

Where Will Raiders Play in 2017: The Future Home of the Silver and Black

The Oakland Raiders, one of the most iconic franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have been at the center of relocation talks for several years. After much speculation and anticipation, the Raiders will indeed be moving to a new city for the 2020 season. However, before they settle into their permanent home, there is still the question of where they will play in 2017.

In this article, we will explore the various options and potential locations for the Raiders in 2017. We will also delve into some interesting facts and tricks related to the team’s relocation saga. Finally, we will address 15 common questions surrounding the matter, providing answers to shed light on the future of the Silver and Black.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Raiders’ Storied History: The Raiders have a rich history, filled with success and a dedicated fanbase. Established in 1960 as a member of the American Football League (AFL), the Raiders quickly became known for their fierce and rebellious image. They have won three Super Bowl championships and have had countless legendary players don the Silver and Black, including Hall of Famers such as Jerry Rice, Marcus Allen, and Howie Long.

2. Previous Relocation: This isn’t the first time the Raiders have relocated. In 1982, the team moved from Oakland to Los Angeles and played there until 1994 when they returned to their original home. The Raiders’ relocation history adds an interesting dynamic to their current situation, as some fans are worried about the team’s long-term commitment to any city.

3. Las Vegas as the Permanent Home: The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by the NFL and is set to take place for the 2020 season. The team will play in a brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip. The move to Las Vegas marks a new chapter for the franchise, as they will join the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights as the city’s second major professional sports team.

4. Temporary Home in San Francisco: For the 2019 season, the Raiders will be playing their home games at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, home of Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. This arrangement was necessary due to delays in the construction of their new stadium in Las Vegas. The temporary move to San Francisco allows the team to remain in close proximity to their fanbase while their permanent home is being built.

5. Options for 2017: The Raiders’ lease at the Oakland Coliseum, their current home stadium, expired after the 2018 season. Since then, the team has been exploring various options for the 2017 season. Potential locations that have been discussed include Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (home of the San Francisco 49ers), SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, and Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Each option presents unique challenges and advantages for the team and its fans.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why did the Raiders decide to leave Oakland?

The Raiders’ decision to leave Oakland was primarily driven by a lack of progress in securing a new stadium in the city. The team had been exploring options for a new stadium for many years, but negotiations with the city fell through, leading them to look elsewhere for a long-term solution.

2. Why did the Raiders choose Las Vegas as their new home?

Las Vegas emerged as an attractive option due to its willingness to provide public funding for a new stadium. Additionally, the city’s thriving tourism industry and entertainment culture make it an appealing market for the NFL. The move to Las Vegas also offers the Raiders an opportunity to tap into a potentially larger fanbase.

3. Will the Raiders change their name or colors with the move to Las Vegas?

No, the Raiders will retain their name, logo, and iconic silver and black color scheme. The move to Las Vegas is primarily a change in location, not a rebranding of the franchise.

4. Will the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas impact their fanbase?

While the move may result in some fans being unable to attend games due to the distance, the team’s loyal fanbase is expected to remain intact. The Raiders have a passionate following, and many fans are willing to travel to support their team, regardless of the location.

5. How will the team’s relocation impact the players and coaching staff?

Relocations can be disruptive for players and coaching staff, as they may need to uproot their families and adjust to a new city. However, professional athletes are accustomed to moving frequently, and the Raiders’ coaching staff will likely work to create a supportive environment during the transition.

6. What will happen to the Oakland Coliseum after the Raiders leave?

With the Raiders’ departure, the future of the Oakland Coliseum remains uncertain. The city of Oakland will need to explore options for the stadium’s future, potentially considering other sports teams or repurposing the facility for other events.

7. How will the Raiders’ temporary move to San Francisco impact the team?

The temporary move to San Francisco allows the Raiders to maintain a Bay Area presence while their new stadium in Las Vegas is being constructed. It also allows the team to leverage the existing infrastructure of Oracle Park, a well-established professional sports venue.

8. Will the Raiders’ temporary move to San Francisco affect the 49ers?

The Raiders’ temporary move to San Francisco should not have a significant impact on the 49ers. The two teams have different fanbases and play in different conferences. However, there may be logistical challenges to consider, such as scheduling conflicts and increased traffic around Oracle Park on game days.

9. Will the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas affect the team’s revenue and profitability?

The move to Las Vegas presents an opportunity for the Raiders to tap into the city’s vibrant tourism industry and potentially increase their revenue streams. Additionally, the new stadium in Las Vegas will provide modern amenities and revenue-generating opportunities, which could positively impact the team’s profitability.

10. How will the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas affect ticket prices?

Ticket prices could be influenced by various factors, including demand, stadium capacity, and the team’s performance. While it is difficult to predict ticket prices accurately, the move to Las Vegas could potentially attract more tourists, increasing demand and driving prices up.

11. What impact will the move have on the local economy?

The move to Las Vegas is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy. The construction of the new stadium alone will create jobs and generate revenue for the city. Additionally, the influx of fans and tourists attending Raiders games will contribute to the local economy through spending on accommodations, dining, and entertainment.

12. Will the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas affect their rivalry with other teams?

The Raiders have historic rivalries with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. While the move to Las Vegas may change the dynamics of these rivalries, the intensity of the matchups will likely remain intact due to the competitive nature of NFL rivalries.

13. How will the Raiders’ move affect the team’s fan culture and game-day experience?

The Raiders’ fan culture, known for its passionate and rowdy atmosphere, is expected to carry over to their new home in Las Vegas. While there may be some adjustments necessary, such as adapting to a new stadium and fan traditions, the Raiders’ move should not significantly alter the team’s fan culture and game-day experience.

14. What impact will the Raiders’ move have on the Las Vegas community?

The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is expected to have a positive impact on the community. The team’s presence will enhance the city’s sports culture, diversify entertainment options for locals, and provide opportunities for local businesses to benefit from increased tourism and game-day activities.

15. How will the move to Las Vegas affect the Raiders’ chances of attracting free agents?

The move to Las Vegas could make the Raiders a more attractive destination for free agents. The city’s entertainment offerings and the allure of playing in a new, state-of-the-art stadium could be factors that entice players to sign with the team. However, ultimately, a player’s decision to join a team is typically influenced by a variety of factors, including financial incentives and the team’s overall competitiveness.

Final Thoughts:

The Raiders’ relocation saga has been a topic of much debate and anticipation. While their move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season is set in stone, the question of where they will play in 2017 remains unanswered. Whether it’s Levi’s Stadium, SDCCU Stadium, or Sam Boyd Stadium, each potential location brings its own set of advantages and challenges for the team and its fans.

As the Raiders embark on this new chapter, it is important to remember their storied history, their passionate fanbase, and the impact their move will have on the communities involved. While change can be unsettling, it also brings with it the potential for growth and a fresh start.

Regardless of where the Raiders play in 2017, their loyal fans will undoubtedly continue to support them, eagerly awaiting the day they settle into their permanent home in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.



