

When Does NC State Play Today? What Channel? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

If you are a fan of the NC State Wolfpack, you may be wondering when they play today and what channel the game will be on. In this article, we will provide you with the information you need, as well as share five interesting facts about the team. So, grab your favorite Wolfpack gear, and let’s dive in!

When Does NC State Play Today?

To find out when NC State plays today, you can check their official athletics website or consult a sports news website. The game schedule varies depending on the season and the sport. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, or any other sport, you can easily find the date and time of their upcoming games online.

What Channel Will the Game Be On?

The channel that broadcasts NC State games depends on the sport and the network that holds the broadcasting rights. For example, football games are often aired on major networks like ESPN, ABC, or ACC Network, while basketball games may be shown on channels like ESPN, CBS, or the ACC Network. It’s always a good idea to check your local listings or the official NC State athletics website for the specific channel that will be airing the game.

5 Interesting Facts About NC State

1. NC State’s Mascot: The official mascot of NC State is the Wolfpack. The tradition dates back to 1921 when a disgruntled fan referred to the football team as a “pack of wolves” after a particularly spirited victory. The name stuck, and the Wolfpack has been representing the university ever since.

2. Historic Basketball Success: The NC State men’s basketball team has a rich history, including winning two NCAA championships. The first championship came in 1974 when the team, led by coach Norm Sloan, defeated Marquette. The second championship victory occurred in 1983, when the team, coached by the legendary Jim Valvano, pulled off a stunning upset against the heavily favored Houston Cougars.

3. Academic Excellence: NC State takes pride in its commitment to academic success. The university consistently ranks among the top public research institutions in the United States. It offers a wide range of academic programs across various fields, attracting students from all over the world.

4. Red and White Tradition: The official colors of NC State are red and white. These colors can be seen prominently displayed at sporting events, as well as in the university’s branding and merchandise. The red and white tradition symbolizes the Wolfpack’s spirit, strength, and unity.

5. Beloved Rivalries: NC State has several intense rivalries with other universities, particularly in basketball. The most notable rivalry is with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, known as the “Carolina–NC State rivalry.” The games between these two teams are highly anticipated and always draw a passionate crowd.

14 Common Questions About NC State

1. Is NC State a Division I school?

Yes, NC State is a Division I school and a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

2. How many national championships has NC State won?

NC State has won two NCAA championships in men’s basketball.

3. Who is the head coach of the NC State football team?

The current head coach of the NC State football team is Dave Doeren.

4. How many students attend NC State?

As of 2021, NC State has an enrollment of approximately 36,000 students.

5. Does NC State have a women’s basketball team?

Yes, NC State has a highly successful women’s basketball team that has made multiple NCAA tournament appearances.

6. What is the home stadium for NC State football?

The NC State football team plays their home games at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

7. What is the capacity of the PNC Arena?

The PNC Arena, where the NC State basketball team plays its home games, has a seating capacity of approximately 19,000.

8. Who is the most famous athlete to come out of NC State?

David Thompson, who played basketball for NC State in the 1970s, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in college basketball history.

9. Does NC State have a marching band?

Yes, NC State has a marching band known as the “Power Sound of the South.”

10. How many conference championships has the NC State football team won?

As of 2021, the NC State football team has won seven conference championships.

11. What is the official fight song of NC State?

The official fight song of NC State is “Hail to the Redskins.”

12. Does NC State have a baseball team?

Yes, NC State has a baseball team that competes in the NCAA Division I.

13. Who is the biggest rival of the NC State football team?

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is considered the biggest rival of the NC State football team.

14. How many NCAA tournament appearances has the NC State men’s basketball team made?

As of 2021, the NC State men’s basketball team has made 27 NCAA tournament appearances.

In conclusion, if you’re wondering when NC State plays today and what channel the game will be on, check their official athletics website or consult a sports news website. Additionally, the NC State Wolfpack has a rich history and tradition, with two NCAA championships in men’s basketball, a commitment to academic excellence, and intense rivalries. Go Wolfpack!





