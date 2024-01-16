

Which Channel is the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017 On?

The WGC Accenture Match Play 2017 is one of the most highly anticipated golf tournaments of the year. Fans from all over the world eagerly wait to catch the action live on television. If you’re wondering which channel will be broadcasting this thrilling event, read on to find out.

The WGC Accenture Match Play 2017 will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel. The Golf Channel is the premier destination for golf enthusiasts, offering comprehensive coverage of all major golf tournaments. It is a dedicated channel that provides round-the-clock golf coverage, including live broadcasts, analysis, and player interviews. The channel is available on most cable and satellite TV providers, ensuring that fans can easily tune in to enjoy the tournament.

Now that you know where to find the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017, here are five interesting facts about the tournament:

1. Match Play Format: Unlike stroke play tournaments, the WGC Accenture Match Play follows a match play format. This means that two golfers compete against each other hole by hole, with the player who wins the most holes emerging as the victor. It adds a different level of excitement and strategy to the game, making it a favorite among players and fans alike.

2. Rich History: The WGC Accenture Match Play has a rich history, dating back to 1999. It is one of the four World Golf Championships organized by the International Federation of PGA Tours. Over the years, it has seen some of the greatest golfers in the world battle it out for the title.

3. Notable Past Champions: The tournament has witnessed some legendary performances from golfing greats. Tiger Woods has won the WGC Accenture Match Play three times, making him one of the most successful players in the tournament’s history. Other notable past champions include Geoff Ogilvy, Jason Day, and Rory McIlroy.

4. Prize Money: The WGC Accenture Match Play offers a substantial prize money pool, attracting top-ranked players from around the world. In 2017, the total prize money was $9.75 million, with the winner receiving a hefty paycheck of $1.66 million.

5. Venue: The tournament has been held at various prestigious golf courses over the years. From its inception until 2006, it was played at La Costa Resort and Spa in California. Since 2007, it has been hosted by the Dove Mountain Course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Arizona.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017:

1. When is the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017?

The tournament is scheduled to take place from March 22 to March 26, 2017.

2. How can I watch the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017?

You can watch the tournament live on the Golf Channel.

3. Can I stream the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017 online?

Yes, you can stream the tournament online through the Golf Channel’s website or mobile app.

4. Who are the top contenders for the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017?

The top-ranked players, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day, are expected to be strong contenders in the tournament.

5. How many players participate in the WGC Accenture Match Play?

The tournament features a field of 64 players, who compete in a knockout-style format until a champion is crowned.

6. How are the players seeded in the tournament?

The players are seeded based on their official world golf rankings.

7. What happens if a match ends in a tie?

In the event of a tie, the match goes into sudden death, where players continue playing until one wins a hole.

8. Are there any exemptions for the WGC Accenture Match Play?

Yes, exemptions are given to top-ranked players, previous champions, and winners of select tournaments.

9. How long has the WGC Accenture Match Play been held?

The tournament has been held since 1999, making 2017 its 19th edition.

10. What is the format of the WGC Accenture Match Play?

The tournament is played in a single-elimination match play format, with players competing head-to-head.

11. Can I attend the WGC Accenture Match Play as a spectator?

Yes, spectators are allowed, but tickets may be limited. Check the official tournament website for more information.

12. Who is the defending champion of the WGC Accenture Match Play?

The defending champion of the 2017 tournament is Jason Day.

13. How many rounds are played in the WGC Accenture Match Play?

The tournament consists of six rounds – the first four rounds determine the quarterfinalists, followed by semifinals and finals.

14. What is the prize money for the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017?

The total prize money for the 2017 tournament is $9.75 million, with the winner receiving $1.66 million.

With the Golf Channel airing the WGC Accenture Match Play 2017, fans can tune in to witness the world’s best golfers battle it out in this exciting tournament. Don’t miss the chance to watch the drama unfold as players compete for the prestigious title and a substantial prize money pool.





