

When Is the Who Was Show Season 2 Coming Out?

Fans of the popular children’s series, “Who Was Show,” have been eagerly anticipating the release of its second season. Based on the beloved book series “Who Was?” by Penguin Workshop, the show premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly gained a dedicated fan base. The first season introduced viewers to the fascinating lives of historical figures, and now everyone is excited to know when season 2 will hit the screens.

1. Release Date of Season 2

While an exact release date for the second season of “Who Was Show” has not been announced yet, fans can rejoice in the knowledge that it is currently in production. Netflix has confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season, and it is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Although the exact date remains unknown, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates from the streaming platform.

2. Production Details

The second season of “Who Was Show” will continue to follow the same format as the first. Each episode will focus on a different historical figure and explore their life, achievements, and impact on the world. The show is a unique blend of live-action and animation, bringing historical events and characters to life in an engaging and entertaining way.

3. Celebrity Narrators

One of the highlights of the first season was the inclusion of celebrity narrators for each episode. Famous personalities such as H. Jon Benjamin, Ellie Kemper, John Oliver, and others lent their voices to bring the historical figures to life. It is expected that the second season will continue this trend, providing an exciting lineup of narrators to enhance the viewing experience.

4. New Historical Figures

Season 2 of “Who Was Show” will introduce viewers to a whole new set of historical figures. From scientists to artists, inventors to explorers, the show will delve into their lives, accomplishments, and legacies. The selection of historical figures is diverse and aims to educate and inspire young viewers.

5. Educational Value

One of the unique aspects of the “Who Was Show” is its educational value. The series aims to make history accessible and engaging for children, presenting historical figures in a fun and relatable way. By combining animation, live-action, and storytelling, the show sparks curiosity and encourages further exploration of history beyond the screen.

Now, let’s answer some common questions fans have about the upcoming season:

1. Will there be a second season of “Who Was Show”?

Yes, Netflix has renewed the show for a second season.

2. When will season 2 be released?

While an exact release date has not been announced, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

3. Will there be new narrators for season 2?

The celebrity narrators for season 2 have not been announced yet, but it is highly likely that new voices will be featured.

4. Who are some historical figures we can expect to see in season 2?

The second season will introduce viewers to a new set of historical figures, covering a wide range of fields and backgrounds.

5. How many episodes will be in season 2?

The number of episodes for season 2 has not been confirmed yet, but it is expected to follow a similar format as the first season.

6. Is the show suitable for all ages?

“Who Was Show” is primarily targeted towards children, but it can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages who have an interest in history.

7. Can I watch the show outside of the United States?

Yes, “Who Was Show” is available for streaming on Netflix worldwide.

8. Can I binge-watch the first season before season 2 releases?

Yes, all episodes of the first season are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

9. Are there any companion books available?

Yes, the “Who Was?” book series, on which the show is based, is widely available and offers additional information about the historical figures featured in the series.

10. Are the episodes based on real events and facts?

Yes, the show is based on real historical events and facts, making it an educational and informative experience.

11. Can I expect any interactive elements in season 2?

While the show primarily follows a storytelling format, there may be interactive elements incorporated to engage young viewers.

12. Will there be guest appearances by historical experts or scholars?

There is no official information regarding guest appearances, but it is possible that experts or scholars may make appearances to provide additional insights.

13. Can I expect any surprises or twists in season 2?

While specific plot details have not been revealed, fans can anticipate surprises and twists that make the show more exciting and engaging.

14. Will the second season cover more recent historical figures?

The show aims to cover a wide range of historical figures from different time periods, so viewers can expect a mix of both ancient and more recent historical figures in the second season.

With these insights, fans of “Who Was Show” can look forward to the release of its second season and continue their journey through history with engaging storytelling and entertaining animation.





