

What TV Channel Does KU Play on Tonight: Schedule, Interesting Facts, and FAQs

College basketball fans eagerly anticipate game nights to cheer for their favorite teams. If you are a fan of the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks, you might be wondering, “What TV channel does KU play on tonight?” In this article, we will provide you with the answer to this question, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we have compiled a list of common questions regarding KU basketball, answered for your convenience.

TV Channel for KU Games:

The TV channel for KU basketball games may vary depending on the network broadcasting the game. Generally, you can find KU games televised on channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, or the Big 12 Network. However, it is recommended to check your local listings or the official KU Athletics website for the most up-to-date information regarding game schedules and TV channels.

Five Interesting Facts about KU Basketball:

1. Historic Program: The University of Kansas has a rich basketball history, with its program being one of the most successful in the NCAA. The Jayhawks have won five NCAA championships, with their most recent victory in 2008. They have also made over 30 appearances in the Final Four.

2. Home Court Advantage: KU basketball games are played at the Allen Fieldhouse, which is widely renowned as one of the loudest and most intimidating arenas in college basketball. The team has an impressive home winning streak, with over 200 consecutive wins at one point.

3. Coaching Legacy: KU has been blessed with legendary coaches over the years, including the likes of Phog Allen, Adolph Rupp, and the current head coach, Bill Self. These coaches have contributed to the success and prestige of the program.

4. NBA Draft Success: The Kansas Jayhawks have a strong tradition of developing NBA talent. Many successful players have donned the KU jersey, including Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Danny Manning, and Joel Embiid, to name a few.

5. Rivalry with Missouri: The rivalry between KU and the University of Missouri Tigers is one of the most intense in college sports. Known as the “Border War,” the rivalry dates back to 1907 and encompasses both basketball and football games. Unfortunately, due to conference realignment, the rivalry has been put on hold since 2012, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its revival.

Common Questions about KU Basketball:

1. When was the last time KU won the NCAA championship?

– The University of Kansas won its most recent NCAA championship in 2008.

2. How many Final Four appearances has KU made?

– KU has made over 30 appearances in the Final Four, which is one of the highest totals in NCAA history.

3. Who is the current head coach of the KU basketball team?

– The current head coach of the KU basketball team is Bill Self.

4. How many consecutive home wins did KU achieve at one point?

– KU had a remarkable home winning streak of over 200 consecutive wins.

5. Which arena do the Jayhawks play their home games in?

– The Jayhawks play their home games at the Allen Fieldhouse.

6. What TV networks typically broadcast KU basketball games?

– KU basketball games are typically televised on networks such as ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, or the Big 12 Network.

7. How many NCAA championships has KU won in total?

– KU has won a total of five NCAA championships.

8. Who is the most successful player to come out of KU?

– There have been several successful players from KU, but Wilt Chamberlain is often considered the most successful.

9. When did the rivalry between KU and Missouri begin?

– The rivalry between KU and Missouri, known as the “Border War,” began in 1907.

10. Will the rivalry between KU and Missouri be revived in the future?

– There have been discussions about reviving the rivalry, but as of now, there are no concrete plans.

11. How can I buy tickets to watch a KU basketball game?

– Tickets for KU basketball games can be purchased through the official KU Athletics website or through authorized ticket vendors.

12. Has KU produced any NBA superstars?

– Yes, KU has produced several NBA superstars, including Paul Pierce, Danny Manning, and Joel Embiid.

13. How can I stay updated on KU basketball news and game schedules?

– You can stay updated on KU basketball news and game schedules through the official KU Athletics website or by following their social media accounts.

14. How can I watch KU basketball games if I don’t have cable TV?

– If you don’t have cable TV, you can explore streaming options such as ESPN+ or other sports streaming platforms that offer college basketball coverage.

Whether you are a die-hard fan or new to KU basketball, staying informed about game schedules and interesting facts about the team enhances your overall experience. So, don your favorite KU gear, tune in to the right channel, and cheer your heart out for the Jayhawks!





