Where To Get Sweet Apple Pokemon Violet



Where To Get Sweet Apple Pokémon Violet: An Exciting Journey in the Galar Region

Pokémon Violet has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating players with its stunning graphics, immersive storyline, and of course, the adorable and powerful Pokémon that inhabit the Galar Region. One of the most sought-after Pokémon in this game is the elusive Sweet Apple Pokémon, a delicious and rare creature that many trainers are eager to catch. In this article, we will explore where to find the Sweet Apple Pokémon, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about this delectable Pokémon.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Sweet Apple Pokémon, also known as Appletun, is a dual-type Grass/Dragon Pokémon that evolves from Applin when exposed to a Sweet Apple. It resembles a small green apple with a worm-like creature inside.

2. The Sweet Apple, an essential item required for evolving Applin into Appletun, can be found in various locations throughout the Galar Region. One reliable spot to find it is in the Axew’s Eye area, located in the Wild Area. Keep an eye out for sparkling objects on the ground and interact with them to potentially find a Sweet Apple.

3. To increase your chances of finding a Sweet Apple, equip your lead Pokémon with the Ability “Frisk.” This Ability allows your Pokémon to identify the held item of the opponent Pokémon, giving you an advantage when searching for rare items like the Sweet Apple.

4. Another effective method to obtain a Sweet Apple is by participating in Max Raid Battles. These battles can be found in Pokémon Dens scattered across the Wild Area. Defeating the Dynamax Pokémon in these battles can reward you with valuable items, including the coveted Sweet Apple.

5. If you’re having trouble finding a Sweet Apple through these methods, consider trading with other trainers. The online Pokémon community is vast, and many players are willing to trade items, including the Sweet Apple, to help fellow trainers complete their Pokédex and evolve their Pokémon.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What level does Applin evolve into Appletun?

Applin evolves into Appletun when exposed to a Sweet Apple, regardless of its level.

2. Can you find Sweet Apple Pokémon in the wild?

No, Sweet Apple Pokémon (Appletun) cannot be found in the wild. You must evolve Applin using a Sweet Apple.

3. How many Sweet Apples do I need to evolve all my Applin?

You only need one Sweet Apple to evolve a single Applin into Appletun.

4. Can I use a Tart Apple instead of a Sweet Apple to evolve Applin?

No, a Tart Apple is used to evolve a different Pokémon, Flapple. Applin specifically requires a Sweet Apple for evolution.

5. Can I evolve Applin into both Flapple and Appletun?

No, evolving Applin with a Sweet Apple will result in Appletun. To obtain Flapple, you need to evolve Applin with a Tart Apple.

6. Can I breed Applin to get more Applins and evolve them?

Yes, you can breed Applins to obtain more of them. However, keep in mind that the evolved form, Appletun, cannot breed.

7. Can I find the Sweet Apple in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Yes, the Sweet Apple can be found in both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield versions.

8. Can I find the Sweet Apple in the Isle of Armor expansion?

No, the Sweet Apple cannot be found in the Isle of Armor expansion. You can only find it in the base game of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

9. Can I use a Sweet Apple I found in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!?

No, the Sweet Apple found in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! cannot be used in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

10. Can I use a Sweet Apple to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokémon Home?

No, you cannot evolve Applin into Appletun using a Sweet Apple in Pokémon Home. They can only be evolved within the mainline games.

11. Can I trade for a Sweet Apple in the Pokémon Sword and Shield online community?

Yes, many players are willing to trade Sweet Apples in the online community. You can offer other rare items or Pokémon in exchange.

12. Can I find multiple Sweet Apples in the same playthrough?

Yes, it is possible to find multiple Sweet Apples throughout your playthrough. Keep exploring different areas and participate in Max Raid Battles for better chances.

13. Can I use the Sweet Apple on any Pokémon other than Applin?

No, the Sweet Apple is exclusive to Applin and is used solely to evolve it into Appletun.

14. Can I find the Sweet Apple by shaking berry trees?

Unfortunately, the Sweet Apple cannot be obtained by shaking berry trees. It is found in specific locations or acquired through trading or Max Raid Battles.

15. Can I transfer Sweet Apples from previous Pokémon games?

No, the Sweet Apple cannot be transferred from previous Pokémon games. You can only obtain it within Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Final Thoughts:

The hunt for the Sweet Apple Pokémon in Pokémon Violet is an exciting and rewarding experience for trainers. Whether you choose to explore the Wild Area, participate in Max Raid Battles, or trade with fellow trainers, obtaining the Sweet Apple and evolving Applin into Appletun is a significant achievement. Remember to use the tricks mentioned in this article, engage with the Pokémon community, and enjoy the journey through the Galar Region. Happy hunting, trainers!



