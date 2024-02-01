

Where Are The Raiders Playing In 2017: A Look at the Oakland Raiders’ Temporary Relocation

The Oakland Raiders, one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have been facing a unique challenge in recent years – finding a suitable home for their team. With their relocation to Las Vegas, Nevada, scheduled for 2020, the Raiders needed a temporary solution for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In this article, we will explore where the Raiders played during the 2017 season, interesting facts about their temporary relocation, and answer some common questions about this topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. The Raiders played their 2017 home games at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, their long-standing home stadium. However, due to the team’s impending move to Las Vegas, they experienced difficulties negotiating a lease extension for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

2. The lack of a long-term lease agreement with the Coliseum forced the Raiders to consider alternative options for their temporary relocation, including the possibility of playing their home games in San Diego or Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

3. Ultimately, the Raiders signed a one-year lease extension with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the 2017 season, allowing them to continue playing in their traditional home stadium for one more year.

4. The Raiders also explored the option of sharing Levi’s Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2019 season. However, this proposal was met with opposition from both the Raiders and 49ers fan bases.

5. In 2020, the Raiders will move to Las Vegas and begin playing their home games at the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium. This state-of-the-art facility will offer a modern fan experience and is expected to solidify the Raiders’ long-term future in Las Vegas.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Why did the Raiders need a temporary relocation?

The Raiders needed a temporary relocation because their new stadium in Las Vegas was not expected to be completed until 2020. Therefore, they required a temporary home for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

2. Why couldn’t the Raiders secure a long-term lease extension with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum?

The Raiders’ relationship with the city of Oakland had been strained due to the team’s impending move to Las Vegas. This strained relationship made it difficult for the team to negotiate a long-term lease extension with the Coliseum.

3. Did the Raiders consider moving to another city temporarily?

Yes, the Raiders considered relocating their home games to San Diego or sharing Levi’s Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers. However, neither option materialized due to various reasons.

4. What will happen to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after the Raiders’ departure?

After the Raiders move to Las Vegas, the future of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum remains uncertain. The city of Oakland is exploring various options, including potential redevelopment plans for the site.

5. Will the Raiders play in Las Vegas during the 2019 season?

No, the Raiders will not play in Las Vegas until 2020. They will continue to play their home games in Oakland for the 2019 season.

6. How has the temporary relocation affected the Raiders’ fan base?

The Raiders’ temporary relocation has been met with mixed reactions from their fan base. Some fans have expressed disappointment and frustration with the team’s decision to leave Oakland, while others remain supportive and eagerly anticipate the move to Las Vegas.

7. Will the Raiders’ temporary relocation impact their on-field performance?

It is difficult to determine the exact impact of the temporary relocation on the Raiders’ on-field performance. However, the team’s management has made efforts to minimize any potential disruptions by maintaining consistency in coaching staff and player roster.

8. How have the other NFL teams reacted to the Raiders’ relocation?

The other NFL teams have generally been supportive of the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas. The move represents a significant shift in the league’s landscape and showcases the NFL’s willingness to embrace new markets.

9. Will the Raiders change their name or logo after the relocation?

No, the Raiders will not change their name or logo after the relocation. They will continue to be known as the Oakland Raiders until their move to Las Vegas in 2020.

10. What will happen to the Raiders’ training facility in Oakland?

The Raiders’ training facility in Oakland will likely be used until the team’s relocation to Las Vegas. Afterward, the team will establish a new training facility in Nevada.

11. How have the fans in Las Vegas responded to the Raiders’ impending arrival?

The fans in Las Vegas have shown great enthusiasm for the Raiders’ arrival. The team has already sold a significant number of season tickets, demonstrating the city’s excitement for their new NFL team.

12. Will the Raiders’ relocation impact their rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers?

The Raiders’ relocation is not expected to impact their rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers significantly. Both teams will continue to compete in their respective divisions, and their inter-conference rivalry will remain intact.

13. How will the Raiders’ relocation affect the local economy in Las Vegas?

The Raiders’ relocation is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy in Las Vegas. The influx of visitors for home games, along with the construction of Allegiant Stadium, will create job opportunities and generate revenue for the city.

14. Will the Raiders receive any financial incentives for their relocation to Las Vegas?

Yes, the Raiders negotiated a financial package with the city of Las Vegas and the state of Nevada to offset some of the costs associated with the relocation. This package includes tax breaks and public funds for stadium construction.

15. What will happen to the Raiders’ fan base in Oakland after the team moves to Las Vegas?

The Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas has been met with disappointment by many Oakland fans. However, the team has expressed a commitment to maintaining a strong connection with their loyal fan base, and the Raiders have stated that they will continue to host events in Oakland during the offseason.

Final Thoughts

The Oakland Raiders’ temporary relocation has been a complex and challenging process. While the team faced difficulties securing a long-term lease extension in Oakland, they ultimately decided to continue playing their home games at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas represents a significant move for both the franchise and the city, as they prepare to embark on a new era in a state-of-the-art stadium. As the team looks forward to their future in Las Vegas, their temporary relocation serves as a reminder of the passion and dedication of the Raiders’ fan base, both in Oakland and beyond.



