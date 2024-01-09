

Where Can I Watch History Channel After Cutting Cable?

With the rise of streaming services and the increasing number of people cutting the cord, it’s natural to wonder where you can continue to watch your favorite channels, such as the History Channel. Luckily, there are several options available that allow you to access the History Channel without a cable subscription. In this article, we will explore these alternatives and provide you with some interesting facts about the History Channel.

1. Streaming Services: Many popular streaming services offer the History Channel as part of their channel lineup. Services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV include the History Channel in their packages, giving you the ability to watch your favorite historical documentaries and shows.

2. History Channel Website: The History Channel has its own website, where you can access a wide range of content, including full episodes and clips of your favorite shows. Some content may require a cable subscription login, but there are also free episodes and exclusive web content available for everyone.

3. History Channel App: The History Channel app is available on various platforms, such as iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV. By downloading the app and logging in with your streaming service credentials, you can enjoy on-demand access to History Channel content.

4. Philo: Philo is a streaming service that offers an affordable way to access popular cable channels, including the History Channel. With Philo, you can watch live TV and on-demand content, making it a great option for History Channel enthusiasts.

5. Amazon Prime Video: If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can access a wide range of shows and movies, including some History Channel content. While the selection may vary, you can still find popular series like “Vikings” and “Ancient Aliens” available for streaming.

Interesting Facts about the History Channel:

1. The History Channel was launched on January 1, 1995. Originally focused on historical documentaries and programs, it has since expanded its content to include reality shows and other non-history-related series.

2. One of the most popular shows on the History Channel is “Pawn Stars.” Premiering in 2009, the show follows the daily activities of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.

3. The History Channel is home to the hit series “Vikings,” which premiered in 2013. The show follows the legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok and his adventures.

4. In 2020, the History Channel aired a new series called “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” which explores the mysteries surrounding the Utah-based ranch known for its paranormal activities.

5. The History Channel has also produced acclaimed documentaries, such as “The Men Who Built America” and “America: The Story of Us,” which provide an in-depth look at the country’s history and influential figures.

Common Questions about Watching the History Channel Without Cable:

1. Can I watch the History Channel for free?

Some content on the History Channel’s website and app is available for free, but certain shows and full episodes may require a cable subscription login.

2. Can I watch the History Channel on Netflix?

No, the History Channel is not available on Netflix. However, you can find some History Channel content on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Is the History Channel available on Hulu?

Yes, the History Channel is available as part of Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup.

4. Can I watch the History Channel on YouTube TV?

No, the History Channel is not included in YouTube TV’s channel package.

5. How much does it cost to watch the History Channel without cable?

The cost of watching the History Channel without cable varies depending on the streaming service or platform you choose. Prices typically range from $20 to $65 per month.

6. Can I watch the History Channel on my smart TV?

Yes, you can access the History Channel through various streaming services’ apps on your smart TV, such as Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

7. Can I watch the History Channel live without cable?

Yes, many streaming services offer live access to the History Channel, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

8. Can I watch the History Channel on my mobile device?

Yes, you can download the History Channel app on your iOS or Android device to watch content on the go.

9. Can I watch ancient history documentaries on the History Channel?

Yes, the History Channel offers a wide range of historical documentaries covering various periods, including ancient history.

10. Are all History Channel shows available on streaming platforms?

While many popular History Channel shows are available on streaming platforms, not all of them may be included due to licensing agreements.

11. Can I watch the History Channel on Roku?

Yes, you can download the History Channel app on your Roku device and access the channel through various streaming services.

12. Can I subscribe to the History Channel directly?

No, the History Channel is not available as a standalone subscription; it is typically included in streaming service packages.

13. Can I access the History Channel outside the United States?

Availability of the History Channel outside the United States may vary. However, some streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV offer international access.

14. Can I watch the History Channel on-demand?

Yes, most streaming services offer on-demand access to the History Channel, allowing you to watch shows and episodes at your convenience.

In conclusion, cutting cable doesn’t mean giving up on watching the History Channel. With various streaming services, the History Channel website, and apps, you can still enjoy your favorite historical shows and documentaries. Explore the options available and choose the one that best suits your preferences and budget. Happy streaming!





