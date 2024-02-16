When Is Landorus Coming Back To Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go, the immensely popular augmented reality game, has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide since its release in 2016. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the introduction of legendary Pokemon. These rare and powerful creatures are highly sought after by trainers, and each new legendary release creates a wave of excitement in the Pokemon Go community. One such legendary Pokemon is Landorus, a powerful Ground/Flying type creature. In this article, we will explore when Landorus might make its triumphant return to Pokemon Go, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this elusive creature.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Landorus:

1. Landorus is a member of the Forces of Nature trio, along with Tornadus and Thundurus. These three legendary Pokemon are said to control the weather and have the power to change the land, sky, and sea.

2. In its Incarnate Forme, Landorus appears as a large, muscular creature with a green and orange color scheme. When it transforms into its Therian Forme, it becomes a more streamlined, serpent-like creature with a blue color scheme.

3. As a Ground/Flying type Pokemon, Landorus has a unique typing that grants it a strong immunity to Electric attacks. This makes it a formidable opponent against Electric types in battle.

4. Landorus possesses the ability “Sand Force,” which increases the power of its Ground, Rock, and Steel type moves during a sandstorm. This ability, combined with its powerful moveset, makes Landorus a force to be reckoned with in battles.

5. In the main series games, Landorus has a signature move called “Earth Power,” which deals damage and has a chance to lower the opponent’s Special Defense stat. It remains to be seen whether this move will be incorporated into Landorus’ moveset in Pokemon Go.

6. Landorus made its debut in Pokemon Go during the Raid Battle event in March 2020. Trainers had the opportunity to battle and capture Landorus for a limited time. Since then, Landorus has made a few appearances in Raid Battles, but its availability has been sporadic.

7. To increase your chances of encountering and catching Landorus, it is recommended to form a team of trainers and participate in Raid Battles. Landorus is a Tier 5 Raid Boss, so make sure you are well-prepared with strong Pokemon of the appropriate types to counter its moves.

Common Questions about Landorus:

1. When will Landorus return to Pokemon Go?

– As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the return of Landorus to Pokemon Go. Niantic, the game’s developer, tends to rotate legendary Pokemon in and out of Raid Battles, so it is likely that Landorus will make a return in the future.

2. Can Landorus be shiny?

– Yes, Landorus can be encountered as a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go. However, the chances of encountering a shiny Landorus are extremely rare.

3. What are the best counters to use against Landorus?

– Landorus is weak to Ice, Water, and Grass type moves. Pokemon such as Mamoswine, Kyogre, and Roserade are excellent choices to counter Landorus in battle.

4. Can Landorus be caught in the wild?

– No, Landorus cannot be encountered in the wild. It is only available through Raid Battles.

5. Can Landorus be placed in gyms?

– Yes, once caught, Landorus can be placed in gyms to defend them against other trainers. Its high CP and powerful moves make it a strong choice for gym defense.

6. What is the best moveset for Landorus?

– The ideal moveset for Landorus depends on whether it is in its Incarnate or Therian Forme. For Incarnate Forme, the best moveset is Mud Shot (fast move) and Earthquake (charged move). For Therian Forme, the best moveset is Mud Shot (fast move) and Earth Power (charged move).

7. Can Landorus be traded?

– Yes, Landorus can be traded with other trainers. However, keep in mind that the Stardust cost for trading legendary Pokemon is quite high, especially if you are not already friends with the other trainer.

8. How do I increase my chances of catching Landorus?

– To increase your chances of catching Landorus, make sure to use Golden Razz Berries, which greatly increase the catch rate. Additionally, aim for “Excellent” throws, as they provide the highest catch bonus.

9. Can Landorus be used in PvP battles?

– Yes, Landorus can be used in PvP battles. However, it is important to strategize and build a team that can counter the popular Pokemon found in PvP battles, such as Azumarill and Altaria.

10. Is Landorus a good investment for Stardust and Candy?

– Landorus is considered one of the top Ground type attackers in Pokemon Go, making it a good investment if you need a strong Ground type Pokemon for raids or gym battles. However, it is ultimately up to the individual trainer’s needs and priorities.

11. Can Landorus be used in the Great League or Ultra League?

– Landorus is typically too powerful to be used in the Great League due to its high CP. However, it can be a viable option in the Ultra League, where its power can be better utilized.

12. Are there any special research tasks or quests related to Landorus?

– As of now, there have been no special research tasks or quests specifically related to Landorus in Pokemon Go. However, future events or updates may introduce such tasks.

13. How many trainers are needed to defeat Landorus in a Raid Battle?

– Landorus is a challenging Raid Boss, and it is recommended to have at least five or six trainers with strong Pokemon to defeat it. However, with a well-coordinated team, it is possible to defeat Landorus with fewer trainers.

14. Can Landorus be used against other legendary Pokemon in raids?

– Landorus can be a valuable asset when battling against other legendary Pokemon weak to Ground or Rock type moves. It is important to research the weaknesses and strengths of the opposing legendary Pokemon before choosing Landorus for the battle.

15. Will Landorus ever have a Community Day event?

– As of now, Community Day events have only featured starter Pokemon or Pokemon with special characteristics. It is unlikely that Landorus will have its own Community Day event, but Niantic may introduce other events where Landorus becomes more accessible.

16. Can Landorus be used in the Battle League?

– Yes, Landorus can be used in the Battle League. However, keep in mind that there are specific CP limitations for each league, so make sure Landorus fits within the CP range for the league you wish to participate in.

Final Thoughts:

Landorus, with its unique typing and powerful moveset, is an exciting addition to the world of Pokemon Go. While its availability has been limited, trainers can look forward to its eventual return in Raid Battles. By forming a strong team and utilizing the right counters, trainers can increase their chances of capturing this elusive legendary Pokemon. Whether you are a collector, a battler, or simply a fan of the franchise, Landorus is a Pokemon worth keeping an eye out for in Pokemon Go.