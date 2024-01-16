

Where to Watch Atlanta Braves on TV: A Guide for Fans

The Atlanta Braves, a beloved Major League Baseball team, have a large fan base that spans across the United States. If you’re a die-hard Braves supporter, you may be wondering where you can catch their games on TV. In this article, we will explore the various networks and streaming services that broadcast Atlanta Braves games, as well as provide you with some unique facts about the team.

1. Fox Sports South: Fox Sports South is the primary broadcaster for Atlanta Braves games. They cover a majority of the team’s regular-season games, providing comprehensive coverage and analysis.

2. Fox Sports Southeast: Fox Sports Southeast is another regional sports network that airs Atlanta Braves games. They usually broadcast around 70 games per season, complementing Fox Sports South’s coverage.

3. ESPN: ESPN occasionally broadcasts Atlanta Braves games, particularly high-profile matchups or games of significant importance.

4. TBS: TBS has a long-standing relationship with the Atlanta Braves, dating back to the 1970s. They used to be the team’s primary broadcaster, but their coverage has reduced over the years. However, TBS still airs a select number of Braves games, including Sunday afternoon games and some playoff matchups.

5. MLB Network: MLB Network often features live look-ins and highlights from various games, including those of the Atlanta Braves. While they may not show complete games, they provide fans with updates and analysis.

Now that we’ve covered where to watch the Atlanta Braves on TV let’s dive into some interesting and unique facts about the team:

1. Relocation: The Atlanta Braves franchise was initially founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings. They later became known as the Boston Braves, then the Milwaukee Braves, before finally settling in Atlanta in 1966.

2. Hank Aaron’s Legacy: Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players in baseball history, spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, hitting an astonishing 755 home runs throughout his career.

3. Chipper Jones: Chipper Jones, a beloved Braves third baseman, spent his entire 19-year career with the team. He was a key contributor to the Braves’ success during the 1990s and early 2000s.

4. Playoff Success: The Atlanta Braves have had a remarkable run of success, particularly during the 1990s. From 1991 to 2005, they won their division 14 consecutive times, making them one of the most dominant teams of that era.

5. The Chop: The tomahawk chop, a popular Braves fan tradition, involves fans making a chopping motion and chanting during games. However, it has faced controversy due to cultural insensitivity towards Native Americans.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans often have about the Atlanta Braves:

1. How can I watch Atlanta Braves games if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Braves games through streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV Now, which offer Fox Sports South and Southeast.

2. Can I watch Braves games on MLB.TV?

Unfortunately, due to blackout restrictions, you cannot watch Braves games live on MLB.TV if you live within the team’s designated broadcast territory. However, you can watch archived games after a certain period of time.

3. Can I watch Braves games on local broadcast stations?

Local stations occasionally air Braves games, particularly during playoff games or when the team is nationally televised. Check your local listings for more information.

4. Are Braves games available in 4K?

Currently, Braves games are not broadcast in 4K resolution. However, some streaming services may offer games in high definition.

5. Can I watch Braves games on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch Braves games on your mobile device through the Fox Sports Go app or the ESPN app, depending on the broadcaster.

6. Do the Atlanta Braves have a dedicated streaming service?

No, the Atlanta Braves do not have a dedicated streaming service. However, you can access their games through various streaming platforms that include Fox Sports South and Southeast.

7. Can I listen to Braves games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Braves games on the radio through the team’s flagship radio station, 680 The Fan, as well as other local and regional stations.

8. Are there Spanish-language broadcasts of Braves games?

Yes, select Braves games are broadcast in Spanish on the radio through La Mejor Atlanta 1600 AM.

9. Can I watch old Braves games on demand?

Yes, you can watch previous Braves games on demand through MLB.TV or other streaming services that offer archived games.

10. Are there any blackout restrictions for Braves games?

Braves games may be subject to blackout restrictions if you live within their designated broadcast territory. This is to protect the rights of local broadcasters.

11. Can I watch Braves games if I live outside the United States?

Yes, MLB.TV offers international streaming packages that allow fans outside the United States to watch Braves games live.

12. How often are Braves games nationally televised?

The frequency of nationally televised Braves games varies from season to season. Check the MLB TV schedule or the team’s official website for updates.

13. Do Braves games have closed captioning for the hearing impaired?

Yes, closed captioning is available for Braves games through most broadcasters and streaming services.

14. Can I watch Braves games on my smart TV?

Yes, most smart TVs have built-in apps for streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV Now, which carry Braves games.

With this comprehensive guide, you now have all the information you need to watch Atlanta Braves games on TV. So grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and cheer on your favorite team as they take the field. Go Braves!





