

When To Draft A Kicker In Fantasy Football

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that every decision matters when it comes to building a winning team. From selecting star players to strategizing on when to draft each position, every move can impact the outcome of a season. One position that often sparks debates among fantasy football managers is the kicker. When should you draft a kicker in fantasy football? In this article, we will explore the factors to consider and provide some interesting facts, as well as answer common questions to help you make an informed decision.

Interesting Facts:

1. Kickers Are Often Overlooked: While some fantasy managers prioritize skill positions like quarterback or running back, kickers are often an afterthought. However, a reliable kicker can contribute significantly to your team’s overall points, making them a valuable asset.

2. Consistency Matters: When it comes to kickers, consistency is key. Finding a kicker who consistently converts field goals and extra points can provide a steady stream of points throughout the season. Look for kickers with a track record of accuracy.

3. Weather Conditions Play a Role: Weather conditions can heavily influence a kicker’s performance. Windy or rainy games can make kicking more challenging, leading to lower scoring opportunities. Consider the weather forecast when making your decision on when to draft a kicker.

4. Bye Weeks: Every team has a bye week during the season, where they are not scheduled to play. When drafting a kicker, it is important to consider their bye week, as you will need a replacement kicker during that time. Be mindful of your team’s overall schedule when selecting a kicker.

5. Kickers on High-Scoring Offenses: Kickers on teams with high-powered offenses often have more opportunities to score. These teams frequently find themselves in the red zone, but may not always convert touchdowns, providing ample field goal chances for their kickers.

6. Late Round Selection: Kickers are typically drafted in the later rounds of fantasy football drafts. Since their production can be more unpredictable than other positions, it is often wiser to prioritize running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks first. This allows you to build a strong foundation before selecting a kicker.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When should I draft a kicker in fantasy football?

– It is generally recommended to draft a kicker in the last couple of rounds. Prioritize skill positions first, as they have a more significant impact on your team’s overall performance.

2. Can a kicker make or break a fantasy football team?

– While kickers can contribute to your team’s success, they are unlikely to solely make or break your season. However, a consistent and reliable kicker can provide a valuable boost to your weekly point totals.

3. Should I draft a kicker from a high-scoring offense?

– It can be advantageous to select a kicker from a high-scoring offense, as they will have more opportunities to score. However, prioritize accuracy and consistency over team offense when making your decision.

4. How much research should I do on kickers before drafting?

– While it is important to consider a kicker’s track record and performance, extensive research might not be necessary. Look for kickers with a history of accuracy and a strong leg, and consider any weather or bye week factors.

5. Can I stream kickers week-to-week?

– Streaming kickers, or choosing a different kicker each week based on matchups, is a popular strategy. This allows you to take advantage of favorable matchups and weather conditions.

6. Should I draft a kicker before a defense or tight end?

– Generally, it is advisable to prioritize defenses and tight ends over kickers. These positions have a more significant impact on your team’s performance and are typically drafted before kickers.

7. Do all fantasy football leagues use kickers?

– No, not all fantasy football leagues use kickers. Some leagues may choose to eliminate the kicker position altogether or replace it with an additional flex spot.

8. How many kickers should I draft?

– In most leagues, you only need to draft one kicker. However, it is always a good idea to have a backup plan in case of injuries or bye weeks.

9. What statistics should I consider when evaluating kickers?

– Field goal percentage, extra point percentage, and the number of attempts are key statistics to consider when evaluating kickers. Look for consistency and accuracy.

10. Should I drop my kicker during their bye week?

– It is generally recommended to drop your kicker during their bye week and pick up a replacement kicker for that week. However, evaluate your team’s overall performance and needs before making this decision.

11. Can I trade for a kicker during the season?

– Yes, you can trade for a kicker during the season if your league allows trades. However, kicker trades are relatively uncommon, and it is often more efficient to pick up a new kicker from the waiver wire.

12. What should I do if my kicker underperforms?

– If your kicker consistently underperforms or struggles, it might be time to consider dropping them and picking up a new kicker from the waiver wire. However, evaluate the circumstances surrounding their performance before making a decision.

13. Is it worth reaching for a top-tier kicker earlier in the draft?

– Generally, it is not advisable to reach for a top-tier kicker earlier in the draft. While they may offer some advantages, the difference in production between top-tier and mid-tier kickers is often minimal, making them less valuable early on.

Final Thoughts:

When it comes to drafting a kicker in fantasy football, timing is crucial. While kickers can make a significant contribution to your team’s overall points, they are often overlooked until the later rounds of the draft. Prioritizing skill positions and building a strong foundation before selecting a kicker is generally recommended. Consider factors such as consistency, weather conditions, and bye weeks when making your decision. Remember, kickers can be replaced or streamed week-to-week based on matchups, making them a flexible position to manage throughout the season.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.