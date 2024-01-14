

When and What Channel Do the St. Norbert Green Knights Play Hockey

The St. Norbert Green Knights ice hockey team is a highly esteemed collegiate program that competes in the NCAA Division III. Known for their exceptional skills and competitive spirit, the Green Knights have gained a loyal fan base over the years. If you’re a fan or simply interested in catching their games, here’s when and where you can watch them, along with some interesting facts about the team.

The St. Norbert Green Knights typically play their home games at the Cornerstone Community Center, located in De Pere, Wisconsin. This state-of-the-art facility provides an excellent game-day atmosphere for both players and spectators. However, due to unforeseen circumstances or special events, some games may be played at different venues. Therefore, it is always recommended to check the official St. Norbert Green Knights website or social media platforms for the most up-to-date information on game locations.

As for the broadcasting of the Green Knights’ games, you can tune in to local channels such as NBC Sports Chicago Plus, Fox Sports Wisconsin, or WACY-TV to catch their live broadcasts. Additionally, the team occasionally partners with local radio stations to provide audio coverage of their games, allowing fans to follow the action even if they can’t be physically present at the arena. The specific channels and broadcasters may vary from season to season, so it’s advisable to consult the team’s website or local listings for detailed information on where to watch or listen to the games.

Now, let’s explore some interesting facts about the St. Norbert Green Knights:

1. Rich Hockey Tradition: The Green Knights have established a rich hockey tradition since their inception in 1973. With numerous conference championships and national tournament appearances, they have become a force to be reckoned with in Division III hockey.

2. Consistent Success: The team has enjoyed remarkable success over the years, having made it to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four an impressive 13 times. They have also secured four national championships, with victories in 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2014.

3. Record-Breaking Streak: From 2012 to 2014, the Green Knights set an incredible NCAA record by winning 25 consecutive games, showcasing their dominance on the ice.

4. Coaching Excellence: The Green Knights owe a significant part of their success to their exceptional coaching staff. Led by head coach Tim Coghlin, who has been with the team since 1994, the Knights have consistently produced highly skilled players and achieved remarkable results.

5. Developing NHL Talent: St. Norbert College has served as a breeding ground for NHL talent. Notable alumni include defenseman Pijus Rulevičius, who played for the Winnipeg Jets, and goaltender David Jacobson, who signed with the Ottawa Senators.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the St. Norbert Green Knights:

1. How can I purchase tickets to the Green Knights’ games?

Tickets for home games can be purchased through the team’s official website or at the Cornerstone Community Center’s box office.

2. Are there any discounts available for students or senior citizens?

Yes, the team offers discounted ticket prices for students and senior citizens. Valid identification may be required for verification.

3. Can I watch previous games online?

Unfortunately, live streaming or recorded broadcasts of previous games are not readily available. However, highlights and game recaps can often be found on the team’s website or social media channels.

4. Are there any opportunities to meet the players or attend team events?

Yes, the St. Norbert Green Knights occasionally host events where fans can meet the players, get autographs, and take photos. Keep an eye on the team’s website and social media for announcements regarding such events.

5. Can I bring my own food and drinks to the games?

Outside food and beverages are generally not allowed inside the arena. However, concessions are available for fans to purchase snacks and drinks during the games.

6. Is parking available at the Cornerstone Community Center?

Yes, the arena has ample parking available for fans attending the games. Parking fees may apply.

7. How long is a typical Green Knights game?

A standard ice hockey game consists of three periods, each lasting 20 minutes. Including intermissions and potential overtime, the total duration can range from approximately two to three hours.

8. How can I stay updated on the team’s schedule and results?

The official St. Norbert Green Knights website provides the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding their schedule, results, and news.

9. Are there any opportunities for youth to get involved with the team?

Yes, the Green Knights often organize youth clinics, camps, and other programs to engage young hockey enthusiasts. Information about these opportunities can be found on the team’s website.

10. Can I purchase team merchandise online?

Yes, the team’s official website offers an online store where fans can purchase a variety of St. Norbert Green Knights merchandise.

11. Are there any traditions or fan chants associated with the Green Knights?

The team’s passionate fan base has developed several traditions and chants over the years. Attending the games in person is the best way to experience the unique atmosphere and join in the fun.

12. How many players are on the Green Knights’ roster?

The St. Norbert Green Knights typically have around 25 players on their roster, including both forwards and defensemen.

13. Does the team have any notable rivalries?

The Green Knights have intense rivalries with several other Midwest teams, including the Adrian Bulldogs and the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders.

14. How can I contact the St. Norbert Green Knights for further inquiries?

For any additional questions or inquiries, you can reach out to the St. Norbert Green Knights through their official website or social media platforms. Contact information is usually available on their website’s “Contact Us” page.

In conclusion, the St. Norbert Green Knights are an exciting collegiate ice hockey team to follow. With their remarkable success, rich tradition, and dedication to excellence, they have captivated fans across the nation. Make sure to check their website and local listings to catch their games and support the Green Knights in their pursuit of victory on the ice.





