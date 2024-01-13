

Which Channel to Watch EPL in Germany: A Comprehensive Guide

The English Premier League (EPL) is one of the most popular football leagues worldwide, captivating millions of fans with its thrilling matches and talented players. If you’re a football enthusiast residing in Germany, you might be wondering which channel to tune into to catch all the EPL action. In this article, we will explore the available options for watching the EPL in Germany and provide you with five fascinating facts about the league.

1. Where to Watch EPL in Germany?

In Germany, the primary broadcaster for the EPL is Sky Deutschland. They hold the exclusive rights to air all EPL matches. If you want to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the league, subscribing to Sky Deutschland is your best bet.

2. Is There Any Free Option?

Yes, there is! Sports streaming platform DAZN also broadcasts some EPL matches in Germany. DAZN offers a month-long free trial, allowing you to watch the EPL without any cost for a limited period. However, not all matches are available on DAZN, so you might miss some of the action.

3. Are There Any English-Language Options?

If you prefer English commentary, you can opt for Sky Deutschland. They provide the option to switch between German and English commentary, ensuring you can enjoy the matches in your preferred language.

4. Can I Watch EPL on Public TV Channels?

Unfortunately, public TV channels in Germany do not have the rights to broadcast EPL matches. You would have to subscribe to either Sky Deutschland or DAZN to watch the league.

5. Can I Watch EPL on Mobile Devices?

Yes, both Sky Deutschland and DAZN offer mobile apps for iOS and Android users. You can download these apps and watch the matches on your smartphones or tablets, providing you with the flexibility to enjoy the games wherever you go.

Now, let’s delve into some intriguing facts about the English Premier League:

1. The EPL was founded on February 20, 1992, transforming the top-tier of English football into a new, commercially-driven era.

2. Manchester United has won the most EPL titles, with a staggering 13 championships to their name.

3. The fastest goal in EPL history was scored by Shane Long, who found the back of the net just 7.69 seconds into a match between Southampton and Watford in 2019.

4. Arsenal achieved the remarkable feat of going unbeaten throughout the entire 2003-2004 season, earning them the nickname “The Invincibles.”

5. The EPL is known for its global appeal, with matches being broadcasted in over 200 countries, ensuring fans from around the world can witness the excitement of English football.

Now, let’s address some common questions about watching the EPL in Germany:

1. Can I watch EPL matches live on Sky Deutschland?

Yes, Sky Deutschland broadcasts all EPL matches live, including pre-match analysis and post-match discussions.

2. How much does a Sky Deutschland subscription cost?

The cost of a Sky Deutschland subscription varies depending on the package you choose. You can visit their official website or contact their customer service for detailed pricing information.

3. How many EPL matches does DAZN broadcast?

DAZN broadcasts a selection of EPL matches. They have a schedule on their website, indicating which matches they will air.

4. Can I watch EPL matches on-demand on DAZN?

Yes, DAZN offers on-demand streaming for matches they have broadcasted.

5. Can I cancel my DAZN subscription after the free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime during the trial period without any charges.

6. Does Sky Deutschland offer any special features for EPL matches?

Yes, Sky Deutschland provides additional features such as multi-angle viewing, live statistics, and interactive match highlights.

7. How many devices can I stream Sky Deutschland on simultaneously?

You can stream Sky Deutschland on up to two devices simultaneously.

8. Can I watch EPL matches with German commentary on DAZN?

Yes, DAZN offers matches with German commentary, ensuring you can choose your preferred language.

9. Can I watch EPL matches in bars or pubs in Germany?

Yes, many bars and pubs in Germany have subscriptions to either Sky Deutschland or DAZN, allowing you to enjoy EPL matches in a social atmosphere.

10. Can I watch EPL matches in high-definition?

Yes, both Sky Deutschland and DAZN offer high-definition streaming for an enhanced viewing experience.

11. Can I watch EPL matches with subtitles?

Unfortunately, subtitles are not available for EPL matches on either Sky Deutschland or DAZN.

12. Can I record EPL matches for later viewing?

Yes, both Sky Deutschland and DAZN offer recording options, allowing you to watch matches at your convenience.

13. Can I watch EPL matches with friends using a shared subscription?

No, sharing subscriptions is not allowed on either Sky Deutschland or DAZN. Each user must have their own subscription.

14. Can I watch EPL matches in other languages on Sky Deutschland?

Yes, Sky Deutschland offers matches in languages other than German and English, such as Spanish, Italian, and French.

We hope this comprehensive guide has answered all your questions regarding watching the EPL in Germany. Whether you choose Sky Deutschland or DAZN, get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of English football from the comfort of your own home.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.