

When Is NFL Combine 2018: A Comprehensive Guide

The NFL Combine is an annual event that serves as an opportunity for college football players to showcase their skills and abilities before the NFL Draft. This event plays a crucial role in determining a player’s draft stock and can greatly impact their future in the professional football world. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the NFL Combine 2018, including its date, location, five interesting facts and tricks, as well as provide answers to fifteen common questions about the event. Let’s dive in!

When is the NFL Combine 2018?

The NFL Combine 2018 took place from February 27th to March 5th. It is typically scheduled in late February or early March, providing an opportunity for teams to assess prospects before the NFL Draft in late April.

Where does the NFL Combine 2018 take place?

The NFL Combine 2018 was held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This venue has been the home of the combine since 1987 and offers state-of-the-art facilities for the event.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about the NFL Combine:

1. The origins of the NFL Combine:

The NFL Combine traces its roots back to the 1970s and 1980s when teams began conducting individual workouts with prospects. In 1982, the National Invitational Camp (NIC) was established, which later evolved into what we now know as the NFL Combine.

2. The significance of the 40-yard dash:

One of the most highly anticipated events at the NFL Combine is the 40-yard dash. It is used to measure a player’s speed and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. A fast time in the 40-yard dash can significantly impact a player’s draft stock and attract the attention of scouts and team executives.

3. The Wonderlic Test:

The Wonderlic Test is an intelligence test administered to all NFL Combine participants. It consists of 50 multiple-choice questions and is timed, with a 12-minute limit. The test aims to assess a player’s aptitude for learning and problem-solving skills. While it is not the sole determining factor, a high score on the Wonderlic Test can positively influence a player’s evaluation.

4. The importance of interviews:

In addition to physical tests, players are also subjected to interviews with team executives, coaches, and scouts. These interviews give teams an opportunity to assess a prospect’s character, football IQ, and overall demeanor. A strong interview performance can leave a lasting impression on teams, potentially boosting a player’s draft stock.

5. Medical evaluations:

Every participant undergoes an extensive medical evaluation at the NFL Combine. This includes thorough physical examinations, X-rays, and MRIs. Teams assess a player’s injury history and overall health to gauge the level of risk associated with drafting them. A clean bill of health can be a significant factor in a player’s draft position.

Common Questions about the NFL Combine:

1. How are players invited to the NFL Combine?

Players are invited to the NFL Combine based on a combination of factors, including their performance in college football, recommendations from college coaches, and the opinions of NFL team scouts and executives.

2. Can players decline their invitation to the NFL Combine?

Yes, players have the option to decline their invitation to the NFL Combine. However, it is generally recommended that players attend, as it provides an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wide array of NFL teams.

3. How many players participate in the NFL Combine?

The number of participants varies from year to year, but typically around 330 players are invited to the NFL Combine.

4. What events do players participate in at the NFL Combine?

Players participate in a range of events, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, shuttle run, and positional drills specific to their position.

5. How do teams evaluate the results from the NFL Combine?

Teams evaluate the results from the NFL Combine by comparing a player’s performance to historical data and benchmarks established by successful NFL players. They also take into consideration the player’s film from college games.

6. Can a player’s draft stock change significantly based on their performance at the NFL Combine?

Yes, a player’s draft stock can change significantly based on their performance at the NFL Combine. A strong showing in drills and tests can elevate a player’s stock, while a poor performance can lead to a drop in rankings.

7. Are there any specific drills that are more important than others?

While all drills are important, the 40-yard dash, bench press, and position-specific drills tend to receive the most attention from scouts and teams. However, the importance of each drill can vary depending on the position a player plays.

8. Can a player’s interviews at the NFL Combine make or break their chances of being drafted?

While interviews are an essential part of the evaluation process, they are not the sole determining factor. However, a poor interview can raise concerns about a player’s character or ability to handle the pressures of being a professional athlete.

9. Are there any notable NFL players who had impressive performances at the NFL Combine?

Several NFL stars had standout performances at the NFL Combine, including Julio Jones, who recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, and J.J. Watt, who showcased his athleticism and strength with a remarkable combine performance.

10. Are there any players who were considered “combine warriors” but didn’t succeed in the NFL?

Yes, there have been instances where players excelled at the NFL Combine but failed to replicate their success on the field. The combine is just one piece of the puzzle, and teams look at a player’s entire body of work before making a decision.

11. Do players receive any financial compensation for participating in the NFL Combine?

No, players do not receive any financial compensation for participating in the NFL Combine. However, the exposure and opportunity to impress NFL teams can significantly impact their earning potential in the future.

12. Are fans allowed to attend the NFL Combine?

No, the NFL Combine is not open to the general public. It is an exclusive event reserved for NFL team personnel, media, and invited guests.

13. How does the NFL Combine affect a player’s draft position?

The NFL Combine can have a significant impact on a player’s draft position. A standout performance can elevate their stock, while a poor showing can cause teams to reevaluate their assessment of a player’s abilities.

14. Can players improve their draft stock through private workouts after the NFL Combine?

Yes, players can improve their draft stock through private workouts after the NFL Combine. These workouts provide an additional opportunity for teams to evaluate a player’s skills and may influence their final decision.

15. How has the NFL Combine evolved over the years?

The NFL Combine has evolved significantly since its inception. It has become more structured and standardized, with the addition of new drills and tests to better assess a player’s abilities. The event has also gained more media coverage and attention from fans.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL Combine is a crucial event in the journey of college football players towards their dream of playing in the NFL. It provides a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, athleticism, and character to NFL teams. The combination of physical tests, interviews, and medical evaluations helps teams make informed decisions during the draft process. While the NFL Combine is just one piece of the puzzle, its impact on a player’s draft stock should not be underestimated.



