

Where to Watch Cardinal Baseball: A Guide for Fans

St. Louis Cardinals, one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball, has a massive fan following across the globe. With their rich history and dedicated fan base, it’s no wonder that fans are always on the lookout for ways to watch their beloved Cardinals in action. This article will guide you through the various platforms where you can catch Cardinal baseball, along with some unique facts about the team that every fan should know.

Where to Watch Cardinal Baseball?

1. Busch Stadium: The ultimate experience for any Cardinals fan is to watch a game live at Busch Stadium. Located in downtown St. Louis, this iconic ballpark offers an electric atmosphere that can’t be replicated anywhere else. The stadium features state-of-the-art facilities and a breathtaking view of the Gateway Arch.

2. Television Broadcasts: The Cardinals’ local television partner is Bally Sports Midwest, which broadcasts the majority of their games throughout the season. If you live in the St. Louis area, you can tune in to Bally Sports Midwest to catch all the action.

3. MLB.TV: MLB’s official streaming service, MLB.TV, is a great option for fans who want to watch Cardinal baseball from anywhere. With MLB.TV, you can stream all out-of-market games live or on-demand, allowing you to stay connected to your team no matter where you are.

4. Radio Broadcasts: If you prefer the radio experience, you can listen to the Cardinals’ games on KMOX 1120 AM, the team’s flagship radio station. Tune in to hear the play-by-play commentary and analysis from the Cardinals’ radio broadcast team.

5. Cardinals Radio Network: The Cardinals Radio Network extends beyond the flagship station, KMOX 1120 AM, and covers a wide range of affiliate stations across the Midwest. Check your local radio listings to find the station broadcasting Cardinals games in your area.

5 Unique Facts about the Cardinals:

1. The Cardinal Way: The St. Louis Cardinals are known for their emphasis on player development and their unique organizational philosophy, which is often referred to as “The Cardinal Way.” This approach has led to consistent success and a winning culture within the organization.

2. Hall of Famers: The Cardinals boast a rich history of producing Hall of Fame players. With legends like Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, and Ozzie Smith, the Cardinals have a total of 21 Hall of Famers associated with their franchise.

3. World Series Success: The Cardinals have won the World Series a total of 11 times, making them one of the most successful franchises in MLB history. Their most recent championship came in 2011 when they defeated the Texas Rangers in a thrilling seven-game series.

4. The Arch Rivalry: The Cardinals’ rivalry with the Chicago Cubs is one of the oldest and most intense in baseball. Known as the “Battle for the NL Central,” these two teams have a storied history of competition and heated matchups.

5. The “Cardinal Nation”: Cardinals fans are renowned for their unwavering support and loyalty. Known as the “Cardinal Nation,” the fan base is often regarded as one of the best in baseball, filling Busch Stadium with passionate supporters year after year.

14 Common Questions about Cardinal Baseball:

1. When was the last time the Cardinals won the World Series?

Answer: The Cardinals won their most recent World Series championship in 2011.

2. Who is the most famous Cardinal player of all time?

Answer: Stan Musial is widely regarded as the most famous Cardinal player of all time.

3. How can I buy tickets for Cardinals games?

Answer: Tickets for Cardinals games can be purchased through the official team website or via authorized ticket vendors.

4. How many World Series have the Cardinals won?

Answer: The Cardinals have won the World Series 11 times.

5. Who is the current manager of the St. Louis Cardinals?

Answer: As of 2021, Mike Shildt is the manager of the Cardinals.

6. What is the Cardinals’ home stadium called?

Answer: The Cardinals’ home stadium is called Busch Stadium.

7. How many players from the Cardinals are in the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Answer: The Cardinals have 21 players in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

8. Who is the Cardinals’ biggest rival?

Answer: The Chicago Cubs are considered the Cardinals’ biggest rival.

9. How many games are there in a regular MLB season?

Answer: A regular MLB season consists of 162 games.

10. What is the Cardinals’ team mascot?

Answer: The Cardinals’ team mascot is Fredbird.

11. Who holds the Cardinals’ record for most home runs in a season?

Answer: Mark McGwire holds the Cardinals’ record for most home runs in a season with 70.

12. What is the Cardinals’ team colors?

Answer: The Cardinals’ team colors are red, navy blue, and white.

13. How many retired numbers do the Cardinals have?

Answer: The Cardinals have retired 12 numbers, including legends like Stan Musial and Bob Gibson.

14. When did the Cardinals move to St. Louis?

Answer: The Cardinals moved to St. Louis in 1954 after previously being located in St. Louis.





