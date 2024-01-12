

When Does Cory and Topanga Start Dating: Exploring the Iconic Love Story

The 90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” introduced viewers to the unforgettable love story of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence. From their first meeting in grade school to their eventual marriage, their relationship captivated audiences around the world. But when did Cory and Topanga start dating? Let’s delve into their journey of love and uncover some unique facts about this iconic couple.

Cory and Topanga’s dating journey officially began in the second season of “Boy Meets World.” In the episode titled “Wake Up, Little Cory,” Cory finally mustered up the courage to ask Topanga out on a date. It was a significant turning point in their relationship, as they transformed from best friends into something more.

Here are five unique facts about Cory and Topanga’s relationship:

1. Childhood Friends Turned Lovers: Cory and Topanga’s relationship was built on a foundation of friendship. They grew up together, attending the same school since the first grade. This long-standing bond made their romance even more special.

2. Relationship Roller Coaster: Like any other couple, Cory and Topanga faced their fair share of ups and downs. They broke up several times throughout the series, only to find their way back to each other. Their journey showcased the complexities of young love and the importance of communication and compromise.

3. A Love That Transcends Distance: After high school graduation, Cory and Topanga faced a long-distance relationship when Topanga moved to Pittsburgh for college. Despite the challenges, they managed to keep their love alive, proving that distance could not weaken their connection.

4. Cory’s Proposal: In the fifth season of the show, Cory decided to propose to Topanga. In an unforgettable episode titled “The Eskimo,” Cory popped the question to Topanga in the most romantic way possible. Their engagement marked a significant milestone in their relationship, setting the stage for their future together.

5. Forever Together: Cory and Topanga’s love story reached its ultimate peak when they tied the knot in the seventh season of the series. Their wedding episode, titled “It’s About Time,” was a beautiful celebration of their enduring love and the beginning of their lifelong journey together.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans have about Cory and Topanga’s relationship:

1. Did Cory and Topanga ever break up?

Yes, Cory and Topanga broke up multiple times throughout the show, but they always found their way back to each other.

2. Did Cory and Topanga date anyone else?

During their brief breakups, both Cory and Topanga dated other people. However, these relationships were short-lived, and their hearts belonged to each other.

3. How did Cory and Topanga stay together after high school?

Despite attending different colleges, Cory and Topanga managed to maintain their relationship through long-distance efforts and unwavering commitment.

4. Did Cory and Topanga have any children?

Yes, Cory and Topanga had two children named Riley and Auggie, who played prominent roles in the spin-off series “Girl Meets World.”

5. How did Cory propose to Topanga?

Cory proposed to Topanga in the fifth season of the show. He surprised her with an Eskimo-themed proposal, complete with ice sculptures and a touching speech.

6. Did Cory and Topanga ever get married?

Yes, Cory and Topanga got married in the seventh season of “Boy Meets World.”

7. How did Cory and Topanga meet?

Cory and Topanga met in the first grade at John Adams High School and became best friends.

8. What was their first date like?

Their first official date was in the episode “Wake Up, Little Cory,” where Cory finally gathered the courage to ask Topanga out.

9. Did Cory and Topanga have any significant challenges in their relationship?

Yes, they faced several challenges, including long-distance, differing career aspirations, and personal growth. However, they always found a way to overcome them.

10. Did Cory and Topanga ever break up after getting married?

No, after their marriage, Cory and Topanga remained happily together until the end of the series.

11. Did Cory and Topanga appear in any other shows or movies?

Cory and Topanga made appearances in the spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” where they played major roles as parents.

12. Why do fans consider Cory and Topanga’s relationship iconic?

Their relationship was seen as iconic because it portrayed a realistic depiction of young love, with relatable struggles and unwavering commitment.

13. Did Cory and Topanga’s love story inspire other TV couples?

Yes, their love story has undoubtedly influenced future TV couples, serving as a benchmark for memorable on-screen relationships.

14. Are Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel (actors who played Cory and Topanga) friends in real life?

Yes, Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel developed a close friendship while working together on the show and remain friends to this day.

Cory and Topanga’s love story continues to resonate with fans, even years after the show’s conclusion. Their journey from childhood friends to life partners touched the hearts of millions, making them one of the most beloved couples in TV history. Whether it’s their first date or their wedding day, Cory and Topanga’s relationship is a testament to the power of love, friendship, and the enduring bond between two people.





