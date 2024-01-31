

Where To Find Thunderbolt In Pokemon Violet: Unleash the Power!

Pokemon Violet is the latest installment in the beloved Pokemon franchise, and just like its predecessors, it offers a plethora of moves and abilities to help trainers on their quest to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. One such move is Thunderbolt, a powerful Electric-type move that can be a game-changer in battles. In this article, we’ll explore where to find Thunderbolt in Pokemon Violet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this electrifying move.

Where To Find Thunderbolt in Pokemon Violet:

1. Department Store: One of the easiest ways to obtain Thunderbolt is by purchasing it from the Department Store in the game. The Department Store is usually located in the central city of the region and offers a wide range of items, including TMs (Technical Machines) like Thunderbolt.

2. Hidden Item: In some areas of the game, Thunderbolt may be hidden as an item that you can find on the ground. Make sure to thoroughly explore each area and interact with suspicious-looking spots or objects to uncover hidden treasures.

3. Battle Tower: After achieving a certain level of progress in the game, you might be rewarded with Thunderbolt as a prize for winning battles in the Battle Tower. The Battle Tower is a challenging facility where trainers can test their skills against formidable opponents.

4. Trainer Rematches: Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter various trainers who are eager for a rematch. By defeating them in subsequent battles, they may reward you with valuable items, including Thunderbolt. Keep track of trainers you’ve defeated and revisit them after some time to see if they’re up for another challenge.

5. Trading with NPCs: In some instances, non-playable characters (NPCs) might offer to trade their Pokemon with you. These trades can sometimes include Pokemon that already know Thunderbolt, allowing you to acquire the move without needing to find the TM itself.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Thunderbolt:

1. Power and Accuracy: Thunderbolt is a special Electric-type move with a base power of 90 and an accuracy of 100%. This makes it a reliable and potent move to have in your Pokemon’s moveset.

2. Type Advantage: Thunderbolt is super effective against Water and Flying-type Pokemon, making it an excellent choice when facing opponents of these types. It can deal significant damage and potentially turn the tide of battle in your favor.

3. Paralysis Chance: Thunderbolt has a 10% chance to paralyze the target, which can be incredibly useful for crippling fast or powerful opponents. A paralyzed Pokemon has a reduced chance of attacking, giving you an advantage in battles.

4. TM Compatibility: Thunderbolt is a Technical Machine (TM) move, meaning it can be taught to multiple Pokemon. It’s always a good idea to have a few TMs of Thunderbolt in your inventory to teach it to different team members.

5. Combo Potential: Thunderbolt can be combined with moves like Rain Dance or Thunder Wave to create devastating strategies. Rain Dance boosts the power of Thunderbolt, while Thunder Wave paralyzes the opponent, increasing your chances of success in battle.

Common Questions about Thunderbolt:

1. Can all Pokemon learn Thunderbolt?

No, not all Pokemon can learn Thunderbolt. However, many Electric-type Pokemon and others with a compatible move pool can learn it.

2. Is Thunderbolt a physical or special move?

Thunderbolt is a special move, meaning it relies on the Pokemon’s Special Attack stat rather than its physical Attack stat.

3. Does Thunderbolt hit all opponents in a double battle?

No, Thunderbolt only targets a single opponent, even in double battles. Moves that hit multiple opponents are usually indicated in their descriptions.

4. Can Thunderbolt hit Pokemon that are in the semi-invulnerable turn of Fly or Dig?

No, Thunderbolt cannot hit Pokemon in the semi-invulnerable turn of Fly or Dig. You’ll need to wait for the opponent to come back down before attacking.

5. Can Thunderbolt be used outside of battles?

No, Thunderbolt cannot be used outside of battles. It’s exclusively a move for battling other Pokemon.

6. What other moves can Thunderbolt be combined with for maximum effectiveness?

Thunderbolt can be combined with moves like Rain Dance, Thunder Wave, or Magnet Rise to create powerful strategies and increase its overall effectiveness.

7. Are there any Pokemon that can learn Thunderbolt naturally?

Yes, several Electric-type Pokemon, such as Pikachu, Raichu, Electabuzz, and Jolteon, can learn Thunderbolt naturally through leveling up.

8. Can Thunderbolt be used to paralyze Ground-type Pokemon?

No, Thunderbolt cannot paralyze Ground-type Pokemon because they are immune to Electric-type moves.

9. Is there an upgraded version of Thunderbolt?

Yes, there is an upgraded version called Thunder. Thunder has higher base power but lower accuracy compared to Thunderbolt.

10. Can Thunderbolt hit a Pokemon protected by the move Protect?

Thunderbolt has a chance to hit a Pokemon using Protect, but its accuracy is reduced to 50% in such cases.

11. Does Thunderbolt have any effect on Pokemon with the ability Volt Absorb?

No, Pokemon with the ability Volt Absorb are immune to Thunderbolt’s damage and will actually heal when hit by it.

12. Can Thunderbolt be used in conjunction with the move Magnet Rise?

Yes, using Magnet Rise will make your Pokemon immune to Ground-type moves, allowing them to safely use Thunderbolt against Ground-type opponents.

13. Can Thunderbolt be learned by any Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Violet?

Yes, some Legendary Pokemon, such as Zapdos and Raikou, can learn Thunderbolt through leveling up or by using TMs.

14. Can Thunderbolt be used in combination with the move Ion Deluge?

Yes, Ion Deluge changes all normal-type moves, including Thunderbolt, into Electric-type moves, increasing their effectiveness against certain opponents.

15. Can Thunderbolt be used to hit opponents during the semi-invulnerable turn of Bounce or Sky Drop?

Yes, Thunderbolt can hit opponents during the semi-invulnerable turn of Bounce or Sky Drop, making it a useful move against Flying-type Pokemon using these moves.

Final Thoughts:

Thunderbolt is undoubtedly one of the most powerful and versatile moves in Pokemon Violet. Its wide distribution among various Pokemon and its high base power make it a must-have addition to any team. Whether you’re battling Gym Leaders, challenging the Elite Four, or engaging in intense multiplayer battles, Thunderbolt can be a game-changer. So, explore the game thoroughly, utilize the trading system, and visit various locations to get your hands on this electrifying move. Unleash the power of Thunderbolt and shock your opponents into submission!



