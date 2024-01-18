[ad_1]

What We Doin Lyrics TikTok: The Viral Sensation Explained

TikTok has become a hub for discovering new music and viral trends. One such trend that has taken the platform by storm is the “What We Doin” lyrics TikTok challenge. This catchy song has captivated users, leading to millions of videos being created with the hashtag #WhatWeDoin. In this article, we will delve into the lyrics of the song, its origin, and provide answers to some common questions surrounding this TikTok sensation.

“What We Doin” is a popular song by artist Jack Harlow, an American rapper known for his hit tracks like “Whats Poppin” and “Tyler Herro.” The song, released in 2017, gained immense popularity on TikTok in 2021, thanks to its catchy beat and relatable lyrics. The lyrics revolve around Harlow’s lifestyle, portraying a lavish and carefree lifestyle shared by many TikTok users. The lines “I’m in the city, what we doin’? / I’m in the club, what we doin’?” have become a favorite amongst TikTokers for creating videos showcasing their own experiences and lifestyles.

Here are five unique facts about the “What We Doin” lyrics TikTok trend:

1. The trend’s popularity skyrocketed after a TikTok video featuring the song went viral. The video, created by user @bennychungg, showed a compilation of various TikTokers using the sound. This led to an explosion of videos being made with the same audio.

2. The song’s popularity has not only attracted individuals, but also brands. Many companies have jumped on the trend by incorporating the song into their advertisements, further solidifying its presence on the platform.

3. The “What We Doin” trend has become a way for users to showcase their creativity and individuality. People have used the audio to highlight their unique interests, hobbies, and personalities in a fun and engaging way.

4. The trend has not only captivated English-speaking TikTokers, but it has also gained popularity worldwide. People from various countries and cultures have embraced the trend, adding their own twist to the videos.

5. Jack Harlow, the artist behind the song, has acknowledged the trend’s success on TikTok. In an interview, he expressed his excitement and appreciation for how the platform has helped his music reach a wider audience.

Now, let’s address some common questions surrounding the “What We Doin” lyrics TikTok trend:

1. How do I find the “What We Doin” audio on TikTok?

– Simply search for the hashtag #WhatWeDoin, and you will find numerous videos using the audio. You can click on the audio in any of these videos to add it to your favorites.

2. Can I use the audio for my own TikTok videos?

– Absolutely! The audio is available for everyone to use. Just make sure to credit the original creator by mentioning @jackharlow in your video or caption.

3. Why is the trend so popular?

– The trend’s popularity can be attributed to its catchy beat and relatable lyrics. Additionally, the trend allows users to showcase their creativity and individuality, making it engaging for both creators and viewers.

4. Can I create my own version of the “What We Doin” trend?

– Absolutely! Feel free to put your own spin on the trend and make it unique to your personality and interests.

5. Are there any specific dance moves associated with the trend?

– While there aren’t any specific dance moves associated with the trend, many users have incorporated dance elements into their videos. You can get creative and come up with your own dance routine or simply showcase your lifestyle in a visually appealing way.

6. Are there any challenges or competitions related to the trend?

– Yes, there have been several challenges and competitions related to the trend. Many creators have organized dance challenges or encouraged others to showcase their unique talents using the audio.

7. How can I make my “What We Doin” TikTok video stand out?

– To make your video stand out, try incorporating unique props, locations, or talents. The more creative and original your video is, the more likely it is to gain attention.

8. Can I use the audio for non-TikTok purposes?

– The audio is copyrighted, so using it for non-TikTok purposes without appropriate licensing or permission from the artist is not recommended.

9. Can I remix or edit the “What We Doin” audio?

– Editing or remixing the audio without permission from the artist is not advisable, as it may infringe on copyright laws.

10. Is there a specific length for “What We Doin” TikTok videos?

– There is no specific length requirement for these videos. You can create videos as short as a few seconds or as long as a minute, depending on your preference and the content you want to showcase.

11. How can I get the song “What We Doin” by Jack Harlow?

– The song is available on various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. You can listen to it there or purchase it from online music stores.

12. Can I use the “What We Doin” audio without creating a video?

– Yes, you can use the audio to create a TikTok video or simply add it to your favorites for later use.

13. Are there any specific trends or challenges associated with the “What We Doin” trend?

– While the trend itself doesn’t have any specific challenges, many creators have incorporated dance challenges, fashion showcases, or lifestyle montages using the audio.

14. How long will the “What We Doin” trend last?

– The lifespan of a TikTok trend is unpredictable. Trends can fade away quickly or continue to gain popularity for an extended period. However, even if the trend loses its popularity, the song itself will still remain a part of Jack Harlow’s discography.

In conclusion, the “What We Doin” lyrics TikTok trend has taken social media by storm, captivating millions of users with its catchy beat and relatable lyrics. It has become a way for people to showcase their individuality and creativity while enjoying the music of Jack Harlow. Whether you’re a fan of the trend or simply curious about its origins, there’s no denying the infectious appeal of the “What We Doin” lyrics on TikTok.

