What Type Is Haxorus Weak Against?

Haxorus is a formidable Dragon and Axew’s final evolved form, known for its menacing appearance and powerful moveset. As a Dragon-type Pokémon, Haxorus has several strengths, but also some weaknesses that trainers should be aware of. In this article, we will explore the types that Haxorus is weak against and provide some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this mighty Pokémon.

7 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Haxorus:

1. Dual-typing: Haxorus is a pure Dragon-type Pokémon, which means it only has one weakness – the Ice type. This makes it a strong contender in battles, as it can resist or be immune to many other types of moves.

2. Strong Attack Stat: Haxorus boasts an impressive base Attack stat of 147, making it a force to be reckoned with in battles. Its high Attack allows it to deal significant damage to opponents, even without type advantages.

3. Mold Breaker Ability: Haxorus possesses the Mold Breaker ability, which allows it to ignore the abilities of its opponents. This ability can come in handy when facing Pokémon with abilities that grant them immunity or resistance to certain moves, as Haxorus can bypass these effects.

4. Outrage: One of Haxorus’ most devastating moves is Outrage. This Dragon-type move has a base power of 120 and a high chance of causing confusion to the opponent. When combined with Haxorus’ high Attack stat, Outrage can easily decimate opponents.

5. Dragon Dance: Haxorus can learn Dragon Dance, a powerful move that boosts its Attack and Speed stats. By using Dragon Dance, Haxorus can further enhance its already impressive offensive capabilities and become an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

6. Weakness to Fairy-type Moves: While Haxorus may have limited weaknesses, it is important to note that Fairy-type moves can deal super-effective damage to it. Trainers should be cautious when facing Fairy-type Pokémon, as their moves can pose a significant threat to Haxorus.

7. Evolving from Axew: Haxorus is the final evolution stage of Axew, a small Dragon-type Pokémon. Axew evolves into Fraxure at level 38 and then into Haxorus at level 48. It is worth noting that Haxorus’ power and move pool significantly improve with each evolution, making it a desirable Pokémon to train and use in battles.

16 Common Questions about Haxorus:

1. What level does Axew evolve into Haxorus?

– Axew evolves into Haxorus at level 48.

2. Can Haxorus learn any moves from other types?

– Yes, Haxorus can learn moves from various types, such as Earthquake, Brick Break, and Poison Jab.

3. How do I get a Haxorus in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

– In Pokémon Sword and Shield, Haxorus can be found in certain areas, including the Lake of Outrage and the Axew’s Eye.

4. Is Haxorus a legendary Pokémon?

– No, Haxorus is not a legendary Pokémon. It is a powerful Dragon-type Pokémon, but not considered legendary.

5. Can Haxorus Mega Evolve?

– No, Haxorus does not have a Mega Evolution.

6. What are some good movesets for Haxorus?

– A popular moveset for Haxorus includes Outrage, Dragon Claw, Earthquake, and Swords Dance. This combination maximizes its offensive potential.

7. Can Haxorus learn any moves that can heal itself?

– No, Haxorus cannot learn any moves that directly heal itself. It relies on offensive moves and stat boosts to overpower opponents.

8. What is Haxorus’ base experience yield?

– Haxorus has a base experience yield of 243, meaning it grants a significant amount of experience when defeated in battle.

9. Is Haxorus a good competitive Pokémon?

– Yes, Haxorus is often seen in competitive battles due to its high Attack stat and versatile move pool.

10. Can Haxorus learn any status moves?

– Yes, Haxorus can learn status moves such as Dragon Dance, Taunt, and Substitute.

11. Can Haxorus learn any moves that lower the opponent’s stats?

– Yes, Haxorus can learn moves like Dragon Tail, which can force the opponent to switch out and disrupt their strategy.

12. What are Haxorus’ weaknesses besides Ice?

– Haxorus is weak to Fairy-type moves, which can deal super-effective damage to it.

13. Can Haxorus learn any moves that affect multiple targets?

– Yes, Haxorus can learn moves like Dual Chop, which hits the opponent twice in a row.

14. What is Haxorus’ base Speed stat?

– Haxorus has a base Speed stat of 97, which is quite decent for a Dragon-type Pokémon.

15. Can Haxorus learn any moves that increase its critical hit ratio?

– Yes, Haxorus can learn moves like Guillotine, which has a high critical hit ratio and can instantly KO opponents if it connects.

16. What is Haxorus’ role in a battle?

– Haxorus is primarily an offensive powerhouse, capable of dealing massive damage with its high Attack stat and moves like Outrage. It can also set up with Dragon Dance to become even more formidable.

Final Thoughts:

Haxorus is a fearsome Dragon-type Pokémon that boasts an impressive Attack stat and a variety of powerful moves. While it may have limited weaknesses, trainers should be cautious of Ice and Fairy-type moves, as they can exploit Haxorus’ vulnerabilities. By utilizing Haxorus’ strengths, such as its Mold Breaker ability and moves like Outrage and Dragon Dance, trainers can unleash its full potential and dominate battles. So, gear up, train your Haxorus, and take on the challenges that lie ahead in the Pokémon world!