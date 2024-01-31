

Where To Find Applin In Pokemon Scarlet: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Scarlet is an exciting new installment in the popular Pokemon series. With its vast world and diverse range of Pokemon, players are constantly on the lookout for rare and unique creatures to add to their teams. One such Pokemon that has been garnering attention is Applin, a quirky grass and dragon-type Pokemon. In this article, we will explore where to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Finding Applin can be a challenging task, as it is known to inhabit specific areas within the game. Here are a few locations where you are more likely to encounter Applin:

1. Orchid Forest: Applin is commonly found in the dense foliage of Orchid Forest. This location is rich in various grass-type Pokemon, making it a prime spot for trainers seeking Applin.

2. Berrygrove: Berrygrove is a small, secluded area known for its abundant fruit trees. Applin is often spotted here, munching on fallen berries.

3. Dragon’s Den: As a dragon-type Pokemon, Applin can also be found in the Dragon’s Den. This cave-like area is home to a variety of dragon Pokemon, offering trainers a chance to encounter Applin.

4. Route 12: This picturesque route is known for its lush greenery and tranquil streams. Applin can be found hiding among the tall grass patches, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore Route 12.

5. Evolving Applin: Another way to obtain Applin is by evolving it from a specific item called the “Tart Apple.” This item can be found in rare instances, usually after defeating a powerful trainer or overcoming certain challenges.

Now that we have covered where to find Applin, let’s delve into some interesting facts and tricks about this adorable Pokemon:

1. Dual Typing: Applin is the only Pokemon in the entire series that has both grass and dragon-type characteristics. This unique combination gives it an advantage against several types of Pokemon.

2. Apple Armor: Applin has the ability to hide itself inside an apple, using it as a form of protection. It can be amusing to see Applin rolling around in its fruity armor during battles.

3. Sweet Scent: Applin emits a sweet fragrance that attracts other Pokemon. This ability can be beneficial in battles, luring opponents towards Applin and allowing it to execute strategic moves.

4. Evolutionary Line: Applin evolves into two different forms depending on the item used. By using the “Tart Apple,” it evolves into Flapple, a fierce-looking dragon-type Pokemon. Alternatively, by using the “Sweet Apple,” it evolves into Appletun, a more defensive grass and dragon-type Pokemon.

5. Competitive Potential: Applin’s unique typing and move pool make it a viable choice for competitive battling. Its ability to learn a variety of powerful moves, along with its advantageous typing, can catch opponents off guard.

Now, let’s address some common questions trainers may have about Applin in Pokemon Scarlet:

1. Can Applin be shiny? Yes, Applin can be found in its shiny form, which has an alternate color palette. However, shiny Applin is extremely rare, so patience and persistence are essential.

2. Can Applin be bred? Yes, Applin can be bred with a compatible Pokemon to produce more Applin eggs. This can be a useful way to obtain Applin with desirable stats or nature.

3. Can Applin learn any special moves? Yes, Applin can learn several unique moves, such as “Apple Acid,” “Grav Apple,” and “Core Enforcer,” which are exclusive to this Pokemon.

4. Are there any hidden abilities for Applin? Yes, Applin can have two hidden abilities, “Gluttony” and “Ripen.” These abilities can enhance its battle strategy and provide additional advantages.

5. Can Applin Gigantamax? Yes, Applin has a Gigantamax form called “Gigantamax Flapple” or “Gigantamax Appletun,” depending on its evolution. Gigantamaxing Applin enhances its appearance and grants it access to powerful G-Max moves.

6. What type of moves should I teach Applin? Applin benefits from a combination of grass and dragon-type moves. Moves like “Leaf Storm,” “Dragon Pulse,” “Solar Beam,” and “Dragon Claw” can be effective choices.

7. How does Applin’s ability “Ripen” work? The “Ripen” ability doubles the effect of any held berries when consumed. This can be advantageous in battles, providing Applin with increased healing or stat boosts.

8. Can Applin be caught in a Poke Ball? Yes, like all Pokemon, Applin can be caught using various types of Poke Balls. However, using a specialized ball like the “Friend Ball” or the “Love Ball” may increase the catch rate.

9. Are there any special events featuring Applin? Occasionally, special events or in-game promotions may feature Applin. These events often provide trainers with an increased chance of encountering or obtaining Applin.

10. Can Applin learn any moves through breeding? Yes, Applin can inherit moves from its parent Pokemon through breeding. This allows trainers to customize Applin’s move set to suit their preferred battle strategy.

11. Can Applin learn any HM moves? No, Applin cannot learn any HM moves. However, it can learn various TMs (Technical Machines) that offer a wide range of move options.

12. Are there any specific items that Applin can hold? Applin can hold various items, such as berries or evolution stones, to enhance its abilities during battles. Experimentation with different held items can lead to unique strategies.

13. Can Applin evolve without using an item? No, Applin requires the use of either the “Tart Apple” or the “Sweet Apple” to evolve into its respective forms. Without these items, Applin will not evolve.

14. Can Applin be encountered in the wild at different levels? Yes, Applin can be encountered at various levels in the wild. The level range typically depends on the area in which Applin is found.

15. Can I find Applin in the post-game? Yes, Applin can be found in certain areas even after completing the main storyline. Exploring previously inaccessible areas or participating in post-game events may increase your chances of encountering Applin.

In conclusion, finding Applin in Pokemon Scarlet requires some dedication and exploration. Whether you encounter it in the wild or obtain it through evolution, this grass and dragon-type Pokemon is a valuable addition to any team. Its unique characteristics, move pool, and evolutionary line make it a fascinating choice for trainers. So, grab your Poke Balls and embark on a quest to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet – you won’t be disappointed!



