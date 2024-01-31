

When Does The NFL Draft Start 2017?

The NFL Draft is a highly anticipated event that takes place annually, allowing teams to select talented college football players to join their squads. It is a time of excitement and speculation for both NFL teams and fans alike. In 2017, the NFL Draft had some unique features and timings which added to the anticipation. In this article, we will explore when the NFL Draft started in 2017, along with interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this significant event in the world of American football.

Interesting Facts:

1. The 2017 NFL Draft marked the 82nd edition of the event. It has been an essential part of the NFL since 1936, making it one of the longest-running traditions in American sports.

2. The 2017 NFL Draft was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which was the first time since 1961 that the city hosted this event. The draft was conducted outdoors, with the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art serving as the backdrop. This unique setting added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

3. The Cleveland Browns held the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This was the first time since 2000 that the Browns had the opportunity to select first overall. They ultimately chose Myles Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M, as their top pick.

4. The 2017 NFL Draft featured a record number of trades. In total, there were 38 trades made during the three-day event, surpassing the previous record of 34 trades set in 2008. These trades allowed teams to move up or down in the draft order to secure players they coveted.

5. The 2017 NFL Draft also had an international flavor. In the sixth round, the Minnesota Vikings selected Moritz Boehringer, a wide receiver from Germany. Boehringer became the first European player to be drafted directly from a European league to the NFL.

Tricks:

1. Research, Research, Research: Before the NFL Draft, it’s essential to do your homework on the top prospects. There are numerous scouting reports, mock drafts, and expert analysis available, which can help you get an understanding of the players likely to be selected early.

2. Pay Attention to Team Needs: NFL teams often prioritize positions that need improvement. By understanding the needs of each team, you can anticipate which players they may target in the draft. This knowledge can be useful when predicting the overall course of the draft.

3. Follow Pre-Draft Events: The NFL Combine and Pro Days are crucial events where college players showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. Paying attention to how players perform in these events can give you a sense of how their stock may rise or fall leading up to the draft.

4. Trust the Experts: While it’s fun to make your mock drafts and predictions, it’s also important to listen to the experts. Analysts and draft pundits spend countless hours evaluating players and team needs, so their insights can be valuable in understanding the draft landscape.

5. Stay Flexible: The NFL Draft is a dynamic event, and things can change quickly. Teams may make trades, surprising selections can occur, and players can unexpectedly fall or rise in the draft order. Being open to unexpected outcomes can enhance your enjoyment of the draft.

Common Questions:

1. When did the 2017 NFL Draft start and end?

The 2017 NFL Draft started on April 27, 2017, and ended on April 29, 2017.

2. Where was the 2017 NFL Draft held?

The 2017 NFL Draft was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

3. Who had the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns had the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

4. Who was the first player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M, as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

5. How many trades occurred during the 2017 NFL Draft?

There were 38 trades made during the 2017 NFL Draft, setting a new record.

6. What was unique about the location of the 2017 NFL Draft?

The 2017 NFL Draft took place outdoors in Philadelphia, with the Philadelphia Museum of Art serving as the backdrop.

7. How many rounds are there in the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft consists of seven rounds, with each team having the opportunity to make a selection in each round.

8. What is the purpose of the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft allows NFL teams to select talented college football players to join their respective teams.

9. Can college players declare for the NFL Draft before completing their eligibility?

Yes, college players can declare for the NFL Draft before completing their eligibility if they meet certain criteria set by the NFL.

10. What is the order of the draft?

The order of the draft is determined by the previous season’s standings, with the team with the worst record selecting first and the Super Bowl winner selecting last.

11. Can teams trade their draft picks?

Yes, teams can trade their draft picks. This allows them to move up or down in the draft order to acquire players they desire.

12. How long do teams have to make their draft picks?

Teams have a specific amount of time to make their draft picks, which varies depending on the round. The time limits range from 10 minutes in the first round to five minutes in the seventh round.

13. Are there any time restrictions during trades?

No, there are no time restrictions during trades. Teams can negotiate and finalize trades at any point during the draft.

14. Are players required to attend the draft?

No, players are not required to attend the draft. However, many top prospects choose to attend to experience the excitement and celebrate their selection with their families.

15. How do teams decide which player to select?

Teams evaluate players through extensive scouting, interviews, and analysis to determine which player best fits their needs and has the potential to contribute to their team’s success.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL Draft is a highly anticipated event that showcases the future stars of the league. The 2017 NFL Draft, held in Philadelphia, added a unique outdoor setting and record-breaking number of trades. By researching players, paying attention to team needs, following pre-draft events, trusting experts, and staying flexible, fans can enhance their enjoyment of the draft. The common questions and answers provided offer a comprehensive understanding of the draft process. The NFL Draft continues to captivate fans and shape the future of the league, making it one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar.



