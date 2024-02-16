When Will Landorus Be Back In Pokemon Go 2024



Title: When Will Landorus Be Back in Pokémon Go 2024: All You Need to Know

Introduction:

Pokémon Go, the popular augmented reality mobile game, has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. With its constantly evolving gameplay, trainers eagerly await the return of their favorite legendary creatures. One such legendary Pokémon, Landorus, has left trainers wondering when it will make its next appearance in the game. In this article, we will dive into the history of Landorus in Pokémon Go, explore interesting facts and tricks surrounding this powerful creature, and answer common questions about its return in 2024.

Part 1: Interesting Facts and Tricks about Landorus

1. Landorus, a member of the Forces of Nature trio, represents the embodiment of the land and is a Ground/Flying-type Pokémon.

2. This legendary Pokémon made its debut in Pokémon Go on March 31, 2020, during the Therian Forme event.

3. Landorus has two forms: the Incarnate Forme and the Therian Forme. The Therian Forme is yet to be released in Pokémon Go.

4. As a powerful Ground and Flying-type Pokémon, Landorus possesses impressive stats, making it a formidable addition to any trainer’s roster.

5. Landorus can learn moves like Earthquake, Rock Slide, Focus Blast, and Outrage, which make it a versatile attacker and defender.

6. To maximize your chances of capturing Landorus when it returns, use Golden Razz Berries and curveball throws to increase your catch rate.

7. Landorus is weak against Ice, Water, and other Flying-type Pokémon, so strategize your team composition accordingly.

Part 2: Common Questions about Landorus in Pokémon Go 2024

1. Will Landorus be back in Pokémon Go in 2024?

Yes, Landorus is expected to make a comeback in Pokémon Go in 2024. However, the exact date and event details are yet to be announced by Niantic.

2. Will the Therian Forme of Landorus be available in 2024?

While the Incarnate Forme of Landorus has already been released, the Therian Forme is yet to make an appearance. It is uncertain if the Therian Forme will be introduced in 2024.

3. How can I prepare for Landorus’s return?

To prepare for Landorus’s return, stock up on powerful Ice and Water-type Pokémon, as they are particularly effective against Landorus. Additionally, gather a team of trainers with strong Pokémon to maximize your chances of defeating and capturing it.

4. Are there any specific events where Landorus is more likely to appear?

Landorus is often associated with special events or raid rotations. Keep an eye out for announcements from Niantic regarding upcoming events where Landorus might be featured.

5. How can I increase my chances of capturing Landorus?

To increase your chances of capturing Landorus, stock up on Golden Razz Berries and use curveball throws to maximize your catch rate. Additionally, ensure that your Pokémon are strong enough to defeat Landorus in raids.

6. Can Landorus be shiny?

Yes, Landorus can be encountered as a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Shiny Landorus has a different color palette, making it a sought-after catch for trainers.

7. Can I use Landorus in PvP battles?

Yes, Landorus can be used in PvP battles, including Great League and Ultra League, thanks to its impressive stats and versatile move set. However, it is essential to strategize your team composition and movesets to counter your opponents effectively.

8. Are there any specific regions where Landorus is more common?

Landorus is a globally available Pokémon and can be encountered anywhere in the world during its designated event period.

9. Can Landorus be found in the wild or only through raids?

Landorus is exclusively available through raids in Pokémon Go. Keep an eye on raid rotations and events to maximize your chances of encountering and capturing this legendary Pokémon.

10. Can I trade for a Landorus with other trainers?

Yes, Landorus can be traded with other trainers. However, keep in mind that trading requires proximity and a high friendship level to minimize the Stardust cost.

11. What are the best counters for Landorus in raids?

Ice-type Pokémon such as Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Weavile are excellent counters against Landorus. Additionally, Water and other Flying-type Pokémon can also deal significant damage.

12. Can I use Landorus in Team GO Rocket battles?

Yes, Landorus can be used in battles against Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders. However, it is advisable to have a strong team composition, including counters to their Pokémon, to ensure victory.

13. Are there any specific items required to encounter Landorus?

To encounter Landorus in raids, you will require a Raid Pass. These can be obtained from spinning PokéStops or purchased from the in-game shop.

14. Can I use Landorus in Gym battles?

Yes, Landorus can be used in Gym battles. Its Ground and Flying-type moves can be effective against various Gym defenders. However, keep in mind the type matchups and strategize accordingly.

15. Can Landorus be used as a Buddy Pokémon?

Yes, Landorus can be assigned as a Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This allows you to earn Candy for Landorus by walking a certain distance.

16. Is Landorus worth powering up and investing resources into?

As a powerful and versatile Pokémon, Landorus is definitely worth investing resources into. Its high stats and diverse move pool make it a valuable addition to your roster, especially for raids and PvP battles.

Conclusion:

Landorus, the powerful Ground/Flying-type Pokémon, has become a sought-after catch for Pokémon Go trainers worldwide. While its return in 2024 is highly anticipated, trainers can prepare themselves by gathering a strong team, stocking up on Golden Razz Berries, and honing their catching skills. Whether you’re strategizing for raids, PvP battles, or simply aiming to complete your Pokédex, Landorus is a legendary Pokémon that should not be missed. So, gear up, train hard, and get ready to capture this incredible creature when it returns to Pokémon Go in 2024!



