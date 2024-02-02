

Where Do Doedicurus Spawn In Ark: The Island

In the expansive and immersive world of Ark: Survival Evolved, players are constantly on the lookout for new and exciting creatures to tame and utilize for their survival. One such creature is the Doedicurus, a large and powerful armadillo-like mammal known for its ability to gather large quantities of stone. In this article, we will explore where Doedicurus spawn in Ark: The Island, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this unique creature.

1. Interesting Facts about Doedicurus

– The Doedicurus, or Doed for short, is a herbivorous mammal that lived during the Pleistocene epoch in South America.

– It was one of the largest mammals of its time, reaching up to 13 feet in length and weighing around 2 tons.

– The Doedicurus is known for its impressive defensive capabilities, with a large bony club at the end of its tail that it can swing at predators.

– Its primary function in Ark: Survival Evolved is as a stone gatherer, as it has the ability to harvest large amounts of stone from rocks with its powerful tail swings.

– Despite its size and defensive abilities, the Doedicurus is relatively passive and will only attack if provoked or threatened.

2. Tricks for Taming and Utilizing Doedicurus

– To tame a Doedicurus, players will need to collect a significant amount of berries or crops to feed it. Tranquilizing it with tranquilizer arrows or darts is also necessary.

– Building a taming pen or using a taming raft can make the taming process easier and safer. Make sure the structure is enclosed and has a large enough entrance for the Doedicurus to enter.

– Once tamed, the Doedicurus can be ridden and used to gather large amounts of stone quickly. Its roll attack allows it to gather stone from rocks with ease.

– It is advisable to level up the Doedicurus’ melee damage and weight capacity to maximize its stone-gathering potential. This will allow it to carry more stone and deal more damage to rocks.

– Consider using the Doedicurus as a mobile stone gatherer. Load it up with stone and transfer it to your base, saving you the time and effort of manually gathering stone.

3. Where Do Doedicurus Spawn in Ark: The Island

Doedicurus can be found in several locations on The Island map in Ark: Survival Evolved. Here are some of the most common spawn locations to look out for:

– Southern Islets: The southern islets are home to a variety of creatures, including the Doedicurus. Look for them near the beach or in the grassy areas.

– The Western Approach: This region is known for its diverse wildlife, and Doedicurus can often be found wandering around the rocky cliffs and riverbanks.

– The Eastern Plains: Doedicurus can be spotted in the eastern plains, where they blend in with the grassy landscape. Keep an eye out for their distinct armored appearance.

– The Hidden Lake: Located in the southern part of the map, the Hidden Lake is a secluded area with a lake surrounded by cliffs. Doedicurus can occasionally be found roaming around the lake’s perimeter.

4. Commonly Asked Questions about Doedicurus

Q1: Can Doedicurus be bred in Ark: The Island?

A1: Yes, Doedicurus can be bred in the game. Breeding them allows you to create stronger and more efficient stone gatherers.

Q2: Can Doedicurus defend themselves against predators?

A2: Yes, the Doedicurus has a powerful tail swing attack that can deal significant damage to predators. However, they are generally more passive and will try to flee if threatened.

Q3: Can Doedicurus gather other resources besides stone?

A3: No, the Doedicurus is specialized in gathering stone only. It cannot gather other resources such as wood or thatch.

Q4: How effective is the Doedicurus at gathering stone?

A4: The Doedicurus is extremely efficient at gathering stone. Its roll attack allows it to gather large amounts of stone from rocks in a short amount of time.

Q5: Are Doedicurus tamable in other maps besides The Island?

A5: Yes, the Doedicurus can be found and tamed in other maps such as Scorched Earth, Ragnarok, and The Center.

5. Final Thoughts

The Doedicurus is a valuable addition to any survivor’s team in Ark: Survival Evolved. Its ability to gather large quantities of stone quickly and efficiently makes it an essential creature to have, especially for base building and resource gathering. Its unique appearance and defensive capabilities also make it a fascinating creature to encounter in the game. So, venture forth into the wilds of The Island, track down these armored behemoths, and tame yourself a trusty Doedicurus companion. Happy gaming!



