

Where To Find Iron Defense Pokemon Scarlet: A Comprehensive Guide

Iron Defense is a powerful move in the world of Pokemon Scarlet that increases the defense stat of a Pokemon by two stages. This move is highly sought after by trainers looking to create a sturdy and impenetrable defense for their team. In this article, we will explore where to find Iron Defense in Pokemon Scarlet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Iron Defense is a Steel-type move that was introduced in Generation III of the Pokemon games. It has since become a staple move for defensive Pokemon strategies.

2. Pokemon that can learn Iron Defense naturally include Steelix, Aggron, Bastiodon, and Ferrothorn. These Pokemon are known for their high defense stats, making them perfect candidates for utilizing this move.

3. In Pokemon Scarlet, Iron Defense can be found as a TM (Technical Machine) in various locations. One such location is the Celadon Department Store, where players can purchase it for a reasonable price.

4. Another way to obtain Iron Defense is by defeating certain trainers or gym leaders who may have Pokemon that know the move. Be sure to check their rosters and plan your strategy accordingly.

5. A useful trick when using Iron Defense is to pair it with moves that can heal or restore HP. By increasing your Pokemon’s defense stat and simultaneously recovering HP, you can create an almost unbeatable wall that can withstand opponents’ attacks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Can any Pokemon learn Iron Defense?

A: No, only certain Pokemon can learn Iron Defense naturally. However, with the help of TMs, many Pokemon can learn this move.

2. Q: Is Iron Defense a physical or special move?

A: Iron Defense is a non-damaging move that increases the defense stat of the user. It does not deal direct damage to the opponent.

3. Q: Can Iron Defense be used multiple times in a battle?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be used multiple times in a battle. Each use will further increase the defense stat of the user by two stages.

4. Q: Does Iron Defense increase other defensive stats like Special Defense or HP?

A: No, Iron Defense specifically increases the defense stat of the user. It does not affect other defensive stats or HP.

5. Q: Is Iron Defense a good move for competitive battles?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be a valuable move in competitive battles, especially when paired with Pokemon with high defense stats. It can help create a formidable wall that can withstand powerful attacks.

6. Q: Are there any Pokemon that can learn Iron Defense through breeding?

A: Yes, some Pokemon can learn Iron Defense through breeding. For example, a Skarmory that knows Iron Defense can pass the move down to its offspring.

7. Q: Can Iron Defense be used in combination with other defensive moves?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be used in combination with other defensive moves like Protect or Substitute to create an even stronger defensive strategy.

8. Q: Is it worth using Iron Defense on a Pokemon that already has high defense stats?

A: While it may not be as necessary for Pokemon with already high defense stats, using Iron Defense can further enhance their defensive capabilities and make them nearly invincible.

9. Q: Can Iron Defense be used in Double Battles or only Single Battles?

A: Iron Defense can be used in both Single and Double Battles. It can be a useful move to protect your team and increase your overall defense.

10. Q: Are there any Pokemon that can learn Iron Defense through leveling up?

A: Yes, some Pokemon can learn Iron Defense through leveling up. For example, Steelix learns this move at level 43.

11. Q: Can Iron Defense be used in combination with moves that raise other stats?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be used in combination with moves that raise other stats, such as Swords Dance or Calm Mind, to create a well-rounded and powerful Pokemon.

12. Q: Can Iron Defense be used on any Pokemon, regardless of its type?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be taught to any Pokemon that is compatible with the move, regardless of its type.

13. Q: Can Iron Defense be used as a defensive strategy in battles against Legendary Pokemon?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be a useful strategy against Legendary Pokemon, as it helps to mitigate their high-powered attacks and increase your Pokemon’s survival chances.

14. Q: Are there any downsides to using Iron Defense?

A: One downside to using Iron Defense is that it takes up a move slot on your Pokemon’s moveset, potentially limiting their offensive or utility capabilities.

15. Q: Can Iron Defense be used in combination with held items that boost defense?

A: Yes, Iron Defense can be used in combination with held items like Eviolite or Leftovers to further enhance your Pokemon’s defensive capabilities.

Final Thoughts:

Iron Defense is a highly valuable move in Pokemon Scarlet that can greatly enhance a Pokemon’s defensive capabilities. By increasing the defense stat of a Pokemon by two stages, it allows trainers to create a formidable wall that can withstand powerful attacks. Whether you obtain Iron Defense through TMs, breeding, or defeating trainers, remember to strategize and pair this move with other defensive tactics for optimal results. With Iron Defense in your arsenal, you’ll be well on your way to building an unbeatable defensive team in the world of Pokemon Scarlet.



