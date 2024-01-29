

Where To Find A Cobble Crusher Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an expansive open-world game that offers players countless hours of exploration and adventure. As you journey through the vast kingdom of Hyrule, you will come across various obstacles and challenges that require unique tools and weapons to overcome. One such tool is the Cobble Crusher, a powerful weapon that can be used to break rocks and other hard surfaces. In this article, we will discuss where to find a Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this valuable item.

The Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom is a special variant of the Cobble Crusher weapon that can only be found in certain locations in the game. This unique version of the weapon boasts enhanced durability and strength, making it highly sought after by players. Here are five interesting facts and tricks about finding and utilizing this rare weapon in Breath of the Wild:

1. Location: The Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom can be found in a hidden treasure chest in Goron City, one of the main settlements in the Eldin region of Hyrule. To reach Goron City, players must first complete the Divine Beast Vah Rudania quest. Once in Goron City, head towards the northeast corner of the city to find the treasure chest containing the weapon.

2. Enhanced Durability: The Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom has a durability rating of 30, which is significantly higher than the standard Cobble Crusher’s rating of 15. This increased durability ensures that the weapon can withstand more use and abuse before breaking, making it a valuable asset in battles against tough enemies.

3. Rock-Breaking Power: As its name suggests, the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom excels at breaking rocks and other hard surfaces. This makes it an excellent tool for mining minerals or accessing hidden areas that are blocked by rocks. With its enhanced strength, the weapon can break even the toughest boulders with ease.

4. Upgrading Potential: Like most weapons in Breath of the Wild, the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom can be upgraded at a Great Fairy Fountain using rare materials. By upgrading the weapon, players can further enhance its durability and damage output, making it even more formidable in combat.

5. Alternate Uses: While the primary function of the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom is breaking rocks, it can also be used as a melee weapon. Its high durability and decent damage make it a reliable choice for close-quarters combat, especially against enemies with low health or weak armor.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom:

Q1. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be obtained before completing the Divine Beast Vah Rudania quest?

A1. No, players must first complete the quest to gain access to Goron City and find the weapon.

Q2. Is the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom a one-time item?

A2. Yes, once you obtain the weapon from the treasure chest in Goron City, it becomes a permanent addition to your inventory.

Q3. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be repaired?

A3. No, like most weapons in Breath of the Wild, the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom cannot be repaired once it breaks. However, players can find or purchase another one if needed.

Q4. How does the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom compare to other weapons in the game?

A4. The Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom is a unique weapon with enhanced durability and rock-breaking power. While it may not have the highest damage output, its utility in breaking rocks and hard surfaces makes it a valuable tool in certain situations.

Q5. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be used against enemies?

A5. Yes, the weapon can be used as a melee weapon against enemies. Its durability and damage are decent, making it a reliable choice for close-quarters combat.

Q6. Are there any other hidden treasures in Goron City?

A6. Yes, Goron City and its surrounding areas are filled with hidden treasures. Exploring the city thoroughly will reveal more useful items and resources.

Q7. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be sold?

A7. Yes, players can sell the weapon to merchants in exchange for rupees, the in-game currency. However, considering its unique properties, it is generally recommended to keep it for personal use.

Q8. Does the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom have any special abilities?

A8. No, the weapon does not possess any special abilities. Its value lies in its enhanced durability and rock-breaking power.

Q9. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be used to break other objects besides rocks?

A9. Yes, the weapon can be used to break various hard surfaces, including metal crates and barrels. Experimenting with different objects in the game world can reveal hidden resources or access new areas.

Q10. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be upgraded multiple times?

A10. Yes, by visiting different Great Fairy Fountains and providing the required materials, players can upgrade the weapon multiple times, further enhancing its durability and damage.

Q11. Does the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom have any elemental effects?

A11. No, the weapon does not have any elemental effects. It deals standard physical damage.

Q12. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be used by all characters in the game?

A12. Yes, any character in Breath of the Wild can use the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom, regardless of their race or abilities.

Q13. Are there any enemies that drop the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom upon defeat?

A13. No, the weapon can only be found in the treasure chest in Goron City.

Q14. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be used underwater?

A14. Yes, the weapon can be used underwater without any issues. Its rock-breaking power remains unchanged.

Q15. Can the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom be used as a shield?

A15. No, the weapon cannot be used as a shield. It is strictly a melee weapon and rock-breaking tool.

In conclusion, the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom is a valuable and sought-after weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Its enhanced durability and rock-breaking power make it a useful tool for mining resources and accessing hidden areas. By exploring Goron City and completing the Divine Beast Vah Rudania quest, players can obtain this unique weapon and upgrade it for even greater effectiveness. Whether you are facing tough enemies or need to break through tough surfaces, the Cobble Crusher Tears of the Kingdom is a reliable companion on your journey through Hyrule.



