

Where To Get Picks In Pokemon Violet: A Guide for Aspiring Trainers

Pokemon Violet has taken the gaming world by storm with its captivating storyline, unique characters, and challenging battles. As you embark on your journey to become a Pokemon Master, one of the most important aspects is acquiring powerful picks. In this article, we will explore the various locations where you can find picks, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Hidden Locations: In Pokemon Violet, there are several hidden areas where you can find rare picks. These locations are often concealed behind rocks, trees, or even underwater. Keep an eye out for any suspicious-looking spots and use your Pokemon’s abilities, such as Cut or Surf, to access them.

2. Random Encounters: While exploring different routes and caves, you may come across wild Pokemon that are holding picks. These are random encounters and can vary from common to rare picks. Be sure to have a Pokemon with the move Thief or Covet in your party to steal those held items.

3. Battle Tower: The Battle Tower is an excellent place to obtain picks in Pokemon Violet. As you progress through the ranks of this challenging facility, you will be rewarded with various picks. The higher your rank, the better the picks you’ll receive. So, sharpen your battle skills and climb the ranks to earn those coveted items.

4. Trading with NPCs: Throughout your journey, you will encounter non-playable characters (NPCs) who are willing to trade their picks for specific Pokemon. These trades can offer you unique picks that are otherwise hard to find. Make sure to have a diverse Pokemon team to take advantage of these trading opportunities.

5. Daily Events: Pokemon Violet introduces daily events that change based on the day of the week. Some of these events offer exclusive picks as rewards. Keep a calendar handy or speak to NPCs in different towns to stay updated on these events. Participating in these daily quests can greatly increase your chances of obtaining valuable picks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Where can I find the Pickaxe in Pokemon Violet?

The Pickaxe can be obtained by talking to the Miner in the Oreburgh Mine. He will give you the Pickaxe as a reward for helping him clear out some wild Pokemon.

2. How can I get a Shiny Pick?

Shiny Picks are incredibly rare and have a different color palette compared to their regular counterparts. The chances of encountering a Shiny Pick are about 1 in 4,096, so keep exploring and battling to increase your odds.

3. Are there any Legendary Pokemon that hold picks?

Yes, some Legendary Pokemon can be found holding picks. For example, the Legendary bird trio, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, have a chance of holding rare picks when encountered in the wild.

4. Can I breed my picks to get stronger ones?

Unfortunately, you cannot breed picks in Pokemon Violet. Picks can only be obtained through various in-game methods, such as those mentioned earlier.

5. Are there any specific picks that can only be obtained through events or promotions?

Yes, some picks can only be obtained through special events or promotions. These events are often announced by the game developers or as part of collaborations with other franchises. Stay updated through official channels to not miss out on these exclusive picks.

6. Is it possible to trade picks with other players online?

Yes, Pokemon Violet offers online trading capabilities, allowing you to trade picks with other players worldwide. This is a great way to obtain picks that are not available in your version of the game.

7. Can I find picks in the Safari Zone?

Yes, the Safari Zone in Pokemon Violet is home to various wild Pokemon, some of which may be holding picks. Explore the different areas within the Safari Zone, each with its own unique Pokemon encounters and pick possibilities.

8. How can I increase my chances of finding rare picks?

Using the moves Covet or Thief can increase your chances of finding rare picks in the wild. These moves allow your Pokemon to steal the held items of wild Pokemon during battles.

9. Are there any picks that boost a specific type of move?

Yes, there are picks called “type-enhancing” picks that boost the power of moves belonging to a specific type. For example, the Dragon Fang enhances Dragon-type moves, while the Charcoal boosts Fire-type moves.

10. Can I sell my unwanted picks?

Yes, you can sell unwanted picks at various Pokemarts throughout the game. This is a great way to earn extra money or make space in your inventory for more valuable items.

11. Can I use picks in battles?

No, picks cannot be directly used in battles. Instead, they are held by Pokemon to enhance their abilities or provide other benefits during battles.

12. Can I find picks by fishing?

Yes, fishing is a popular method to find picks in Pokemon Violet. Different bodies of water may yield different picks, so try fishing in various locations to expand your collection.

13. Are there any picks that can evolve Pokemon?

No, picks do not directly evolve Pokemon. However, some picks, like the Metal Coat or King’s Rock, can be used in conjunction with specific Pokemon to trigger their evolution during a trade.

14. Can I use a cheat code to obtain any pick I want?

While cheat codes exist for Pokemon Violet, it is not recommended to use them to obtain picks. These cheats could disrupt the game’s balance and take away from the rewarding experience of finding picks through legitimate means.

15. How many picks can a Pokemon hold at once?

A Pokemon can only hold one pick at a time. However, you can switch out picks between battles or give different picks to multiple Pokemon in your party.

Final Thoughts:

Acquiring powerful picks is an essential aspect of Pokemon Violet. By exploring hidden locations, battling in the Battle Tower, trading with NPCs, and participating in daily events, you can amass a formidable collection of picks to enhance your Pokemon’s abilities. Remember to stay updated on events, use specific moves to increase your chances of finding rare picks, and engage in online trading to expand your collection even further. Good luck on your journey to become a Pokemon Master in Pokemon Violet!



