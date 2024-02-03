

Where To Find Earthquake In Pokemon Scarlet: A Guide for Trainers

Pokemon Scarlet, the highly anticipated addition to the Pokemon franchise, brings a fresh wave of excitement and challenges to trainers worldwide. As trainers embark on their journey to become the ultimate Pokemon master, one move that is highly sought after is Earthquake. In this article, we will explore where to find Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet:

1. Earthquake is a powerful Ground-type move that deals massive damage to all adjacent foes. It has a base power of 100 and an accuracy of 100%, making it a devastating move in battles.

2. Earthquake is not only useful for its high power but also for its ability to hit multiple opponents in double or triple battles. This makes it a valuable move for trainers looking to take down multiple foes at once.

3. Some Pokemon can learn Earthquake naturally through leveling up, such as Garchomp, Rhyperior, and Excadrill. However, many trainers may have Pokemon that don’t naturally learn Earthquake, and they will need to find the move elsewhere.

4. TMs (Technical Machines) are the key to teaching Earthquake to Pokemon that don’t naturally learn it. In Pokemon Scarlet, TM26 contains Earthquake, making it a highly sought-after item for trainers looking to strengthen their team’s movesets.

5. TM26 can be found in the depths of the Victory Road, a challenging area that trainers must navigate to reach the Pokemon League. It is guarded by powerful trainers and wild Pokemon, so trainers need to be well-prepared before attempting to obtain it.

Common Questions about Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet:

1. Can all Pokemon learn Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet?

No, not all Pokemon can naturally learn Earthquake. Some Pokemon have it in their move pool, while others will need to be taught the move using a TM.

2. How can I obtain TM26 (Earthquake) in Pokemon Scarlet?

TM26 can be found in the Victory Road. Trainers need to navigate through the challenging area, defeat trainers and wild Pokemon, and eventually find TM26 as a reward.

3. Which Pokemon can learn Earthquake through leveling up?

Some examples of Pokemon that can learn Earthquake through leveling up include Garchomp, Rhyperior, Excadrill, and Nidoking.

4. Are there any other ways to obtain Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet apart from TM26?

Yes, there are alternative methods to obtain Earthquake. Trainers can also breed Pokemon that naturally learn Earthquake and obtain it as an Egg Move.

5. How powerful is Earthquake compared to other Ground-type moves?

Earthquake has a base power of 100, making it one of the strongest Ground-type moves available. Its high accuracy and ability to hit multiple opponents make it a popular choice among trainers.

6. Can Earthquake be used outside of battles in Pokemon Scarlet?

No, Earthquake cannot be used outside of battles in Pokemon Scarlet. It is a move specifically designed for battles and cannot be used for any other purposes.

7. Can I use Earthquake on flying or levitating Pokemon?

Yes, Earthquake can hit flying or levitating Pokemon. In battles, it will hit all adjacent opponents, regardless of their ability to fly or levitate.

8. Is Earthquake a physical or special move in Pokemon Scarlet?

Earthquake is a physical move in Pokemon Scarlet, meaning it relies on the user’s physical attack stat rather than special attack stat.

9. Can I teach Earthquake to my starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet?

It depends on the specific starter Pokemon you choose. Some starter Pokemon, like Charizard or Tyranitar, can learn Earthquake naturally, while others may not.

10. Can I use Earthquake in combination with other moves for increased effectiveness?

Yes, Earthquake can be used in combination with other moves to increase its effectiveness. For example, pairing Earthquake with a Pokemon that knows the move “Swords Dance” can significantly boost its damage output.

11. Are there any Pokemon types that are immune to Earthquake?

Yes, Flying-type Pokemon are immune to Ground-type moves like Earthquake. However, Pokemon with the ability Levitate are also immune to Earthquake, despite not being Flying-type.

12. Can Earthquake damage my own Pokemon in double or triple battles?

Yes, Earthquake is an area-of-effect move that hits all adjacent Pokemon, including your own. Trainers need to be cautious when using Earthquake in battles with multiple opponents.

13. Can I use Earthquake to destroy my opponent’s field effects or barriers?

No, Earthquake does not have the ability to destroy field effects or barriers. Its primary function is dealing damage to opponents.

14. Can Earthquake be used in combination with the move “Magnitude” for increased damage?

No, Earthquake and Magnitude cannot be used together in a single move. They are both Ground-type moves and cannot be combined.

15. Can I use Earthquake to hit Pokemon that are underground or hiding?

No, Earthquake cannot hit Pokemon that are underground or hiding, such as those using the move “Dig” or “Shadow Sneak.”

Final Thoughts:

Earthquake is undoubtedly a powerful move that can turn the tide of battles in Pokemon Scarlet. Trainers should make it a priority to obtain TM26 and teach Earthquake to their Pokemon, especially those that don’t naturally learn it. The Victory Road presents a challenging but rewarding opportunity to acquire this move, and trainers should be prepared for tough battles along the way. With Earthquake in their arsenal, trainers can confidently face formidable opponents and pave their way to becoming the ultimate Pokemon master in Pokemon Scarlet.



