

Where Is The GTS in Pokemon X?

Pokemon X is a popular video game released by Nintendo for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console. It features a vast world filled with various Pokemon species for players to catch, train, and battle with. One of the most sought-after features in the game is the Global Trade System (GTS), which allows players to trade their Pokemon with other trainers from around the world. However, many players have found themselves struggling to locate the GTS within the game. In this article, we will explore where the GTS can be found in Pokemon X, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Where to Find the GTS in Pokemon X?

To access the GTS in Pokemon X, players need to head to the central hub city of the game, Lumiose City. Lumiose City is the largest city in the Kalos region and is divided into multiple districts. The GTS can be found in the center of Lumiose City, in the Prism Tower. The Prism Tower is a tall building located in the middle of the city, and the GTS is situated on the third floor.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about the GTS:

1. Wonder Trade Feature: Besides regular trading through the GTS, Pokemon X also introduced a feature called Wonder Trade. Wonder Trade allows players to trade their Pokemon with a random player from around the world. It adds an element of surprise and excitement to trading, as you never know what Pokemon you will receive in return.

2. GTS Negotiations: In addition to regular trades, players can engage in GTS negotiations. This feature allows trainers to directly communicate with each other and negotiate the terms of the trade. It opens up the possibility of arranging specific trades or requesting certain Pokemon from other players.

3. Event Pokemon: The GTS is an excellent place to find event-exclusive Pokemon that may not be available through regular gameplay. Many players offer these rare and sought-after Pokemon on the GTS, making it a valuable resource for completing your Pokedex or obtaining unique Pokemon for your team.

4. Deposit Pokemon to Request Trades: If you are looking for a specific Pokemon on the GTS, you can deposit a Pokemon of your own and request the Pokemon you desire in return. This method is often faster than searching for specific trades, as it allows you to take advantage of existing offers from other trainers.

5. Filter and Search Options: The GTS in Pokemon X offers various filter and search options to help players find the desired trades. You can filter trades based on Pokemon species, level, gender, language, and even country of origin. Utilizing these search options can significantly narrow down the available trades and increase your chances of finding the Pokemon you want.

Common Questions about the GTS in Pokemon X:

1. Can I access the GTS before reaching Lumiose City?

No, the GTS can only be accessed once you reach Lumiose City in the game.

2. Can I trade with players from other countries through the GTS?

Yes, the GTS allows players from all around the world to trade with each other.

3. Can I trade legendary or mythical Pokemon through the GTS?

Yes, you can trade legendary and mythical Pokemon through the GTS, but keep in mind that some trainers may request equally rare or valuable Pokemon in return.

4. Is it possible to trade with specific players through the GTS?

No, the GTS does not allow direct trading with specific players. However, you can deposit a Pokemon and request the desired Pokemon in return, hoping another player will fulfill your request.

5. Can I cancel a trade request on the GTS?

Yes, you can cancel a trade request on the GTS at any time if you change your mind or find a better trade offer.

6. Are there any restrictions on trading certain Pokemon through the GTS?

Yes, some Pokemon cannot be traded through the GTS due to their rarity or event exclusivity. Additionally, some Pokemon may have specific conditions for trading, such as requiring an item or holding a specific type of Pokemon.

7. Can I trade multiple Pokemon at once through the GTS?

No, the GTS only allows players to trade one Pokemon at a time. If you want to trade multiple Pokemon, you will need to repeat the process for each individual Pokemon.

8. Can I trade Pokemon from earlier generations through the GTS in Pokemon X?

Yes, Pokemon X supports trading Pokemon from earlier generations, including those found in previous Pokemon games released for Nintendo handheld consoles.

9. Can I trade shiny Pokemon through the GTS?

Yes, shiny Pokemon can be traded through the GTS. However, keep in mind that shiny Pokemon are highly sought-after, so trainers may request valuable or rare Pokemon in exchange.

10. Can I trade Pokemon holding items through the GTS?

Yes, you can trade Pokemon holding items through the GTS. However, the item will be transferred along with the Pokemon, so make sure you are willing to part with it.

11. Can I trade Pokemon that have been trained or leveled up?

Yes, you can trade trained or leveled-up Pokemon through the GTS. The level and stats of the Pokemon will be retained during the trade.

12. Can I trade Pokemon from Pokemon X to other Pokemon games?

No, the GTS in Pokemon X is only compatible with other Pokemon games released for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console.

13. Can I trade Pokemon with my friends through the GTS?

No, the GTS does not offer direct trading between friends. However, you can arrange trades with your friends outside of the GTS system and trade specific Pokemon once you meet in-game.

14. Can I use the GTS to trade Pokemon for battle purposes?

Yes, the GTS allows you to trade Pokemon for battle purposes. However, keep in mind that the GTS primarily focuses on trading Pokemon rather than facilitating battles.

15. Can I trade eggs through the GTS?

Yes, you can trade eggs through the GTS. However, the receiver will receive the egg, and it will hatch into the Pokemon it contains once they receive it.

Final Thoughts:

The GTS in Pokemon X is a fantastic feature that allows players to connect with trainers from all over the world and trade their Pokemon. It offers a wide range of trading possibilities, from regular trades to Wonder Trades and GTS negotiations. Players can find event-exclusive Pokemon, complete their Pokedex, or obtain rare Pokemon for their teams through the GTS. However, it’s important to be aware of the terms and conditions of trades, as well as the rarity of certain Pokemon that may be requested in return. Overall, the GTS adds depth and excitement to the Pokemon X gaming experience, enhancing the journey of becoming a Pokemon Master.



