

When Is The NFL Combine 2018?

The NFL Combine is an annual event that serves as a showcase for college football players to display their skills and abilities to NFL teams, scouts, and general managers. It is a crucial event in the pre-draft process, providing teams with valuable insight into the physical and mental capabilities of potential prospects. The NFL Combine 2018 is scheduled to take place from February 27th to March 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This article will provide you with all the necessary information about the NFL Combine 2018, including interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Origins: The NFL Combine started in 1982 as a way for teams to assess the medical and physical condition of players before the draft. Over the years, it has evolved into a highly anticipated event, attracting millions of viewers.

2. Location: The NFL Combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. The city’s central location and state-of-the-art facilities make it an ideal host for the event.

3. Invitation-Only: The NFL Combine is an invitation-only event, with approximately 330 of the top college prospects receiving invitations each year. These prospects are chosen based on their performance during the college football season and recommendations from coaches and scouts.

4. Testing: The combine consists of various tests designed to assess a player’s physical attributes and skills. These tests include the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, shuttle run, and position-specific drills. Each player’s performance is carefully measured, and the results play a significant role in their draft stock.

5. Media Coverage: The NFL Combine receives extensive media coverage, with major sports networks broadcasting live coverage and analysis of the event. This coverage allows fans, scouts, and teams to closely monitor the performances of the prospects and analyze their potential impact at the professional level.

Tricks:

1. Preparation: Prospects must train rigorously in the months leading up to the combine. They work with professional trainers and coaches to improve their skills, increase their strength and speed, and refine their technique. Proper preparation is crucial for a successful combine performance.

2. Mental Conditioning: The combine not only tests a player’s physical abilities but also their mental toughness. Prospects must be mentally prepared to handle the pressure and perform at their best. Mental conditioning techniques such as visualization, meditation, and relaxation exercises can help players stay focused and calm during the combine.

3. Technique Over Strength: While strength is essential in football, technique often plays a more significant role in the combine. Prospects must focus on perfecting their technique in various drills, as this can make a significant difference in their performance. Working with position-specific coaches can help players refine their technique and increase their chances of success.

4. Nutrition and Rest: Proper nutrition and rest are crucial during the combine preparation. Prospects should follow a balanced diet, ensuring they consume enough protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel their workouts. Sufficient rest and recovery are also essential for maximizing performance and avoiding injuries.

5. Mental and Physical Recovery: After the combine, prospects often experience physical and mental fatigue. It is important for them to take time to recover both physically and mentally to ensure they are ready for the next stage of the draft process. Recovery techniques such as massages, ice baths, and light exercises can help in this process.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the purpose of the NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine serves as a platform for college football players to showcase their skills and abilities to NFL teams, scouts, and general managers. It helps teams evaluate the physical and mental capabilities of potential prospects before the draft.

2. How are players selected to participate in the NFL Combine?

Players are selected based on their performance during the college football season, recommendations from coaches and scouts, and evaluations from the NFL Combine selection committee.

3. Can players decline the invitation to the NFL Combine?

Yes, players have the option to decline the invitation to the combine. However, it is generally not recommended as it can negatively impact their draft stock and chances of being selected by a team.

4. How long does the NFL Combine last?

The NFL Combine typically lasts for a week, with players arriving in Indianapolis a few days before the event to undergo medical examinations. The on-field workouts and testing take place over a span of four days.

5. Is the NFL Combine open to the public?

No, the NFL Combine is not open to the public. Only invited prospects, team representatives, scouts, and select media personnel are allowed to attend the event.

6. How are the results of the NFL Combine used in the draft process?

The results of the NFL Combine play a significant role in a player’s draft stock. Teams consider a player’s performance in various tests and drills when evaluating their potential impact at the professional level.

7. Are there any position-specific drills at the NFL Combine?

Yes, the NFL Combine includes position-specific drills that allow prospects to showcase their skills and abilities specific to their position. These drills simulate game situations and help teams evaluate a player’s technique and execution.

8. Can a strong performance at the NFL Combine significantly improve a player’s draft stock?

Yes, a strong performance at the NFL Combine can positively impact a player’s draft stock. Teams take notice of exceptional performances and may move a player up their draft board based on their combine results.

9. Are there any interviews or meetings between players and teams during the NFL Combine?

Yes, teams have the opportunity to interview and meet with prospects during the combine. These interviews provide teams with a chance to assess a player’s character, football IQ, and overall fit within their organization.

10. Are prospects allowed to bring their own trainers to the NFL Combine?

No, prospects are not allowed to bring their own trainers to the NFL Combine. The event has designated trainers and staff to assist the players throughout the entire process.

11. How are the results of the NFL Combine kept confidential?

The results of the NFL Combine are kept confidential and are not publicly disclosed. Only teams, scouts, and select media personnel have access to the full combine results.

12. Can a poor performance at the NFL Combine significantly hurt a player’s draft stock?

Yes, a poor performance at the NFL Combine can negatively impact a player’s draft stock. Teams may have concerns about a player’s physical attributes, skills, or work ethic based on their combine performance.

13. Can players participate in the NFL Combine more than once?

No, players can only participate in the NFL Combine once during their college football career. However, players who are not invited to the combine can still showcase their skills at pro days or individual workouts.

14. Are there any medical evaluations during the NFL Combine?

Yes, the NFL Combine includes comprehensive medical evaluations to assess the overall health and fitness of the prospects. Teams want to ensure that potential draft picks are free of any significant injuries or health concerns.

15. Are there any prospects who have significantly improved their draft stock through the NFL Combine?

Yes, there have been several instances where prospects have significantly improved their draft stock through outstanding combine performances. One notable example is Chris Johnson, who ran a record-breaking 4.24-second 40-yard dash in 2008, boosting his draft stock and eventually becoming a successful NFL running back.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL Combine is undoubtedly a significant event in the pre-draft process, providing prospects with an opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities to NFL teams. It serves as a platform for teams to evaluate the physical and mental capabilities of potential draft picks. The combine results play a pivotal role in a player’s draft stock, and a strong performance can significantly improve their chances of being selected early in the NFL Draft. However, it is important to remember that the combine is just one piece of the puzzle, and teams also consider a player’s college performance, character, and fit within their organization. As the NFL Combine 2018 approaches, all eyes will be on the prospects as they strive to make a lasting impression and fulfill their dreams of playing in the NFL.



