are also various online streaming platforms that provide coverage of the Masters. The official Masters website offers live streaming of the tournament, allowing fans to experience the excitement from anywhere in the world. Additionally, CBS and ESPN also provide online streaming options for viewers who prefer to watch the tournament on their digital devices.

Now that you know where to tune in to watch the Masters, here are five interesting facts about the tournament:

1. The Masters was established in 1934 and has been held annually at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, ever since. It is the first of the four major championships in professional golf.

2. The iconic green jacket, awarded to the winner of the Masters, has become one of the most recognizable symbols in sports. The tradition of presenting the green jacket began in 1949, and the current champion gets to wear the jacket for a year before returning it to the club.

3. Augusta National Golf Club is known for its picturesque beauty and challenging course layout. The course features stunning azaleas, perfectly manicured fairways, and treacherous bunkers that test the skills of even the most talented golfers.

4. The Masters is famous for its strict rules and traditions. Spectators are not allowed to bring cell phones onto the course, and players must adhere to a strict dress code, including wearing all-white caddie jumpsuits.

5. Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most Masters victories, with six titles to his name. His last win at Augusta came in 1986 when he became the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 46.

Now, let’s address some common questions about watching the Masters:

1. When does the Masters take place?

The Masters is typically held in the first full week of April.

2. Can I watch the Masters on cable TV?

Yes, CBS and ESPN provide extensive coverage of the tournament on cable TV.

3. Can I stream the Masters online?

Yes, the official Masters website, CBS, and ESPN offer online streaming options for viewers.

4. Is there a fee to stream the Masters online?

Some streaming platforms may require a subscription fee, but the official Masters website offers free live streaming.

5. Can I watch the Masters on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch the Masters on your mobile device through the official Masters website or CBS and ESPN streaming platforms.

6. How many rounds are there in the Masters?

The tournament consists of four rounds played over four days.

7. Who is the defending champion?

The defending champion of the Masters is Dustin Johnson, who won the tournament in November 2020.

8. What time does the Masters coverage start?

The coverage typically begins in the morning and continues throughout the day. Specific timings can be found on the CBS and ESPN schedules.

9. Are there any restrictions on the number of viewers at the Masters?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Masters limited the number of spectators allowed on the course.

10. Can I watch the Masters outside of the United States?

Yes, the Masters is broadcasted internationally, allowing viewers from around the world to enjoy the tournament.

11. Are there any special programs or documentaries about the Masters?

Yes, CBS and ESPN often produce special programs and documentaries highlighting the history and significance of the Masters.

12. Can I watch previous Masters tournaments?

Yes, CBS and ESPN provide replays of previous Masters tournaments on their streaming platforms.

13. Can I watch the Masters in 4K or Ultra HD?

Yes, CBS offers the option to watch the Masters in 4K resolution for viewers with compatible televisions.

14. Are there any interactive features or additional content available while watching the Masters?

Some streaming platforms offer interactive features, such as multiple camera angles and player stats, to enhance the viewing experience.

In conclusion, avid golf fans can catch the thrilling action of the Masters on CBS and ESPN, with additional online streaming options available. The Masters is a tournament rich in history and tradition, and with its picturesque course and iconic green jacket, it captivates millions of viewers worldwide. So, mark your calendars and tune in to witness the best golfers competing for glory at Augusta National Golf Club.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.