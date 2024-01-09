

Where Can I Watch the Aurora Teagarden Movies in Order?

If you are a fan of mystery movies and enjoy thrilling storylines, you might be familiar with the Aurora Teagarden movies. Based on the popular novels by Charlaine Harris, these movies follow the adventures of Aurora Teagarden, a small-town librarian with a knack for solving murders. If you’re wondering where you can watch the Aurora Teagarden movies in order, here are some options for you.

1. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel: This is the primary platform to catch all the Aurora Teagarden movies. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries regularly airs these movies as part of their programming.

2. Hallmark Movies Now: If you prefer to stream the movies, you can subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now. This streaming service offers a wide range of Hallmark movies and TV shows, including the entire collection of Aurora Teagarden movies.

3. Amazon Prime Video: Some of the Aurora Teagarden movies are available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not subscribed to Hallmark Movies Now, this can be a convenient option.

4. DVD/Blu-ray: If you’re a collector or prefer physical copies, you can find DVD or Blu-ray sets of the Aurora Teagarden movies on various online retailers like Amazon or eBay.

5. Local libraries: Check with your local library to see if they have the Aurora Teagarden movies available for loan. This can be a cost-effective way to enjoy the movies if you don’t want to purchase or stream them.

Now that you know where you can watch the Aurora Teagarden movies, here are five unique facts about the series to enhance your viewing experience.

1. Author Charlaine Harris: The Aurora Teagarden movies are based on the books written by Charlaine Harris, who is also known for her other popular series, such as the Sookie Stackhouse novels (which inspired the TV show “True Blood”).

2. Candace Cameron Bure: The lead character, Aurora Teagarden, is portrayed by Candace Cameron Bure, who is well-known for her role as D.J. Tanner on the beloved sitcom “Full House.”

3. Filming Location: The Aurora Teagarden movies are filmed in various locations in Canada, primarily Vancouver and its surrounding areas. The picturesque settings add to the charm of the series.

4. Growing Movie Franchise: The Aurora Teagarden series started in 2015 with the movie “Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery” and has since become a successful franchise with multiple sequels. As of 2021, there are 16 movies in the series.

5. Mystery and Romance: The Aurora Teagarden movies combine elements of mystery and romance, making them appealing to a wide range of viewers. The intriguing murder mysteries and the evolving relationship between Aurora and her love interests keep fans engaged throughout the films.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Aurora Teagarden movies:

1. How many Aurora Teagarden movies are there?

As of 2021, there are 16 Aurora Teagarden movies.

2. In what order should I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies?

The movies should be watched in the following order:

– Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015)

– A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015)

– Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2016)

– The Julius House: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2016)

– Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2017)

– A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2017)

– Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)

– Reap What You Sew: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)

– The Disappearing Game: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)

– A Game of Cat and Mouse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)

– An Inheritance to Die For: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)

– A Very Foul Play: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)

– Heist and Seek: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2020)

– Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and it Feels So Deadly (2020)

– Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con (2021)

– Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part (2021)

3. Are the Aurora Teagarden movies suitable for all ages?

The movies are generally suitable for all ages. However, some themes and scenes might be more suitable for older audiences.

4. Are the Aurora Teagarden movies available on DVD?

Yes, you can find DVD sets of the Aurora Teagarden movies on various online retailers.

5. Will there be more Aurora Teagarden movies in the future?

As the series has been successful so far, it’s possible that more Aurora Teagarden movies will be released in the future.

6. Can I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies outside of the United States?

Yes, depending on the streaming platform or DVD availability, you should be able to watch the movies outside of the United States.

7. Are the Aurora Teagarden movies based on true stories?

No, the movies are fictional and not based on true stories.

8. Can I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies on Netflix?

No, the Aurora Teagarden movies are not available on Netflix at the moment.

9. Are the Aurora Teagarden movies available with subtitles or closed captions?

The availability of subtitles or closed captions may vary depending on the platform or DVD release. Check the specific source for accessibility options.

10. Can I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies online for free?

While some platforms may offer free trials or limited-time access, watching the movies for free might be challenging. Subscription services or purchasing the movies are the most common ways to access them.

11. Are there any spin-offs or TV shows related to the Aurora Teagarden movies?

As of now, there are no spin-offs or TV shows directly related to the Aurora Teagarden movies.

12. Can I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies on Hallmark Channel?

While the Hallmark Channel airs a variety of movies, the Aurora Teagarden movies are primarily found on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel.

13. How long is each Aurora Teagarden movie?

On average, each movie in the series has a runtime of approximately 90 minutes.

14. Can I watch the Aurora Teagarden movies in any order?

Although each movie has a standalone storyline, it is recommended to watch them in order to fully appreciate the character development and ongoing relationships between the characters.

Now that you have all the information about where to watch the Aurora Teagarden movies in order and some intriguing facts about the series, you can embark on an exciting journey of murder mysteries and romance with Aurora Teagarden. Enjoy the thrill of solving crimes alongside this charming librarian!





