

When Does Auburn Play on What Channel Saturday Nov 7? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Auburn football is undoubtedly one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NCAA. Their upcoming game on Saturday, November 7th, has fans eagerly anticipating the matchup. If you’re wondering when Auburn plays and on which channel you can catch the game, read on to find out. Additionally, we’ll provide you with five interesting facts about Auburn football.

1. When Does Auburn Play on Saturday, November 7th?

Auburn is scheduled to play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7th. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM ET.

2. What Channel Will the Auburn Game Be On?

The Auburn vs. Mississippi State game will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can tune in to ESPN to catch all the live action and cheer for your favorite team.

3. Auburn’s Rivalry with Mississippi State

Auburn and Mississippi State have shared a long-standing rivalry on the football field. The teams have faced each other numerous times, with Auburn leading the series with a strong winning record. This matchup is sure to bring out the intense competition between these two SEC powerhouses.

4. Auburn’s Home Field Advantage

The November 7th game will be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Known for its electric atmosphere and passionate fans, Jordan-Hare Stadium provides a significant home field advantage for the Auburn Tigers. The stadium’s capacity of over 87,000 fans makes it one of the most formidable venues in college football.

5. Auburn’s Historic Success

Auburn football has a rich history of success, with multiple conference championships and national titles to their name. The team has produced numerous NFL stars and has consistently been among the top contenders in the SEC. The Tigers’ storied past adds to the excitement surrounding each game they play.

Now that we’ve covered the game details and some interesting facts about Auburn football, let’s address some common questions fans may have:

1. Who is Auburn’s head coach?

Auburn’s head coach is Gus Malzahn, known for his innovative offensive strategies.

2. How has Auburn fared this season?

Auburn has had a solid season so far, with some impressive victories and a few close losses against tough opponents.

3. Who are Auburn’s key players to watch?

Bo Nix, Auburn’s starting quarterback, is a player to keep an eye on. Tank Bigsby, the talented freshman running back, has also made a significant impact this season.

4. How can I watch the game if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable, you can still stream the game live on ESPN’s streaming platform, ESPN+.

5. What is Auburn’s team mascot?

Auburn’s team mascot is Aubie the Tiger, a beloved figure who adds an extra dose of energy to game days.

6. What is Auburn’s team colors?

Auburn’s team colors are burnt orange and navy blue.

7. How many national championships has Auburn won?

Auburn has won two national championships in football, in 1957 and 2010.

8. What is Auburn’s biggest rival?

Auburn’s biggest rival is the University of Alabama, with the game between these two teams famously known as the “Iron Bowl.”

9. Who holds the record for most rushing yards in a single game for Auburn?

Bo Jackson, one of Auburn’s most iconic players, holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game with 290 yards.

10. How many Heisman Trophy winners has Auburn produced?

Auburn has produced three Heisman Trophy winners: Pat Sullivan in 1971, Bo Jackson in 1985, and Cam Newton in 2010.

11. Does Auburn have any famous football alumni in the NFL?

Yes, Auburn has a long list of successful NFL players, including Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, and Charles Barkley.

12. What is the capacity of Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Jordan-Hare Stadium has a seating capacity of 87,451, making it one of the largest stadiums in college football.

13. How many SEC championships has Auburn won?

Auburn has won eight SEC championships, with the most recent victory in 2013.

14. What is Auburn’s all-time win-loss record?

As of the 2020 season, Auburn has an all-time win-loss record of 765-453-47.

As the Auburn Tigers gear up for their game against Mississippi State on Saturday, November 7th, fans can look forward to an exciting matchup filled with rich history, intense rivalries, and the promise of thrilling football action. Don’t forget to tune in to ESPN to catch the game and cheer on Auburn. War Eagle!





