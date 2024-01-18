

Where to Watch Buck Breaking Documentary plus 5 Unique Facts

Buck Breaking is a groundbreaking documentary directed by Tariq Nasheed that delves into the hidden history of sexual abuse and exploitation of enslaved African men in America. The film sheds light on a topic rarely discussed, exposing a dark part of American history that has been long overlooked. In this article, we will explore where to watch the Buck Breaking documentary and provide you with five unique facts about the film.

Where to Watch Buck Breaking Documentary:

Buck Breaking is available for streaming on various platforms, making it easily accessible to viewers worldwide. Here are a few places where you can watch the documentary:

1. Official Website: The Buck Breaking documentary can be streamed directly from the official website, buckbreakingmovie.com. This platform allows you to rent or purchase the film, providing you with an opportunity to support the creators directly.

2. Amazon Prime Video: If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can stream Buck Breaking for free on Amazon Prime Video. This option is great for those who already have a Prime membership and want to watch the film without any additional cost.

3. Vimeo On Demand: Buck Breaking is also available for rent or purchase on Vimeo On Demand. This platform allows you to stream the documentary in high definition and supports the filmmakers behind the project.

5 Unique Facts about Buck Breaking:

1. Historical Context: Buck Breaking uncovers a little-known aspect of American history, exposing the systemic sexual exploitation of enslaved African men by white slave owners. This practice was used as a means to emasculate and exert control over enslaved men, further perpetuating the dehumanization of African Americans during slavery.

2. Celebrities and Experts: The documentary features prominent figures such as Dr. Umar Johnson, Professor James Smalls, and Dr. Boyce Watkins, who provide insights and analysis on the topic. Their expertise adds credibility to the film and enhances the viewer’s understanding of the issue at hand.

3. Controversial Nature: Buck Breaking has sparked controversy within certain circles due to its explicit content and graphic imagery. The documentary does not shy away from depicting the harsh realities of the abuse endured by enslaved African men, which some viewers may find disturbing. However, the film’s explicit nature serves to emphasize the gravity of the subject matter and its historical significance.

4. Educational Value: Beyond its shocking content, Buck Breaking serves as a powerful educational tool, presenting a different perspective on the history of slavery in America. By shedding light on this hidden aspect of slavery, the documentary challenges conventional narratives and encourages critical thinking about the complexities of the past.

5. Cultural Empowerment: Buck Breaking aims to empower the African American community by uncovering this hidden history. By acknowledging and understanding the struggles faced by their ancestors, the film encourages viewers to reclaim their identity and promote social change.

14 Common Questions about Buck Breaking:

1. What is Buck Breaking documentary about?

Buck Breaking exposes the sexual abuse and exploitation of enslaved African men in America during the era of slavery.

2. Who directed Buck Breaking?

The documentary was directed by Tariq Nasheed, an American author, filmmaker, and social commentator.

4. Is Buck Breaking available on Netflix?

Currently, Buck Breaking is not available on Netflix.

5. Are there any trigger warnings for Buck Breaking?

Yes, the documentary contains explicit content and graphic imagery that may be triggering for some viewers.

6. How long is the Buck Breaking documentary?

The film has a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 49 minutes.

7. Can I watch Buck Breaking for free?

While the documentary may be available for free on certain platforms or during limited promotional periods, it is primarily a paid film.

8. Is Buck Breaking historically accurate?

Buck Breaking is based on historical records and testimonies, presenting a perspective that is often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

9. Does Buck Breaking focus solely on the abuse of African American men?

Yes, the documentary primarily focuses on the sexual exploitation of enslaved African men in America.

10. Is Buck Breaking suitable for younger audiences?

Due to its explicit content, Buck Breaking is not recommended for younger audiences.

11. Can I watch Buck Breaking outside of the United States?

Yes, the documentary is available for streaming worldwide, allowing audiences from different countries to access and watch it.

12. Does Buck Breaking provide solutions or calls to action?

The documentary aims to raise awareness and encourage discussions about the hidden history it uncovers, promoting education and empowerment.

13. Can I host a screening of Buck Breaking?

Yes, you can host a screening of Buck Breaking by obtaining a public performance license through the official website.

14. Is Buck Breaking only for African American viewers?

While the documentary focuses on the experiences of African American men, it can be watched by anyone interested in learning about this aspect of American history.

In conclusion, Buck Breaking is a thought-provoking documentary that sheds light on a dark and often overlooked part of American history. Its availability on various platforms allows viewers to access and engage with this important film, while its unique facts and frequently asked questions provide a deeper understanding of its content and implications.





