Where To Find A Gerudo Scimitar Totk



Where To Find A Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world adventure game that offers players a vast and immersive world to explore. One of the many exciting aspects of the game is the wide range of weapons that players can discover and wield, each with its own unique abilities and characteristics. One such weapon is the Gerudo Scimitar, a powerful and elegant blade that is highly sought after by players. In this article, we will guide you on where to find a Gerudo Scimitar, as well as provide you with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this weapon.

Where to Find a Gerudo Scimitar:

The Gerudo Scimitar can be found in various locations within the game. Here are five locations where you can reliably find this weapon:

1. Gerudo Town Armory: The Gerudo Scimitar can be purchased from Rhondson, the Gerudo Town armorer. Rhondson sells a variety of weapons, including the Gerudo Scimitar, for a reasonable price. Visit Gerudo Town and head to the armory to acquire this weapon.

2. Yiga Clan Hideout: The Yiga Clan Hideout is a secret hideout located in the Gerudo Desert. This area is home to the Yiga Clan, a group of powerful enemies that players will encounter throughout their journey. Defeating the Yiga Clan members in this hideout may reward you with a Gerudo Scimitar.

3. Chests in Shrines: Throughout the game, you will come across numerous shrines, which are mini-dungeons that offer various challenges and puzzles. Some of these shrines contain chests that can reward you with a Gerudo Scimitar. Be sure to thoroughly explore each shrine to increase your chances of finding this weapon.

4. Treasure Chests in the Gerudo Desert: The expansive Gerudo Desert is home to several treasure chests hidden in its vast sands. Search for these chests as they may contain a Gerudo Scimitar or other valuable weapons and items.

5. Enemy Drops: Enemies in the game, such as the Lizalfos or Moblins, have a chance to drop weapons upon defeat. Engage in combat with these foes, and if you’re lucky, they may drop a Gerudo Scimitar for you to claim as your own.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Unique Design: The Gerudo Scimitar features a distinctive curved blade with intricate gold detailing, reflecting the culture and style of the Gerudo people. Its elegant design makes it a coveted weapon among players.

2. Increased Durability: Compared to other weapons in the game, the Gerudo Scimitar has a relatively high durability, meaning it will last longer before breaking. This durability makes it a reliable choice for battles and exploration.

3. Elemental Enhancements: The Gerudo Scimitar can be enhanced with elemental effects by utilizing elemental arrows or by utilizing the Great Fairy Fountains scattered around Hyrule. This enhancement adds an extra layer of power to the weapon.

4. Shield Parrying: Mastering the art of shield parrying can greatly enhance your combat effectiveness when wielding a Gerudo Scimitar. By timing your shield block just right as an enemy strikes, you can parry their attack and leave them momentarily vulnerable, allowing for a powerful counter-attack.

5. Urbosa’s Fury: Urbosa’s Fury is a special ability that can be unlocked through the Champion’s Ballad DLC. When activated, it releases a devastating burst of lightning strikes, stunning enemies and dealing massive damage. Pairing Urbosa’s Fury with a Gerudo Scimitar can create a deadly combination in combat.

Common Questions about the Gerudo Scimitar:

1. Is the Gerudo Scimitar a one-handed or two-handed weapon?

The Gerudo Scimitar is a one-handed weapon, allowing you to wield a shield or another one-handed weapon simultaneously.

2. Can the Gerudo Scimitar be upgraded?

No, the Gerudo Scimitar cannot be upgraded like some other weapons in the game. However, you can enhance its power by utilizing elemental effects or abilities.

3. How does the Gerudo Scimitar compare to other weapons in terms of damage?

The Gerudo Scimitar has a base damage of 18, making it a relatively powerful weapon. However, there are other weapons in the game with higher damage potential.

4. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar as a boomerang?

No, the Gerudo Scimitar cannot be thrown like a boomerang. It is a close-combat weapon designed for slashing attacks.

5. Can I sell the Gerudo Scimitar for rupees?

Yes, if you choose to part with the Gerudo Scimitar, you can sell it to various merchants in the game for a decent amount of rupees.

6. Can I repair a broken Gerudo Scimitar?

No, once a weapon is broken, it cannot be repaired. However, you can always find or buy a new Gerudo Scimitar.

7. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar to cut down trees?

Yes, the Gerudo Scimitar can be used to cut down trees, allowing you to gather wood for various purposes.

8. Does the Gerudo Scimitar have any special abilities?

The Gerudo Scimitar does not possess any unique abilities on its own, but it can be enhanced with elemental effects or paired with other abilities to create powerful combinations.

9. How long does the Gerudo Scimitar last before it breaks?

The durability of the Gerudo Scimitar varies depending on its usage. However, it has a relatively high durability compared to other weapons, allowing for prolonged use.

10. Can I find multiple Gerudo Scimitars in the game?

Yes, throughout the game, you can find multiple Gerudo Scimitars. This allows you to have backups or sell them for rupees if needed.

11. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar to break enemy shields?

Yes, the Gerudo Scimitar can be used to break enemy shields. By continuously attacking shielded enemies, you can wear down their defense and leave them vulnerable.

12. Is the Gerudo Scimitar effective against specific enemy types?

The Gerudo Scimitar is effective against a wide range of enemy types. However, it excels against enemies weak to slashing attacks, such as Bokoblins or Lizalfos.

13. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar to destroy metal crates?

Yes, the Gerudo Scimitar can be used to destroy metal crates and other breakable objects found throughout the game world.

14. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar to cut grass?

Yes, the Gerudo Scimitar can be used to cut grass, revealing hidden items or insects.

15. Can I use the Gerudo Scimitar to cook food?

No, the Gerudo Scimitar cannot be used for cooking. However, it can be used to defeat enemies and gather ingredients for cooking.

Final Thoughts:

The Gerudo Scimitar is a visually appealing and powerful weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Its unique design and high durability make it a valuable asset in battles and exploration. By knowing where to find this weapon and utilizing its potential, players can enhance their gameplay experience. Whether you choose to wield it alongside a shield or combine it with powerful abilities, the Gerudo Scimitar is a worthy addition to any adventurer’s arsenal. So, venture forth into the vast lands of Hyrule and claim your own Gerudo Scimitar!



