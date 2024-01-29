

Where Does It Rain In Pokemon Scarlet: A Guide to the Rainy Locations and Strategies

Pokemon Scarlet is an exciting new addition to the Pokemon franchise, introducing players to a whole new region filled with unique Pokemon and challenging battles. As with any Pokemon game, the weather plays a significant role in gameplay, affecting battles and the availability of certain Pokemon. In this article, we will explore the rainy locations in Pokemon Scarlet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions players may have.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Rainy Locations in Pokemon Scarlet:

1. Rainy Locations: In Pokemon Scarlet, there are several areas where rain can occur. These include Route 6, Route 9, Route 14, and the Rainfall Isle. Rainfall Isle is a particularly interesting location, as it is home to the legendary Pokemon, Rainmaker, who has the ability to summon rain whenever it battles.

2. Increased Encounter Rates: Rainy weather in Pokemon Scarlet significantly increases the encounter rates of certain Pokemon. Water-type Pokemon are more likely to appear in the wild during rain showers, making it an ideal time to catch and train them. Additionally, some rare Pokemon can only be encountered during rainfall, providing a unique opportunity for trainers.

3. Battle Effects: The rain has a profound impact on battles in Pokemon Scarlet. Water-type moves receive a boost in power during rainfall, making them more potent and dangerous. Additionally, Thunder and Hurricane moves become accurate in the rain, which can turn the tides of battle. It is important to consider these weather effects when building your team and planning strategies.

4. Weather Ball: The move Weather Ball is particularly useful in rainy conditions. Weather Ball’s base power and type change depending on the weather in battle. When used during rain, the move becomes a powerful Water-type attack, making it a valuable addition to any team during rainy encounters.

5. Rain Team Strategy: Building a rain team can be a powerful strategy in Pokemon Scarlet. By utilizing Pokemon with abilities like Drizzle (which summons rain upon entering battle) and moves that benefit from the rain, trainers can create a formidable team. Combining water-type moves with other types that synergize well in the rain, such as Electric or Grass, can give you a significant advantage in battles.

15 Common Questions about Rainy Locations in Pokemon Scarlet:

1. How often does it rain in Pokemon Scarlet?

– Rainfall in Pokemon Scarlet is random and can occur at various intervals. It is not tied to any specific in-game time or day.

2. Can I change the weather in Pokemon Scarlet?

– No, you cannot change the weather manually in Pokemon Scarlet. It is determined by the game’s internal weather system.

3. Do I need specific items to encounter rain in Pokemon Scarlet?

– No, you do not need any specific items to encounter rain. It occurs naturally in certain locations.

4. Are there any benefits to battling in the rain?

– Yes, battling in the rain provides benefits such as increased power for water-type moves, accuracy for Thunder and Hurricane moves, and increased encounter rates for water-type Pokemon.

5. Can I catch unique Pokemon during rain showers?

– Yes, some rare Pokemon can only be encountered during rainfall. It is a great opportunity to catch Pokemon that are exclusive to rainy conditions.

6. Does the rain affect all battles in Pokemon Scarlet?

– No, the rain only affects battles that take place outdoors. Indoor battles are not influenced by the weather.

7. Can I use the rain to my advantage in gym battles?

– Absolutely! If a gym leader or their Pokemon are weak against water-type moves, utilizing rain can give you a significant advantage in battles.

8. Are there any special events related to rain in Pokemon Scarlet?

– While there are no specific events tied to rain in Pokemon Scarlet, some side quests or hidden items may require rainy weather to access.

9. Can I breed Pokemon with specific moves that benefit from rain?

– Yes, you can breed Pokemon to obtain specific moves that benefit from rain. It’s a great way to create a rain team with a diverse move set.

10. Are there any drawbacks to battling in the rain?

– Some moves, like Solar Beam, lose their effectiveness in the rain. It’s important to consider these drawbacks and plan your strategies accordingly.

11. Can the effects of rain be negated by certain abilities or moves?

– Yes, certain abilities like Swift Swim and Chlorophyll can double the speed of Pokemon in the rain, while moves like Rain Dance can summon rain and extend its duration.

12. Can I fish for specific Pokemon during rain showers?

– Yes, fishing during rain showers increases the chances of encountering water-type Pokemon. It’s a great way to diversify your team and catch rare species.

13. Do I need a specific badge to encounter rain in certain areas?

– No, encountering rain is not tied to any specific badge in Pokemon Scarlet. However, some areas may require certain progression in the game’s story to access.

14. Can I use rain to boost the power of moves that aren’t water-type?

– No, only water-type moves receive a power boost in the rain. Other move types are not affected by the weather.

15. Is there a limit to the duration of rain in Pokemon Scarlet?

– Yes, rain showers in Pokemon Scarlet typically last for five turns during battle. However, in the overworld, it can vary in duration.

Final Thoughts:

Rainy locations in Pokemon Scarlet offer a unique gaming experience, impacting battles and providing opportunities to encounter rare Pokemon. By understanding the effects of rain and utilizing them strategically, trainers can enhance their teams and overcome challenging battles. Exploring the rain-soaked areas of Pokemon Scarlet is not only visually stunning but also a thrilling adventure that adds depth to the gameplay. So, grab your umbrellas and dive into the rainy world of Pokemon Scarlet!



