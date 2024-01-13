

Which Channel to Watch Anthony Joshua vs Cruiz Today

As the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk draws near, boxing fans are eagerly searching for the best channel to catch all the action. This thrilling encounter is set to take place on September 25, 2021, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In this article, we will explore the various channels where you can watch this epic showdown and provide you with five interesting facts about the fight. Additionally, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions and their corresponding answers to ensure you have all the information you need.

Channels to Watch Anthony Joshua vs Cruiz:

1. DAZN: DAZN is the official broadcasting partner for this highly anticipated fight. Boxing fans can subscribe to DAZN and enjoy the entire event, including the undercard fights, live and in high definition.

2. Sky Sports Box Office: For viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sky Sports Box Office is the go-to channel. By purchasing the pay-per-view event, fans can witness all the excitement as it unfolds.

3. ESPN+: In the United States, boxing enthusiasts can tune in to ESPN+ to catch the Joshua vs Cruiz fight. Subscribers will have access to live coverage, as well as a host of other boxing content.

4. Sportsnet: Canadian fans can watch the fight on Sportsnet, which will provide live coverage of the event.

5. DAZN Global: Viewers outside the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada can rely on DAZN Global to stream the fight live.

Five Interesting Facts about Anthony Joshua vs Cruiz:

1. Unifying the Titles: Anthony Joshua, the current WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, is set to defend his titles against Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion. This clash represents Joshua’s attempt to unify the heavyweight division.

2. Usyk’s Undefeated Record: Oleksandr Usyk boasts an impressive professional record of 18 wins with no losses. He is known for his technical skills and footwork, making him a formidable opponent for Joshua.

3. The Olympic Connection: Both Joshua and Usyk have Olympic backgrounds. Joshua won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, while Usyk claimed gold at the 2012 London Olympics as well as the undisputed cruiserweight title.

4. Size Advantage: Joshua will have a significant size advantage over Usyk. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing around 240 pounds, Joshua is known for his power and physicality. Usyk, on the other hand, is 6’3″ and typically fights at cruiserweight, weighing around 200 pounds.

5. High Stakes: This fight holds immense significance for both fighters. A victory for Joshua will solidify his claim as one of the top heavyweights in the world, while Usyk has the opportunity to make a statement by defeating a formidable opponent and becoming a two-division world champion.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What time does the fight start? The fight is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 PM local time (BST).

2. Can I watch the fight for free? No, the fight is not available for free. It is a pay-per-view event on the designated channels.

3. How much does the pay-per-view cost? The price of the pay-per-view event may vary depending on the country and broadcasting channel. Check with your local provider for specific pricing details.

4. Can I watch the fight online? Yes, you can stream the fight live through the official channels mentioned above.

5. Will there be undercard fights? Yes, there will be a series of undercard fights leading up to the main event.

6. Who is favored to win? Anthony Joshua is considered the favorite, given his experience and title reign.

7. How can I purchase the pay-per-view event? Visit the respective channel’s website or contact your local cable provider for purchasing options.

8. How long is the fight expected to last? The fight duration is uncertain and can vary depending on the performance of the fighters.

9. Will there be a rematch if one of the fighters wins? The possibility of a rematch depends on various factors, including the outcome of the fight and contractual agreements.

10. Are there any COVID-19 restrictions for spectators? Check the official guidelines provided by the event organizers to know about any COVID-19 restrictions and protocols for spectators.

11. Can I attend the fight live? Tickets for the fight are limited and subject to availability. Check the official ticketing website for more information.

12. Is this fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship? No, this fight does not hold undisputed status. However, Joshua’s titles will be on the line.

13. Where can I find post-fight analysis and highlights? Many sports news outlets and official boxing channels will provide post-fight analysis and highlights.

14. Are there any other noteworthy fights on the undercard? The undercard features several exciting matchups, including Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic for the WBO cruiserweight title.

As the world eagerly awaits the Joshua vs Cruiz fight, make sure to tune in to the channel that best suits your location and enjoy this epic heavyweight showdown. Witness history unfold as two exceptional fighters battle it out in the ring, leaving a lasting impact on the heavyweight division.





