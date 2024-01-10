

Where Can I Watch Epic Channel Shows: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you a fan of Indian history, mythology, or culture? If so, you must be familiar with Epic Channel, a premium Indian television channel dedicated to showcasing shows and documentaries centered around these subjects. However, finding out where to watch Epic Channel shows can sometimes be a bit of a challenge. In this article, we will explore the various platforms where you can watch Epic Channel shows, along with some interesting facts about the channel.

Where to Watch Epic Channel Shows:

1. Television: The traditional way to watch Epic Channel shows is by tuning into the channel on your television. Check your local cable or DTH service provider for the channel number.

2. Epic On: Epic On is the official digital platform of Epic Channel. You can visit their website or download the Epic On app on your smartphone or tablet to access a wide range of shows and documentaries.

3. OTT platforms: Epic Channel has partnered with several popular Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms to make their content easily accessible. Some of the platforms where you can watch Epic Channel shows include:

– Disney+ Hotstar: If you already have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can enjoy Epic Channel shows as part of their content library.

– SonyLIV: Epic Channel shows are also available on SonyLIV, a leading Indian OTT platform. You can subscribe to their service to access the shows.

– ZEE5: Another platform that offers Epic Channel shows is ZEE5. You can watch these shows by subscribing to ZEE5’s premium membership.

Interesting Facts about Epic Channel:

1. Unique Programming: Epic Channel is known for its distinctive programming that focuses on India’s rich history and mythology. From shows like “Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik” to “Siyaasat,” Epic Channel offers a refreshing and educational viewing experience.

2. Celebrity Hosts: Many popular personalities from various fields have hosted shows on Epic Channel. Bollywood actor, director, and producer Akshay Kumar hosted the show “Seven Deadly Arts with Akshay Kumar,” where he explored martial arts from around the world.

3. International Collaborations: Epic Channel has collaborated with international production houses to create high-quality content. For instance, they partnered with the Smithsonian Channel to produce the series “India’s Wild Seasons,” which showcases the diverse wildlife of India.

4. Multiple Languages: Epic Channel shows are available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and Tamil. This ensures that a wider audience can enjoy the channel’s content regardless of their language preference.

5. Award-Winning Channel: Since its launch in 2014, Epic Channel has garnered several prestigious awards for its exceptional content. These include the Indian Television Academy Awards, Indian Telly Awards, and Asian Television Awards.

Common Questions about Watching Epic Channel Shows:

1. Can I watch Epic Channel shows for free?

– No, Epic Channel shows are not available for free. You either need a cable/DTH subscription or access to one of the mentioned OTT platforms to watch their shows.

2. Can I watch Epic Channel shows outside of India?

– Yes, you can watch Epic Channel shows outside of India through the Epic On app or the partnered OTT platforms. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

3. How can I subscribe to Epic On?

– You can subscribe to Epic On by visiting their official website or downloading the Epic On app from your respective app store. Follow the instructions provided to complete the subscription process.

4. Are Epic Channel shows available with English subtitles?

– Yes, many Epic Channel shows have English subtitles, making them accessible to a wider audience.

5. Can I watch Epic Channel shows on my smart TV?

– Yes, if your smart TV supports the Epic On app or any of the partnered OTT platforms, you can watch Epic Channel shows directly on your TV.

6. Are there any advertisements during Epic Channel shows?

– Yes, like most television channels and OTT platforms, Epic Channel shows may contain advertisements.

7. Can I download Epic Channel shows for offline viewing?

– No, currently, Epic Channel shows cannot be downloaded for offline viewing. You need an internet connection to stream them.

8. Do I need a subscription to watch Epic Channel shows on SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, or ZEE5?

– Yes, to watch Epic Channel shows on these platforms, you need a subscription to their respective services.

9. Can I watch Epic Channel shows in regional languages?

– Yes, Epic Channel shows are available in various regional languages, including Hindi, English, and Tamil.

10. Are there any plans for international expansion of Epic Channel?

– While Epic Channel primarily focuses on the Indian audience, they have expressed interest in expanding their reach internationally in the future.

11. Can I watch Epic Channel shows on YouTube?

– No, Epic Channel does not have an official YouTube channel where you can watch their shows. However, they may occasionally release promotional content on YouTube.

12. Can I watch live shows on Epic On?

– No, Epic On does not offer live streaming of Epic Channel shows. However, you can watch the recorded episodes of their shows.

13. Can I watch Epic Channel shows on my mobile data?

– Yes, you can watch Epic Channel shows using your mobile data, but it may consume a significant amount of data. It is recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection for a better streaming experience.

14. Are there any exclusive shows only available on Epic On?

– Yes, Epic On offers exclusive shows that are not aired on the television channel. These shows provide additional content and insights for the viewers.

In conclusion, watching Epic Channel shows has become more accessible in recent years. Whether you prefer traditional television, digital platforms like Epic On, or popular OTT platforms, there are various options available to enjoy the channel’s unique and educational content. Keep in mind that some platforms may require a subscription, but the enriching experience is well worth it for fans of Indian history, mythology, and culture.





