

Which Gintama Should I Watch: A Guide for Newcomers

Gintama, a popular anime series, has been captivating audiences worldwide with its unique blend of comedy, action, and drama. With over 350 episodes, multiple seasons, and various movies, it can be quite overwhelming for newcomers to figure out where to start. In this article, we will help you navigate through the world of Gintama and provide you with five unique facts about the series. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions to ensure you have a clear understanding of what to expect.

1. Gintama (2006): The first season of Gintama sets the foundation for the series by introducing the main characters and establishing the comedic tone. It is recommended to start here to understand the dynamics and relationships between the characters.

2. Gintama’: Enchousen (2012): This season is a continuation of the first series and is known for its action-packed storylines. If you are looking for more intense battles and character development, this is a great place to continue your journey.

3. Gintama° (2015): The fourth season of Gintama takes a darker turn, delving into more serious and emotional story arcs. It is recommended for those who enjoy a balance between comedy and drama.

4. Gintama.: Silver Soul Arc (2018-2019): This season is the final arc of the series and adapts the manga’s final chapters. It is advised to watch this season only after being familiar with the characters and their backstories, as it ties up loose ends and provides a satisfying conclusion to the series.

5. Gintama: The Movie (2010): This standalone movie is a great introduction to the world of Gintama. It offers a condensed version of the story and showcases the series’ unique blend of comedy and action.

1. Parody Galore: Gintama is renowned for its extensive use of parody, referencing various popular anime, manga, and even real-life celebrities. You can expect hilarious parodies of well-known series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto.

2. Historical References: Gintama is set in an alternate version of feudal Japan, where aliens have invaded and transformed the country. The series cleverly incorporates historical figures and events, providing both entertainment and education.

3. Fourth Wall Breaks: Gintama often breaks the fourth wall, with characters directly addressing the audience or acknowledging their existence as fictional characters. This meta-humor adds another layer of comedy to the series.

4. Serious Storylines: While Gintama is primarily known for its comedy, it also delves into serious and emotional story arcs, exploring themes such as loss, sacrifice, and the consequences of war. This unique balance makes the series stand out from other comedic anime.

5. Longevity: Gintama has been running for over 15 years and has gained a dedicated fan base worldwide. The series has managed to maintain its popularity by constantly reinventing itself and offering fresh storylines.

1. Is Gintama only a comedy anime?

Gintama is primarily a comedy anime, but it also incorporates action, drama, and emotional storylines.

2. Can I skip episodes or seasons?

While Gintama is episodic, skipping episodes or seasons may lead to confusion as the series has ongoing character development and plotlines.

3. How many episodes of Gintama are there?

Gintama has over 350 episodes, divided into multiple seasons.

4. Is Gintama suitable for children?

Gintama contains mature themes, violence, and crude humor, making it more suitable for a teenage and adult audience.

5. Does Gintama have a proper ending?

Yes, Gintama has a conclusive ending in the final season, Gintama.: Silver Soul Arc.

6. Are the Gintama movies essential to the story?

The movies are standalone stories and not essential to understanding the main series. However, they provide additional entertainment for fans.

7. How does Gintama balance comedy and drama?

Gintama seamlessly transitions between comedy and drama by incorporating serious story arcs within the comedic framework.

8. Can I watch Gintama without prior knowledge of Japanese history?

While having some knowledge of Japanese history enhances the experience, Gintama does a great job of explaining historical references within the context of the story.

9. Are the filler episodes worth watching?

Gintama’s filler episodes are often entertaining and provide a break from the main storyline. They are worth watching if you enjoy the humor and characters.

10. Is Gintama character-driven or plot-driven?

Gintama is primarily character-driven, with the relationships and development of the characters being the core focus. However, it also incorporates overarching plotlines.

11. Are there any romance elements in Gintama?

While romance is not the main focus, Gintama does explore romantic relationships between characters, adding depth to their interactions.

12. Is Gintama suitable for someone new to anime?

Gintama can be enjoyed by newcomers to anime, but it may be more appreciated by those who are familiar with anime tropes and references.

13. How does Gintama compare to other long-running anime series?

Gintama stands out due to its unique blend of comedy, action, and drama, as well as its ability to maintain its quality throughout its long run.

14. Are there any spin-offs or sequels planned for Gintama?

As of now, there are no confirmed spin-offs or sequels for Gintama. The series has concluded with the final season, Gintama.: Silver Soul Arc.

In conclusion, Gintama offers a distinctive anime experience with its blend of comedy, action, and drama. By following the suggested viewing order and being aware of its unique traits, you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Gintama. So sit back, relax, and prepare for an unforgettable journey with Gintoki and his eccentric comrades.





