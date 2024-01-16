

Where Can I Watch AOT OVAs: 5 Unique Facts

Attack on Titan, also known as AOT, is a popular anime series that has captivated millions of fans worldwide. Apart from the main storyline, the show has released several Original Video Animations (OVAs), which provide additional insights into the characters and their backstories. If you’re wondering where you can watch AOT OVAs, this article will provide you with all the answers you need. Additionally, we’ll explore five unique facts about these OVAs that you may find intriguing.

Where to Watch AOT OVAs:

1. Crunchyroll: As a leading anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll offers a vast library of anime content, including the Attack on Titan OVAs. By subscribing to Crunchyroll, you can access all the released OVAs and enjoy them at your convenience.

2. Funimation: Another prominent streaming service, Funimation, is known for its extensive collection of anime series and movies. AOT OVAs are available on Funimation, allowing you to dive deeper into the Attack on Titan universe.

3. Hulu: For those who prefer a broader range of entertainment options, Hulu offers a selection of AOT OVAs alongside its diverse content. Subscribing to Hulu grants you access to these OVAs, letting you witness the untold stories of your favorite characters.

4. Netflix: Although Netflix primarily focuses on mainstream TV shows and movies, it has recently expanded its anime catalog. While not all the AOT OVAs may be available on Netflix, you might find some of them there.

5. DVD/Blu-ray: If you prefer physical copies, you can purchase the Attack on Titan OVAs on DVD or Blu-ray. This option allows you to own the OVAs and rewatch them whenever you desire.

Unique Facts about AOT OVAs:

1. Non-Canonical Stories: The OVAs often explore side stories and events that do not follow the main storyline of the Attack on Titan series. They provide a fresh perspective and offer a deeper understanding of the characters’ motivations and relationships.

2. Character Development: The OVAs are an excellent opportunity for character development. They shed light on the pasts and personalities of various characters, allowing fans to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their favorite protagonists and antagonists.

3. Humor and Lightheartedness: While the main series is known for its dark and intense themes, the OVAs often introduce a lighter tone and inject humor into the narrative. This change of pace provides a refreshing break from the show’s heavy atmosphere.

4. Additional Worldbuilding: The OVAs expand the world of Attack on Titan, introducing new locations, cultures, and conflicts. They offer a glimpse into the broader universe beyond the walls, enriching the overall storytelling experience.

5. Fan Service: AOT OVAs sometimes include fan service, which refers to scenes or moments specifically designed to cater to fans’ desires or expectations. These moments can range from comedic interactions to more suggestive content, giving fans something to enjoy beyond the main plotline.

Common Questions about AOT OVAs:

1. How many OVAs are there for Attack on Titan?

There are currently eight OVAs released for Attack on Titan.

2. Are the OVAs necessary to understand the main storyline?

While the OVAs provide additional context and character development, they are not essential to understanding the main plotline.

3. Can I watch the OVAs without watching the main series?

It is recommended to watch the main series before diving into the OVAs, as they assume familiarity with the show’s world and characters.

4. Are the OVAs available in English?

Yes, the OVAs are available with English subtitles or dubbed versions on various streaming platforms.

5. Do the OVAs contain spoilers for the main series?

The OVAs may contain minor spoilers, but they generally focus on side stories that do not directly impact the main series’ plot.

6. Can I watch the OVAs for free?

Some streaming platforms offer a limited selection of AOT OVAs for free, but subscribing to premium services will grant you access to the complete collection.

7. Can I watch the OVAs on mobile devices?

Yes, most streaming platforms offer mobile apps, allowing you to watch the OVAs on your smartphone or tablet.

8. Will there be more OVAs released in the future?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding additional OVAs. However, fans remain hopeful for future releases.

9. Are the OVAs considered canon?

While the OVAs are not considered canon, they provide valuable insights and additional content that enhance the overall Attack on Titan experience.

10. Are the OVAs suitable for all ages?

Like the main series, the OVAs are rated for mature audiences due to intense violence and adult themes.

11. Can I watch the OVAs if I live outside Japan?

Yes, most streaming platforms mentioned earlier are available internationally, allowing viewers worldwide to enjoy the OVAs.

12. Are the OVAs available in languages other than English?

Depending on the streaming platform, the OVAs may be available in various languages, including Spanish, French, German, and more.

13. Is there a specific order to watch the OVAs?

The OVAs can be watched in any order since they are mostly standalone stories. However, it is recommended to watch them after completing the corresponding season to avoid any potential spoilers.

14. Are there plans for OVAs related to the final season of Attack on Titan?

As of now, there is no official information regarding OVAs specifically related to the final season of Attack on Titan.

In conclusion, the Attack on Titan OVAs offer fans an opportunity to delve deeper into the world and characters of the series. Whether you choose to watch them on streaming platforms or own physical copies, these OVAs provide unique perspectives and enrich the overall Attack on Titan experience. So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the captivating stories that lie beyond the main storyline.





