Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin, is a popular anime series that has captivated audiences worldwide. With its intense storyline, gripping characters, and stunning animation, it’s no wonder that fans are always hungry for more content. One way to delve deeper into the world of Attack on Titan is by watching the Original Video Animations (OVAs) that expand upon the main series. In this article, we will explore where to watch Attack on Titan OVA and also share five unique facts about these special episodes.

1. Crunchyroll: As a leading streaming platform for anime, Crunchyroll offers a wide range of Attack on Titan content, including the OVAs. By subscribing to their premium service, you can access all the episodes, including the special ones, in high definition.

2. Funimation: Another popular streaming platform, Funimation also provides Attack on Titan OVAs for its subscribers. With an extensive library of anime, Funimation is a great choice for fans looking to catch up on the OVA episodes.

3. DVD/Blu-ray: If you prefer to collect physical copies of your favorite anime, you can find Attack on Titan OVAs on DVD or Blu-ray. Many retailers offer these discs, allowing you to enjoy the episodes anytime without relying on an internet connection.

4. Digital Purchase: Online platforms like Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes offer Attack on Titan OVAs for digital purchase. This option allows you to own the episodes digitally and watch them across multiple devices.

5. Attack on Titan Official Website: The official website for Attack on Titan periodically releases OVAs for free streaming. Keep an eye on their website for any updates on the availability of these special episodes.

1. OVA Release Schedule: The Attack on Titan OVAs are typically released separately from the main series and often accompany the manga’s special edition releases. They provide additional background information, explore side stories, and give fans a deeper understanding of the characters and their motivations.

2. Non-Canonical Stories: While the OVAs expand on the Attack on Titan universe, it’s important to note that some of the episodes are not considered part of the main canon storyline. They may offer alternate takes, comedic skits, or non-essential side stories that add to the overall entertainment value.

3. Lost Girls: One of the most popular and intriguing Attack on Titan OVAs is “Lost Girls.” This OVA explores the perspectives of two female characters, Annie Leonhart and Mikasa Ackerman, shedding light on their thoughts and experiences during significant events in the series.

4. Ilse’s Notebook: Another notable OVA, “Ilse’s Notebook,” reveals a hidden story about an encounter between a soldier named Ilse Langnar and a mysterious Titan. This episode provides additional context and adds depth to the world of Attack on Titan.

5. Levi’s OVA: Fans of the character Levi Ackerman will be delighted to know that there is an OVA dedicated to his backstory. Titled “No Regrets,” this two-part episode delves into Levi’s past and offers insight into his motivations and the events that shaped him into the skilled soldier he is in the main series.

1. Are OVAs necessary to understand the main series?

No, the OVAs are not necessary to understand the main series. They provide additional content and insights but are not crucial to following the main storyline.

2. Can I watch the OVAs before finishing the main series?

Yes, you can watch the OVAs at any point during your Attack on Titan journey. However, it’s recommended to finish the main series first to avoid any potential spoilers.

3. How many OVAs are there?

As of now, there are eight Attack on Titan OVAs, including “Lost Girls,” “Ilse’s Notebook,” and “No Regrets.”

4. Do I need to watch OVAs in a specific order?

While watching the OVAs in chronological order can enhance your viewing experience, they are mostly standalone stories. You can enjoy them individually without worrying too much about the order.

5. Are OVAs dubbed in English?

Yes, most Attack on Titan OVAs have been dubbed in English, allowing fans to enjoy them in their preferred language.

6. Are there any new OVAs planned for the future?

As of now, no new Attack on Titan OVAs have been officially announced. However, fans are eagerly awaiting any news regarding additional content.

7. Can I watch OVAs without watching the main series?

While it’s possible to watch the OVAs without watching the main series, it’s recommended to have some familiarity with the world and characters to fully appreciate the OVA episodes.

8. Are OVAs available in other languages besides English?

Yes, Attack on Titan OVAs are available in various languages, depending on the streaming platform or release format.

9. Can I watch OVAs for free?

While some platforms offer free streaming for certain episodes, most legal options require a subscription or purchase to access the Attack on Titan OVAs.

10. How long are the OVAs?

The length of each OVA episode varies, but they typically range from around 20 to 30 minutes.

11. Are OVAs animated by the same studio as the main series?

Yes, the OVAs are animated by the same studio, Wit Studio, responsible for the main Attack on Titan series.

12. Can I watch OVAs on mobile devices?

Yes, you can watch Attack on Titan OVAs on mobile devices through streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, or digital purchases on platforms like Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes.

13. Are OVAs available in high definition?

Yes, most streaming platforms offer Attack on Titan OVAs in high definition, ensuring a visually stunning viewing experience.

14. Can I watch OVAs offline?

If you purchase or download Attack on Titan OVAs from platforms like Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes, you can watch them offline on compatible devices.

