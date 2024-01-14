

Where to Watch Oscar Channel 2019 Online?

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the film industry. It honors the best achievements in filmmaking from the previous year. If you’re a movie enthusiast, you wouldn’t want to miss this star-studded event. The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Whether you’re unable to attend the event in person or simply prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home, here are some online platforms where you can catch the Oscar Channel 2019.

1. ABC Website and App:

ABC, the official broadcaster of the Oscars, will be streaming the entire event live on their website and app. You can easily watch the ceremony on your computer, smartphone, or tablet by visiting abc.com or downloading the ABC app from your respective app store. This option is available for viewers in the United States.

2. Hulu:

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you’re in luck! Hulu Live TV offers access to ABC, allowing you to watch the Oscars live as it airs. Hulu also offers a free trial period, so if you haven’t subscribed yet, this could be the perfect opportunity to do so and enjoy the Oscars.

3. YouTube TV:

YouTube TV provides live streaming of various television channels, including ABC. By subscribing to YouTube TV, you can watch the Oscars live on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device. The service is available in select cities across the United States.

4. Sling TV:

Sling TV is another option for those who want to watch the Oscars online. By subscribing to the Sling Orange package, you’ll gain access to ABC and be able to stream the event live. Sling TV offers a free trial period, so it’s worth checking out if you’re interested in watching the Oscars.

5. DirecTV Now:

DirecTV Now is a streaming service that provides access to various television channels, including ABC. By subscribing to their Live a Little package, you can watch the Oscars live on your preferred device. They also offer a free trial period, allowing you to test out the service before committing.

Interesting Facts about the Oscars:

1. The Oscars were first held on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The ceremony lasted for just 15 minutes, and tickets cost $5.

2. The youngest person to ever win an Oscar is Tatum O’Neal, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Paper Moon” at the age of 10.

3. The first color film to win the Best Picture award was “Gone with the Wind” in 1939.

4. The only X-rated film to win the Best Picture award is “Midnight Cowboy” in 1969.

5. Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscars won by an individual, with a total of 22 wins.

Common Questions about Watching the Oscars:

1. What time does the Oscars start?

The Oscars usually start at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

2. Can I watch the Oscars outside of the United States?

ABC’s live stream on their website and app is only available to viewers within the United States. However, international viewers can check with their local broadcasters to see if they will be airing the ceremony.

3. Can I watch the Oscars on my smartphone?

Yes, you can watch the Oscars on your smartphone by using the ABC app or other streaming services mentioned above.

4. Is there a way to watch the Oscars for free?

Some streaming services offer free trial periods, which can be utilized to watch the Oscars without paying. However, be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

5. Can I watch the Oscars on my smart TV?

Yes, most streaming services mentioned above are compatible with smart TVs. Just download the respective app or check if the service is available on your TV’s app store.

6. Will there be a red carpet pre-show?

Yes, the red carpet pre-show usually begins a couple of hours before the main ceremony. It will be available on ABC and other entertainment news channels.

7. Can I watch the Oscars on my gaming console?

Some streaming services, like Hulu and YouTube TV, are available on gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. Check if the service you’re interested in is compatible with your gaming console.

8. Can I watch the Oscars on my Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Yes, most streaming services mentioned above are compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick. Just download the respective app from the Amazon Appstore.

9. Can I watch the Oscars on my Apple TV?

Yes, most streaming services mentioned above are compatible with Apple TV. Just download the respective app from the App Store.

10. Can I watch the Oscars on my Roku device?

Yes, most streaming services mentioned above are compatible with Roku devices. Just download the respective app from the Roku Channel Store.

11. Can I watch the Oscars on my Chromecast?

Yes, most streaming services mentioned above support Chromecast. Just cast the live stream from your smartphone or computer to your TV using the Chromecast device.

12. How long does the Oscars ceremony usually last?

The Oscars ceremony typically lasts for around three to four hours.

13. Can I watch the Oscars after they have aired?

If you miss the live broadcast, ABC usually uploads the entire ceremony on their website and app for a limited time. Additionally, some streaming services may allow you to watch the Oscars on-demand after the event.

14. Will there be a replay of the Oscars?

ABC usually airs a replay of the Oscars the following day. Check your local listings for the exact time.





