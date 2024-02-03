Where To Find Strand Sources Destiny 2



Where To Find Strand Sources in Destiny 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny 2, the popular online multiplayer game developed by Bungie, offers a vast and immersive world for players to explore. One of the most sought-after resources in the game is Strand Sources, which play a crucial role in upgrading weapons, armor, and unlocking various quests. In this article, we will delve into the world of Destiny 2 and uncover the best places to find Strand Sources, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Strand Sources are primarily obtained through various activities, such as completing Strikes, Nightfall Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. However, they can also be acquired by dismantling certain weapons and armor pieces. Keep an eye out for items that offer Strand Sources upon dismantling to maximize your collection.

2. Certain weekly activities, such as the Flashpoint milestone, can reward you with Strand Sources. Each week, a different destination becomes the Flashpoint, offering increased chances of obtaining this valuable resource. Make sure to complete these activities to bolster your Strand Source reserves.

3. Joining a Clan can provide additional opportunities to obtain Strand Sources. By participating in Clan activities and leveling up your Clan, you can unlock powerful engrams that contain valuable rewards, including Strand Sources. Collaborate with your Clanmates to complete Clan objectives, earn Clan XP, and reap the benefits.

4. The Spider, a character located in the Tangled Shore, also offers Strand Sources in exchange for Ghost Fragments. Ghost Fragments can be obtained by completing activities in the Tangled Shore, including Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Patrols. Visit the Spider’s lair regularly to exchange your hard-earned Ghost Fragments for Strand Sources.

5. Lastly, a lesser-known method of acquiring Strand Sources is through the completion of certain bounties. These bounties can be obtained from various vendors scattered across Destiny 2’s destinations. Pay close attention to the objectives of each bounty, as some may reward you with Strand Sources upon completion.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What are Strand Sources used for in Destiny 2?

Strand Sources are a valuable resource used for upgrading weapons and armor, unlocking quests, and infusing gear to increase its Power level.

2. Can Strand Sources be traded or transferred between characters?

No, Strand Sources cannot be traded or transferred between characters. They are account-bound and can only be used by the character that obtained them.

3. Are there any specific enemies or bosses that drop Strand Sources?

No, Strand Sources are not dropped by specific enemies or bosses. They are primarily obtained through activities, dismantling gear, and completing bounties.

4. Can I farm Strand Sources in a specific location?

While Strand Sources are not tied to a specific location, certain activities and destinations offer increased chances of obtaining them. Focus on completing Strikes, Nightfall Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches to maximize your chances.

5. Are there any consumables or buffs that increase the drop rate of Strand Sources?

No, there are no consumables or buffs specifically designed to increase the drop rate of Strand Sources. However, certain consumables or buffs may indirectly improve your chances by increasing the speed at which you complete activities.

6. Can I dismantle my weapons and armor to obtain Strand Sources?

Yes, dismantling specific weapons and armor pieces can reward you with Strand Sources. However, not all gear provides this resource upon dismantling, so be sure to check before dismantling an item.

7. Are Strand Sources limited to weekly milestones?

No, Strand Sources can be obtained through various activities and are not limited to weekly milestones. However, completing weekly milestones does offer additional opportunities to obtain them.

8. Can I obtain Strand Sources from Xur, the exotic gear vendor?

No, Xur does not offer Strand Sources as part of his inventory. His stock consists of exotic weapons and armor pieces, which can be purchased with Legendary Shards.

9. Can I purchase Strand Sources directly from the in-game store?

No, Strand Sources cannot be directly purchased from the in-game store. They must be earned through gameplay activities or obtained through dismantling gear.

10. How many Strand Sources can I hold in my inventory?

You can hold a maximum of 200 Strand Sources in your inventory. However, it is always advisable to spend them wisely and not let your inventory reach its capacity.

11. Can I transfer Strand Sources to other players?

No, Strand Sources cannot be transferred to other players. They are account-bound and can only be used by the character that obtained them.

12. Can I use Strand Sources to increase the Power level of my gear?

No, Strand Sources are only used for upgrading weapons and armor. To increase the Power level of your gear, you need to infuse it with higher-level items of the same type.

13. Are there any specific strategies to efficiently farm Strand Sources?

While there are no specific strategies to farm Strand Sources, focusing on activities that provide a higher chance of obtaining them, such as Strikes and Crucible matches, can increase your efficiency.

14. Can I obtain Strand Sources by dismantling exotics?

No, dismantling exotics does not provide Strand Sources. Exotics can only be dismantled for Upgrade Modules, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards.

15. Can I obtain Strand Sources from completing the Raid?

No, Strand Sources are not a guaranteed drop from completing the Raid. However, completing the Raid may reward you with other valuable resources and gear.

Final Thoughts:

Strand Sources are a valuable resource in Destiny 2, essential for upgrading gear and progressing through the game’s content. By completing activities, dismantling gear, and engaging with various vendors, players can steadily accumulate Strand Sources. It is important to prioritize activities that offer increased chances of obtaining them, such as Strikes, Nightfall Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. Additionally, staying active in a Clan and completing weekly milestones will provide additional opportunities to acquire these valuable resources. With these tips and tricks in mind, you can enhance your Destiny 2 experience and ensure your Guardian is always equipped with the best gear possible.



