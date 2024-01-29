Which Cosmog Evolution Is Better Pokemon Go



Which Cosmog Evolution Is Better in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go has been a global phenomenon since its release in 2016, captivating millions of players worldwide. With its unique augmented reality (AR) gameplay, players can catch and train a vast array of Pokemon creatures. One of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game is Cosmog, a Psychic-type creature that evolves into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Both of these evolutions are powerful and highly desirable, but which one is better? In this article, we will explore the strengths and weaknesses of each Cosmog evolution, as well as provide some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rare Encounter: Cosmog is an extremely rare Pokemon to encounter in the wild. It is typically obtained through special events or by hatching 7km eggs. This rarity adds to its desirability among Pokemon Go players.

2. Unique Evolutionary Line: Cosmog has a unique evolutionary line in Pokemon Go, evolving into either Solgaleo or Lunala. This differentiation makes it an intriguing and valuable Pokemon to have in your collection.

3. Solar Beam vs. Moongeist Beam: Solgaleo, the evolution of Cosmog, is a dual Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon that learns Solar Beam as its charged move. On the other hand, Lunala, the alternative evolution, is a dual Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon that learns Moongeist Beam. Both moves are powerful, but they have different advantages and disadvantages.

4. Type Advantage: Solgaleo’s Psychic/Steel typing gives it a unique advantage against various types of Pokemon. The Steel typing makes it resistant to Normal, Fairy, Flying, Rock, Steel, Psychic, Grass, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. This resistance can be crucial in battles, making Solgaleo a formidable opponent.

5. Solgaleo’s Sunsteel Strike: Solgaleo’s signature move, Sunsteel Strike, is a powerful Psychic-type move that ignores the target’s ability. This move can be a game-changer, especially against Pokemon with abilities that may hinder your strategy.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I choose which Cosmog evolution I get?

No, the evolution of Cosmog is determined randomly when it evolves. You have a 50% chance of getting either Solgaleo or Lunala.

2. Which Cosmog evolution is better for raids?

Both Solgaleo and Lunala have their advantages in raids. It ultimately depends on the raid boss’s weaknesses and moveset. It is recommended to have both evolutions in your lineup to cover a wider range of situations.

3. How do I evolve Cosmog into Solgaleo or Lunala?

To evolve Cosmog, you need 400 Cosmog candies. Once you have enough candies, go to the Cosmog’s page in your Pokedex and tap “Evolve.” The evolution will be randomly determined.

4. Can I use Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala in PvP battles?

Yes, all three Pokemon can be used in PvP battles. However, their viability depends on the specific league and the current meta. It is recommended to check online resources for the most up-to-date information on their usage in PvP battles.

5. Can I catch Cosmog in the wild?

No, Cosmog cannot be caught in the wild. It is only obtainable through special events or by hatching 7km eggs.

6. Which evolution has better stats?

Stat-wise, Solgaleo has higher Attack and Defense stats, while Lunala has higher Stamina. This distinction makes each evolution better suited for different battle strategies.

7. Can I use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Cosmog?

No, you cannot use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Cosmog. Its evolution is determined by chance, not through an item.

8. Can I trade Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala?

Yes, you can trade these Pokemon with other players. However, keep in mind that the evolution outcome is determined by chance, so there is no guarantee you will get the desired evolution.

9. Can Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala be shiny?

Yes, all three Pokemon can be obtained in their shiny forms. However, shiny Cosmog is extremely rare and can only be obtained through special events or by hatching shiny Cosmog from eggs.

10. Can I use a Fast TM or Charged TM on Cosmog?

Yes, you can use TMs to change the Fast or Charged moves of Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala. However, keep in mind that these moves are randomly determined upon evolution.

11. Does the evolution of Cosmog affect its CP?

Yes, the evolution of Cosmog into either Solgaleo or Lunala significantly increases its CP. This increase is determined by the Pokemon’s base stats and level.

12. Are there any special movesets for Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala?

Yes, some special movesets can be obtained during exclusive events. It is recommended to keep an eye on official Pokemon Go announcements or community resources to stay updated on these events.

13. Can I use a Fast Elite TM or Charged Elite TM on Cosmog?

Yes, you can use Elite TMs to obtain exclusive moves for Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala. However, Elite TMs are rare and should be used wisely.

14. Can I use Mega Evolution on Solgaleo or Lunala?

No, Mega Evolution is not currently available for Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokemon Go. However, future updates may introduce this feature.

15. Can I use Cosmog, Solgaleo, or Lunala in Gym battles?

Yes, all three Pokemon can be used in Gym battles. However, their effectiveness depends on the Gym’s defenders and their type weaknesses.

Final Thoughts:

In conclusion, both Solgaleo and Lunala are powerful and valuable Pokemon evolutions in Pokemon Go. Their distinct typing, movesets, and stats make them suitable for different battle strategies. Whether you prefer Solgaleo’s Psychic/Steel typing or Lunala’s Psychic/Ghost typing, both evolutions offer unique advantages in raids, PvP battles, and Gym battles. Obtaining and evolving Cosmog into either Solgaleo or Lunala is a significant achievement in Pokemon Go, and having both evolutions in your collection can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. So, choose wisely, train diligently, and become a master of Cosmog’s cosmic power!



