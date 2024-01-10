

What TV Channels Can You Watch on Amazon Prime?

In addition to its vast library of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime offers a wide range of TV channels that are available for streaming. These channels cover various genres and provide subscribers with access to exclusive content, live sports, and much more. Here, we will explore some of the popular TV channels you can enjoy on Amazon Prime. But before we dive into that, let’s take a look at five interesting facts about Amazon Prime.

Interesting Fact #1: Amazon Prime started as a service for free two-day shipping on eligible products. Over time, it has expanded to include additional benefits like streaming services, music, and more.

Interesting Fact #2: As of April 2021, Amazon Prime has over 200 million subscribers worldwide, making it one of the largest streaming platforms in the industry.

Interesting Fact #3: The first original series produced by Amazon Studios, “Transparent,” won critical acclaim, earning numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series.

Interesting Fact #4: Amazon Prime Video has its own exclusive content, including award-winning shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” and “The Boys.”

Interesting Fact #5: Amazon Prime offers a feature called X-Ray, which provides additional information about the actors, music, and trivia while you watch a show or movie.

Now, let’s explore some of the TV channels available on Amazon Prime:

1. HBO: Get access to popular HBO shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “Succession” with an HBO subscription through Amazon Prime.

2. Showtime: Subscribe to Showtime and enjoy acclaimed series such as “Homeland,” “Billions,” and “Dexter,” along with a vast library of movies.

3. Starz: With Starz, you can watch hit shows like “Outlander,” “Power,” and “American Gods,” as well as a wide selection of movies.

4. CBS All Access: Now known as Paramount+, this channel offers exclusive access to CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

5. Cinemax: With Cinemax, you can enjoy movies and original series like “Banshee,” “Strike Back,” and “The Knick.”

6. AMC+: This channel includes popular AMC shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Mad Men,” along with exclusive content.

7. PBS Masterpiece: Get access to award-winning British dramas like “Downton Abbey,” “Victoria,” and “Sherlock” with a subscription to PBS Masterpiece.

8. BritBox: For fans of British TV, BritBox offers a wide range of shows, including classics like “Doctor Who,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “Fawlty Towers.”

9. Comedy Central: Enjoy a laugh with Comedy Central’s lineup of shows like “South Park,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and “Key & Peele.”

10. ESPN+: Sports enthusiasts can subscribe to ESPN+ and enjoy live events, documentaries, and original series covering a wide range of sports.

These are just a few examples of the TV channels available on Amazon Prime. With the option to add and remove channels as per your preference, you can easily customize your streaming experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions about TV channels on Amazon Prime:

Q1. How can I access TV channels on Amazon Prime?

A1. To access TV channels on Amazon Prime, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can then add individual channels to your Prime Video subscription for an additional fee.

Q2. Can I watch live TV on Amazon Prime?

A2. Yes, certain channels on Amazon Prime offer live TV streaming, allowing you to watch events as they happen.

Q3. Are all TV channels included in the Amazon Prime subscription?

A3. No, TV channels are not included in the basic Amazon Prime subscription. You need to subscribe to individual channels separately.

Q4. Can I cancel TV channel subscriptions at any time?

A4. Yes, you can cancel TV channel subscriptions at any time without any additional charges.

Q5. Can I watch TV channels on multiple devices simultaneously?

A5. Yes, you can stream TV channels on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on the channel’s streaming policy.

Q6. Are closed captions available for TV channels on Amazon Prime?

A6. Yes, closed captions are available for most TV channels on Amazon Prime, ensuring accessibility for all viewers.

Q7. Can I download TV channel content for offline viewing?

A7. No, TV channel content on Amazon Prime cannot be downloaded for offline viewing. It can only be streamed online.

Q8. Can I access TV channels from different countries on Amazon Prime?

A8. Availability of TV channels may vary depending on your geographical location. Some channels may be restricted to specific countries.

Q9. Are there any parental controls for TV channels on Amazon Prime?

A9. Yes, Amazon Prime provides parental control options that allow you to restrict access to certain channels or content based on age ratings.

Q10. Can I share my TV channel subscriptions with others?

A10. No, TV channel subscriptions on Amazon Prime are tied to your account and cannot be shared with others.

Q11. Do TV channel subscriptions include on-demand content?

A11. Yes, most TV channel subscriptions on Amazon Prime include a library of on-demand content in addition to live streaming.

Q12. Can I watch TV channels on Amazon Prime outside of my home country?

A12. It depends on the availability of the specific channel in your current location. Some channels may not be accessible outside of certain countries.

Q13. Are there any additional costs for streaming TV channels on Amazon Prime?

A13. Yes, TV channel subscriptions on Amazon Prime require an additional fee on top of your regular Prime membership.

Q14. Can I watch TV channels on Amazon Prime using any device?

A14. Yes, Amazon Prime Video is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Fire TV Stick.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a diverse selection of TV channels that cater to various interests. From HBO and Showtime to sports-oriented channels like ESPN+, the options are extensive. With the ability to customize your subscriptions and enjoy exclusive content, Amazon Prime continues to be a popular choice for streaming TV channels.





