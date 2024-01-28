

When To Draft A TE in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has gained immense popularity over the years, and with it, the draft strategy has evolved. Each year, fantasy football managers strive to build a winning team by selecting the best players at each position. One position that often sparks debate and requires careful consideration is the tight end (TE) position. In this article, we will explore when to draft a TE in fantasy football, along with interesting facts and commonly asked questions surrounding this position.

Interesting Facts:

1. The emergence of superstar tight ends: In recent years, the TE position has witnessed the rise of incredible talents like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller. These players have proven to be game-changers and can provide a significant advantage over opponents. Investing in a top-tier TE can give your fantasy team an edge.

2. The scarcity of elite TEs: While there are a handful of exceptional TEs, the supply of top-tier players is limited compared to other positions like running back or wide receiver. This scarcity makes it crucial to secure a reliable TE early in the draft.

3. PPR leagues favor TEs: In point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, TEs can be even more valuable. Since they tend to have a higher catch rate than other positions, they can rack up points quickly, especially if they are targeted frequently by their quarterbacks.

4. Rookie TEs face challenges: Historically, rookie TEs have struggled to make a significant fantasy impact. The learning curve, adjusting to the NFL, and developing chemistry with their quarterbacks often hinder their immediate success. However, there are exceptions, so monitoring rookie TEs during preseason can pay off.

5. The importance of team dynamics: A TE’s fantasy value is influenced by their team’s offensive scheme and quarterback. Some quarterbacks heavily rely on their TEs in the passing game, while others prioritize their wide receivers. Researching a team’s offensive tendencies can help identify TEs with higher potential.

6. Streaming TEs as a viable strategy: If you miss out on the top TEs in your draft, streaming the position can be a viable strategy. Streaming involves rotating TEs each week based on matchups and opposing defenses. This approach allows you to find hidden gems and exploit favorable matchups.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When should I draft a TE in fantasy football?

– It depends on the scoring format and your league’s draft tendencies. Generally, it is advisable to secure a TE within the first five rounds.

2. Should I prioritize a top-tier TE over other positions?

– It ultimately depends on the depth and quality of TEs available in your league. However, securing a top-tier TE can offer a significant advantage, especially in PPR leagues.

3. What if I miss out on the top TEs?

– Consider streaming the position or targeting mid-tier TEs with upside potential. Keep an eye on breakout candidates or rookies who may exceed expectations.

4. Should I draft a TE early if I have a top-tier RB or WR available?

– It’s generally recommended to prioritize RBs and WRs early in the draft due to their higher overall value. However, if an elite TE is available in later rounds, it could be worth considering.

5. Which TEs have the highest fantasy potential for the upcoming season?

– Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and T.J. Hockenson are considered among the top TEs with significant fantasy potential.

6. Is it worth taking a risk on a rookie TE?

– Generally, rookie TEs face challenges in adapting to the NFL, making them risky picks. However, closely monitoring their preseason performance and potential opportunities can help identify breakout candidates worth considering.

7. How do I evaluate a TE’s potential based on their team’s offensive scheme?

– Look at the team’s historical reliance on TEs, the offensive coordinator’s tendencies, and the quarterback’s track record of targeting TEs. Analyzing these factors will provide insights into a TE’s potential value.

8. What is the difference between standard and PPR leagues for TEs?

– In PPR leagues, TEs have higher fantasy value since they accumulate points for each reception. In standard leagues, TEs rely more on touchdowns and yardage.

9. Can I trade for a TE during the season if I have a weak one?

– Absolutely! Trading for a TE can be an effective strategy if you identify a team with depth at the position and a need at another position on your roster.

10. Should I draft a backup TE?

– Generally, it is not necessary to draft a backup TE unless there is a significant injury risk associated with your primary TE or if you play in a league with multiple flex positions.

11. Are TEs more prone to injury compared to other positions?

– TEs do face a higher risk of injury due to their involvement in both blocking and receiving. However, it’s important to consider individual player injury history rather than making broad assumptions.

12. What is the “sophomore slump” for TEs?

– The “sophomore slump” refers to the second season of a TE’s career, where they may struggle after an impressive rookie year. This can be attributed to increased defensive attention and the need to adjust to new defensive schemes.

13. Can I drop my TE during a bye week and pick up another player?

– Yes, dropping your TE during a bye week to pick up another player is a common strategy. However, ensure you have a solid backup plan or consider streaming the position.

Final Thoughts:

Drafting a TE in fantasy football requires careful consideration of various factors, including the scarcity of elite players, team dynamics, and scoring formats. While securing a top-tier TE early can offer a significant advantage, it’s essential to adapt your strategy based on your league’s dynamics. Whether you choose to target a star TE or adopt a streaming approach, staying informed and adaptable will increase your chances of building a successful fantasy team.



