

Which Channel Does Murdoch Mysteries Play in USA?

Murdoch Mysteries is a popular Canadian television drama series that has gained a significant fan base worldwide. The show, set in the late 19th century, revolves around the brilliant detective William Murdoch, who solves intriguing murder mysteries using innovative forensic techniques. While the show has a massive following in Canada, it has also captured the attention of viewers in the United States. In this article, we will explore which channel airs Murdoch Mysteries in the USA, along with five interesting facts about the show.

Channel Broadcasting Murdoch Mysteries in the USA:

Murdoch Mysteries airs on the Ovation network in the United States. Ovation is an arts-focused cable channel that brings a wide range of international drama series, documentaries, and films to American viewers. The network acquired the rights to broadcast Murdoch Mysteries in 2013 and has been airing new episodes and reruns ever since.

Five Interesting Facts about Murdoch Mysteries:

1. Longevity: Murdoch Mysteries has an impressive run, making it one of the longest-running scripted dramas in Canadian television history. The show premiered in 2008 and is currently in its 15th season. Over the years, it has garnered a dedicated fan base that appreciates its unique blend of historical fiction and crime-solving.

2. Historical Accuracy: The series is known for its attention to historical detail. Set in Toronto during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Murdoch Mysteries incorporates real historical events, figures, and inventions into its storylines. This commitment to accuracy adds depth and authenticity to the show’s narrative, making it a favorite among history enthusiasts.

3. International Success: While Murdoch Mysteries is immensely popular in its home country of Canada, it has also found success abroad. The show is broadcast in over 120 countries, including the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Its universal appeal lies in its compelling characters, engaging storylines, and the timeless allure of a good murder mystery.

4. Adapted from Books: Murdoch Mysteries is based on a series of novels by author Maureen Jennings. The books, set in the same historical context, served as the inspiration for the television series. Jennings’ well-crafted characters and intricate plotlines provided a solid foundation for the show’s creators to build upon, resulting in a captivating and enduring television series.

5. Crossover Episodes: Murdoch Mysteries has delighted fans by incorporating crossover episodes with other popular shows. In 2019, the show featured a crossover event with the popular detective drama series, Frankie Drake Mysteries. This collaboration brought together the beloved characters from both shows, providing fans with a unique and exciting viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions about Murdoch Mysteries:

1. Is Murdoch Mysteries available on streaming platforms?

Yes, Murdoch Mysteries is available for streaming on various platforms, including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

2. How many seasons of Murdoch Mysteries are there?

As of now, there are 15 seasons of Murdoch Mysteries.

3. Are all the episodes set in Toronto?

Yes, the show primarily takes place in Toronto, Canada.

4. Is the character of William Murdoch based on a real person?

No, the character of William Murdoch is fictional, although the show incorporates real historical figures into its storylines.

5. Can I watch Murdoch Mysteries without prior knowledge of Canadian history?

Yes, the show is accessible and enjoyable even if you’re not familiar with Canadian history.

6. Does the show feature any notable guest stars?

Yes, Murdoch Mysteries has had several notable guest stars over the years, including William Shatner, Brendan Coyle, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself.

7. Are there any plans for future seasons of Murdoch Mysteries?

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the future of the show. However, given its popularity, fans are hopeful for more seasons.

8. Does each episode feature a standalone mystery or a continuous storyline?

While each episode has its own standalone mystery, there are also ongoing storylines and character development arcs that span multiple episodes or even entire seasons.

9. Is Murdoch Mysteries suitable for all ages?

Murdoch Mysteries is generally considered family-friendly, although some episodes may contain mild violence or adult themes.

10. Has Murdoch Mysteries won any awards?

Yes, the show has received numerous awards and nominations, including the Canadian Screen Awards for Best Dramatic Series.

11. Are there any spin-offs of Murdoch Mysteries?

Yes, there is a spin-off series called “The Artful Detective,” which is set in the same universe but features different characters.

12. Can I visit any filming locations of Murdoch Mysteries?

Yes, many of the show’s locations are actual historical sites in Toronto, making it possible to visit and explore some of the places featured in the series.

13. Are all the inventions and technologies portrayed in the show historically accurate?

While the show incorporates real inventions and technologies from the time period, some artistic liberties are taken for the sake of storytelling.

14. Is Murdoch Mysteries available for international viewers outside of North America?

Yes, Murdoch Mysteries is broadcast in over 120 countries, making it widely accessible to international viewers.

In conclusion, Murdoch Mysteries has captivated audiences with its intriguing murder mysteries, historical accuracy, and memorable characters. American viewers can catch the show on the Ovation network, which brings this Canadian gem to their screens. With its rich historical context, engaging storytelling, and a dedicated fan base, Murdoch Mysteries continues to entertain and delight audiences across the globe.





