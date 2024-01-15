

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super English Sub and 5 Unique Facts

Dragon Ball Super is a popular anime series that has captivated fans worldwide. The show follows the adventures of Goku and his friends as they battle powerful enemies and protect the Earth from various threats. While the series was initially released in Japan with Japanese audio, many fans eagerly awaited the English subbed version to fully enjoy the story. In this article, we will discuss where you can watch Dragon Ball Super English sub and also explore five unique facts about the series.

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super English Sub:

1. Crunchyroll: Crunchyroll is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of anime content, including Dragon Ball Super. You can watch the series with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

2. Funimation: Funimation is another well-known platform for anime streaming. They provide both dubbed and subbed versions of Dragon Ball Super, allowing fans to enjoy the series in English.

3. VRV: VRV is a streaming service that offers a variety of channels, including Crunchyroll. By subscribing to VRV, you can access Dragon Ball Super with English subtitles.

4. Hulu: Hulu is a popular streaming platform that offers a vast library of TV shows and movies. Dragon Ball Super with English subtitles is available on Hulu, allowing fans to catch up on the latest episodes.

5. Blu-ray/DVD: If you prefer to own physical copies of your favorite shows, you can purchase the Blu-ray or DVD sets of Dragon Ball Super. These sets usually include both the subbed and dubbed versions of the series.

Now that we have covered where to watch Dragon Ball Super English sub, let’s explore some unique facts about the series.

1. Dragon Ball Super is the direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Dragon Ball Super continues the story from where Dragon Ball Z left off, showcasing the lives of Goku and his friends after defeating Majin Buu. It introduces new characters and takes the story to even greater heights.

2. Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, is heavily involved: Akira Toriyama, the mastermind behind the Dragon Ball franchise, supervises the production of Dragon Ball Super. He provides the original story, character designs, and overall direction for the series.

3. The series introduces powerful new transformations: Dragon Ball Super introduces new transformations for Goku and Vegeta, such as Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. These transformations showcase their immense power and push the boundaries of their abilities.

4. Dragon Ball Super features epic battles and intense action: Just like its predecessors, Dragon Ball Super is known for its high-octane battles and intense action sequences. Fans can expect jaw-dropping fights and epic showdowns between powerful foes.

5. Dragon Ball Super expands the Dragon Ball universe: The series explores various universes and introduces new characters from different dimensions. This expansion of the Dragon Ball universe provides fresh storylines and exciting new adventures for fans to enjoy.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans may have about Dragon Ball Super:

1. Is Dragon Ball Super a continuation of Dragon Ball Z?

Yes, Dragon Ball Super is a direct continuation of Dragon Ball Z and follows the events of the previous series.

2. Can I watch Dragon Ball Super with English subtitles?

Yes, Dragon Ball Super is available with English subtitles on various streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Hulu.

3. Are there any English dubbed versions of Dragon Ball Super?

Yes, in addition to the English subbed version, Dragon Ball Super is also available with English dubbing on platforms like Funimation.

4. How many episodes does Dragon Ball Super have?

Dragon Ball Super consists of 131 episodes, along with a movie titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

5. Can I watch Dragon Ball Super for free?

While some platforms offer free trials, most streaming services require a subscription to access Dragon Ball Super.

6. Are there any movies related to Dragon Ball Super?

Yes, there are several movies related to Dragon Ball Super, including Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.

7. Is Dragon Ball Super the last installment in the Dragon Ball series?

As of now, Dragon Ball Super is the latest installment in the Dragon Ball series, but there may be future adaptations or continuations.

8. Is Dragon Ball Super appropriate for children?

Dragon Ball Super is generally suitable for older children and teenagers due to its action-packed nature and occasional intense scenes.

9. Can I watch Dragon Ball Super on my mobile device?

Yes, most streaming platforms that offer Dragon Ball Super have mobile apps, allowing you to watch the series on your smartphone or tablet.

10. Are there any plans for a sequel to Dragon Ball Super?

As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a sequel to Dragon Ball Super, but the franchise continues to be incredibly popular, so future projects are possible.

11. How long is each episode of Dragon Ball Super?

Each episode of Dragon Ball Super has a runtime of approximately 23 minutes.

12. Can I watch Dragon Ball Super in languages other than English and Japanese?

Depending on the streaming platform, Dragon Ball Super may be available in various languages, including Spanish, French, and German.

13. Is Dragon Ball Super available on Netflix?

As of now, Dragon Ball Super is not available on Netflix, but it is accessible on other streaming platforms mentioned earlier.

14. Can I watch Dragon Ball Super offline?

Some streaming platforms allow you to download episodes for offline viewing, but this feature may vary depending on the platform.

In conclusion, fans of Dragon Ball Super can enjoy the English subbed version of the series on various streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Hulu. Dragon Ball Super offers an exciting continuation of the Dragon Ball saga, featuring epic battles, powerful transformations, and an expanded universe. Whether you prefer to watch it with subtitles or dubbed in English, Dragon Ball Super has something for every fan to enjoy.





