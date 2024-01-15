

What Was the First No. 1 Song on the Radio Show “American Top 40”?

American Top 40, hosted by the legendary Casey Kasem, revolutionized the way people discovered and enjoyed music when it first aired on July 4, 1970. The show counted down the top 40 songs of the week, as determined by Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. But what was the first No. 1 song to kick off this iconic radio show? Let’s dive into the history and find out.

The first No. 1 song on American Top 40 was “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” by Three Dog Night. This catchy tune, written by Randy Newman, reached the top spot on the charts in July 1970 and stayed there for one week. It was the perfect introduction to a show that would become a staple for music lovers for decades to come.

Here are five unique facts about the first No. 1 song on American Top 40:

1. Three Dog Night’s breakthrough hit: “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” was Three Dog Night’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band, known for their harmonies and energetic performances, would go on to have many more chart-topping songs, including “Joy to the World” and “Black and White.”

2. Randy Newman’s unexpected success: “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” was originally written and recorded by Randy Newman for his 1970 album “12 Songs.” However, it was Three Dog Night’s cover that propelled the song to No. 1. This success opened doors for Newman, who went on to become one of the most respected singer-songwriters of his generation.

3. A quirky and relatable theme: The lyrics of “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” resonate with many listeners. The song depicts a young person attending a party for the first time and feeling overwhelmed by the chaos and debauchery. This relatable theme, combined with the infectious melody, made it a hit with audiences.

4. Casey Kasem’s iconic introduction: Casey Kasem’s distinctive voice became synonymous with American Top 40. He would often introduce songs with interesting facts or personal anecdotes about the artists. When introducing “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” Kasem mentioned that the song was initially rejected by Chicago, who later regretted their decision when Three Dog Night’s version became a hit.

5. A lasting impact on music culture: American Top 40 played a significant role in shaping popular music culture. The show exposed listeners to a wide variety of genres, from rock and pop to R&B and country. It helped break new artists and provided a platform for established ones to reach a larger audience. The success of “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” set the stage for countless other No. 1 hits that would dominate the airwaves in the years to come.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the first No. 1 song on American Top 40:

1. Who wrote “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”?

Randy Newman wrote the song and originally recorded it for his album “12 Songs.”

2. Who performed the first No. 1 song on American Top 40?

Three Dog Night performed “Mama Told Me (Not to Come).”

3. When did “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” reach No. 1?

The song reached the top spot on the charts in July 1970.

4. How long did “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” stay at No. 1?

It stayed at No. 1 for one week.

5. What other hits did Three Dog Night have?

Three Dog Night had several other hits, including “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” and “One.”

6. What other artists covered “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”?

Several artists, including Tom Jones and Wilson Pickett, covered the song after Three Dog Night’s success.

7. How did “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” impact Randy Newman’s career?

The success of the song opened doors for Newman, helping him establish himself as a respected singer-songwriter.

8. What was Casey Kasem’s role in American Top 40?

Casey Kasem was the iconic host of American Top 40, known for his distinctive voice and interesting introductions.

9. When did American Top 40 first air?

American Top 40 first aired on July 4, 1970.

10. How did American Top 40 influence music culture?

The show played a significant role in shaping popular music culture, exposing listeners to a wide variety of genres and helping break new artists.

11. Did “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” have any lasting impact on music history?

Yes, the song’s success set the stage for countless other No. 1 hits and solidified Three Dog Night’s place in music history.

12. How long did Casey Kasem host American Top 40?

Casey Kasem hosted American Top 40 from 1970 to 1988 and again from 1998 to 2004.

13. Are there any other notable No. 1 songs on American Top 40?

Yes, there have been numerous notable No. 1 songs on American Top 40 throughout its history, including Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and Prince’s “When Doves Cry.”

14. Is American Top 40 still on the air?

Yes, American Top 40 is still on the air, now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. It continues to count down the top 40 songs of the week, just as it did when it first aired over 50 years ago.





