

Which Channel Can I Watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights?

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are a professional ice hockey team based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2017, the Golden Knights have quickly gained a dedicated fan base and have become a force to be reckoned with in the National Hockey League (NHL). If you are a fan or simply curious about catching their games on television, here is all the information you need to know about which channel you can watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As of the 2021-2022 NHL season, the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ games are primarily broadcast on two main channels: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is a regional sports network that covers various sports teams in the Rocky Mountain area, including the Golden Knights. This channel can be found on your cable or satellite provider, and the specific channel number may vary depending on your location.

The NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) is a national sports channel that is available to a wider audience across the United States. It covers a range of sports events, including NHL games. NBCSN can be found on most cable and satellite providers, and its channel number is generally consistent across the country.

In addition to these two main channels, some Golden Knights games may also be broadcast on other national channels such as NBC or NHL Network, especially during nationally televised games or playoff matches. Be sure to check your local listings or the official Golden Knights website for the most up-to-date information on which channel will be broadcasting a particular game.

Now that you know where to watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the team:

1. Historic Inaugural Season: The Golden Knights made history during their inaugural season in 2017-2018 by becoming the first expansion team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

2. Vegas Born: The team’s slogan, “Vegas Born,” reflects the unique connection the Golden Knights have with their city and fans. They quickly became a symbol of resilience and unity for Las Vegas following the tragic mass shooting that occurred just days before their first home game.

3. Golden Helmets: The team’s distinctive gold helmets have become an iconic symbol of the Golden Knights. They were introduced to represent the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

4. Fastest to 100 Wins: The Golden Knights achieved the milestone of 100 regular-season wins in just 150 games, making them the fastest team in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

5. Community Involvement: The Golden Knights have been actively involved in the Las Vegas community, supporting various charitable initiatives and participating in local events. They have embraced their role as ambassadors for the city.

Common Questions:

1. When was the Las Vegas Golden Knights established?

– The team was established in 2017.

2. Which channels broadcast Golden Knights games?

– The games are primarily broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBCSN.

3. Can I watch Golden Knights games on NBC or NHL Network?

– Some games may be broadcast on NBC or NHL Network, especially during nationally televised games or playoff matches.

4. Where can I find the specific channel number for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain?

– The specific channel number may vary depending on your cable or satellite provider. Please check your local listings.

5. Is there a national sports channel that broadcasts Golden Knights games?

– Yes, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) broadcasts Golden Knights games nationally.

6. How can I stay updated on the Golden Knights’ schedule?

– You can find the team’s schedule on the official Golden Knights website or various sports news websites.

7. Can I stream Golden Knights games online?

– Yes, you can stream some games through platforms like NHL.tv or through your cable/satellite provider’s streaming services.

8. Do Golden Knights games have local blackouts?

– Local blackouts may apply, depending on your location and the broadcasting rights in your area.

9. How often do Golden Knights games occur?

– The NHL regular season typically consists of 82 games per team, with additional playoff games if the team qualifies.

10. Are Golden Knights games available internationally?

– Yes, Golden Knights games are available internationally through NHL International broadcasting partners.

11. Who are some notable players on the Golden Knights roster?

– Some notable players include Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone.

12. Have the Golden Knights won any championships?

– As of now, the team has not won the Stanley Cup. However, they reached the finals in their inaugural season.

13. How can I purchase tickets to Golden Knights games?

– You can purchase tickets through the official Golden Knights website or authorized ticket vendors.

14. Are there any specific fan traditions associated with Golden Knights games?

– Yes, before each home game, there is a pregame show called the “Knight Line,” which includes various fan activities and player introductions.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights, tune in to AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or NBCSN for most of their games. Keep an eye out for national broadcasts on channels like NBC or NHL Network as well. Enjoy the exciting action on the ice and cheer for the Vegas Born team as they continue to make their mark in the NHL.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.