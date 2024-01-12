

Where to Watch Criminal Minds Canada Plus 5 Unique Facts

Criminal Minds is a popular crime procedural drama that has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping storyline and compelling characters. The show follows a group of elite FBI profilers who analyze the most twisted criminal minds in order to anticipate their next moves and prevent future crimes. If you are a fan of this thrilling series and reside in Canada, you may be wondering where you can watch Criminal Minds. In this article, we will explore the various platforms where you can stream this show in Canada, along with five unique facts about Criminal Minds.

Where to Watch Criminal Minds in Canada?

1. CTV: CTV is a Canadian television network that airs Criminal Minds. You can watch the show on CTV’s website or app, provided you have a cable subscription that includes CTV.

2. Global TV: Global TV is another option for Canadian viewers to watch Criminal Minds. It is available on the Global TV website or app, but once again, you will need a cable subscription that includes Global TV.

3. Amazon Prime Video: If you have an Amazon Prime subscription in Canada, you can stream Criminal Minds on Prime Video. This option allows you to watch the show at your convenience, without the need for a cable subscription.

4. Netflix: Netflix is a popular streaming platform that offers a vast library of TV shows and movies, including Criminal Minds. If you are a Netflix subscriber in Canada, you can binge-watch all seasons of Criminal Minds on this platform.

5. iTunes and Google Play: If you prefer to own the episodes or seasons of Criminal Minds digitally, you can purchase and download them from platforms like iTunes and Google Play. This option allows you to watch the show offline, even without an internet connection.

Five Unique Facts about Criminal Minds:

1. Long-Running Success: Criminal Minds aired for an impressive 15 seasons, making it one of the longest-running crime dramas in television history. The series premiered in 2005 and concluded in 2020, leaving behind a significant legacy.

2. Spin-Offs: Criminal Minds spawned two successful spin-offs. The first one, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, aired for one season from 2011 to 2012. The second spin-off, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017. Both spin-offs focused on profiling criminals in different contexts and locations.

3. Based on Real Profiling Techniques: Criminal Minds is known for its realistic portrayal of criminal profiling. The show’s writers consult with real-life FBI profilers to ensure accuracy in the depiction of investigative techniques and psychological analysis.

4. Dedicated Fanbase: Criminal Minds developed a passionate and dedicated fanbase over the years. The show’s intricate plots, memorable characters, and suspenseful storytelling have made it a favorite among crime drama enthusiasts.

5. Ensemble Cast: Criminal Minds boasted an impressive ensemble cast throughout its run. Notable actors like Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, and Matthew Gray Gubler brought their characters to life, making them beloved by fans.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is Criminal Minds available on Netflix Canada?

Yes, all seasons of Criminal Minds are available for streaming on Netflix Canada.

2. Can I watch Criminal Minds for free in Canada?

Unfortunately, watching Criminal Minds for free in Canada is not possible legally. You will need a subscription to one of the platforms mentioned earlier.

3. Is Criminal Minds available on Hulu in Canada?

No, Hulu is not available in Canada. You can watch Criminal Minds on the platforms mentioned earlier.

4. Are there any plans for a Criminal Minds revival?

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for a Criminal Minds revival. However, fans continue to hope for a return of their favorite characters.

5. Can I download episodes of Criminal Minds on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, with an Amazon Prime subscription, you can download episodes of Criminal Minds on the Prime Video app to watch offline.

6. Are all seasons of Criminal Minds available on CTV’s website?

CTV’s website offers a selection of episodes from various seasons, but not all episodes are available for free. A cable subscription that includes CTV is required for full access.

7. Can I stream Criminal Minds on my mobile device?

Yes, all the platforms mentioned earlier have mobile apps available, allowing you to stream Criminal Minds on your smartphone or tablet.

8. Are there any plans for a Criminal Minds movie?

There have been no official announcements regarding a Criminal Minds movie. However, it is not uncommon for popular TV series to be adapted into movies, so fans can remain hopeful.

9. Can I watch Criminal Minds with closed captions in Canada?

Yes, closed captions are available on most streaming platforms, including CTV, Global TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, iTunes, and Google Play.

10. How many episodes are there in each season of Criminal Minds?

The number of episodes varies throughout the seasons of Criminal Minds, ranging from 20 to 26 episodes per season.

11. Is Criminal Minds suitable for all ages?

Criminal Minds is rated TV-14, indicating that it may not be suitable for young children. The show contains intense violence and disturbing content.

12. Can I watch Criminal Minds with a VPN?

It is possible to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access streaming platforms from different regions. However, it is important to note that using a VPN may violate the terms of service of these platforms.

13. Can I purchase the complete series of Criminal Minds on DVD in Canada?

Yes, you can buy the complete series of Criminal Minds on DVD from various retailers in Canada, including online stores like Amazon.

14. Are there any plans for a Criminal Minds reunion special?

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for a Criminal Minds reunion special. However, cast members have expressed their fondness for the show and a willingness to reunite in the future.

In conclusion, if you are in Canada and want to watch Criminal Minds, you have several options such as CTV, Global TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, iTunes, and Google Play. This thrilling crime drama has entertained audiences for years, and its unique facts, long-running success, and dedicated fanbase make it a must-watch for anyone interested in the genre.





